U.S. & World

See photos of Team USA swimming team competing at the Paris Olympics

Katie Ledecky snagged her 8th Olympic gold medal during the 1,500-meter freestyle this week

Sarah Gambles
Chuck Wing

By Sarah Gambles, Chuck Wing

Katie Ledecky scored her eight Olympic gold medal this week, winning the 1,500-meter freestyle. The win makes her tied for the record of most gold medals for a U.S. woman, according to NBC News.

“I try not to think about history very much. I know those names, those people I’m up with,” Ledecky said, per a release. “They’re people I looked up to when I first started swimming, so it’s an honour to be named among them. I’m grateful for them inspiring me. There are so many great swimmers that have helped me get to this moment.”

Related
Jimmer Fredette sidelined as U.S. 3x3 men’s basketball team’s losing streak extends
When Olympic track and field athletes take to the stadium, it’s all about records, rivalries and gold
View Comments

Here are other U.S. athletes making waves in the pool in Paris:

  • Kate Douglass clinched the gold in the women’s 200-meter breaststroke final Thursday. It’s her third medal overall and her second at the Paris Olympics.
  • Bobby Finke, the distance swimmer who won the men’s 800-meter freestyle in the 2021 Olympics, placed second Tuesday, taking home the silver medal.
  • Regan Smith placed second in the women’s 100-meter backstroke in a photo finish, per USA Today.
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, competes in the women's 1,500-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Nanterre, France. Ledecky won gold, setting a new Olympic record. | David J. Phillip
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, competes in the women's 1,500-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Nanterre, France. | Ashley Landis
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, competes in the women's 1,500-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Nanterre, France. | Petr David Josek
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts following her heat in the women's 1,500-meter freestyle at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Nanterre, France. | Petr David Josek
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, competes in the women's 1,500-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Nanterre, France. | Ashley Landis
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, celebrates after winning the women's 1,500-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Nanterre, France. | Matthias Schrader
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, reacts after winning the women's 1,500-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Nanterre, France. | Ashley Landis
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, waves to the crowd after setting a new Olympic record winning the women's 1,500-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Nanterre, France. | David J. Phillip
Gold medalist Katie Ledecky, of the United States, stands with silver medalist Anastasiia Kirpichnikova, of France, left, and bronze medalist Isabel Gose, of Germany, on the podium after the women's 1,500-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Nanterre, France. | Martin Meissner
Katie Ledecky, of the United States, poses with her gold medal following the women's 1,500-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Nanterre, France. | Petr David Josek
Related
‘The roller coaster of pregnancy is tough on its own’: Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez competed in Paris Olympics while 7 months pregnant
Looking for comments?
Find comments in their new home! Click the buttons at the top or within the article to view them — or use the button below for quick access.
Join the Conversation
Have a minute? We want to know about your commenting experience.
Click here to let us know what you think about comments at the Deseret News.