See photos of Team USA swimming team competing at the Paris Olympics

Katie Ledecky scored her eight Olympic gold medal this week, winning the 1,500-meter freestyle. The win makes her tied for the record of most gold medals for a U.S. woman, according to NBC News.

“I try not to think about history very much. I know those names, those people I’m up with,” Ledecky said, per a release. “They’re people I looked up to when I first started swimming, so it’s an honour to be named among them. I’m grateful for them inspiring me. There are so many great swimmers that have helped me get to this moment.”

Here are other U.S. athletes making waves in the pool in Paris:

Kate Douglass clinched the gold in the women’s 200-meter breaststroke final Thursday. It’s her third medal overall and her second at the Paris Olympics.

Bobby Finke, the distance swimmer who won the men’s 800-meter freestyle in the 2021 Olympics, placed second Tuesday, taking home the silver medal.

Regan Smith placed second in the women’s 100-meter backstroke in a photo finish, per USA Today.

Katie Ledecky, of the United States, competes in the women's 1,500-meter freestyle final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Nanterre, France. Ledecky won gold, setting a new Olympic record. | David J. Phillip

