Olympic swimmer Rowdy Gaines stands next to a painting of himself before being inducted into the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame during a ceremony Thursday, Dec. 8, 2005, in Chicago. Gaines earned three gold medals at the Los Angeles Olympics in 1984.

In the 1980s, American Rowdy Gaines became one of the best swimmers in the world, as he won three Olympic gold medals and set numerous world records.

In 1996, Gaines became a commentator for NBC’s coverage of the Summer Games in Atlanta, and since then his voice has become iconic and synonymous with the Olympics, along with numerous other swimming competitions.

This year’s Games in Paris marked the eighth Gaines has covered, and No. 9 in 2028 will be his last.

Earlier this week, the 65-year-old Gaines, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, announced in an Instagram post that he will retire in four years following the Olympics in Los Angeles.

“... yes, @la28games will be my last, so please continue to support swimming with Worlds, NCAA, Nationals, and so so so much more! Cause after 2028, I’m riding off into the sunset of full time grandparent!” Gaines wrote.

Gaines joined the church in 1998 and resides in the Orlando area in Florida.