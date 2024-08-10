Utah players run out onto the field as they prepare to play USC at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake CIty on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Twice during the 2024-25 recruiting cycle, the Utah Utes football program has gone back to a longtime strength by getting commitments from defensive backs in the state of Texas.

On Saturday a third was added, as safety Nathan Tilmon out of Mansfield Timberview High in Arlington announced his pledge to the Utes on Instagram Live.

Tilmon chose Utah over two in-state Power Four schools, Texas and TCU.

Listed by 247 Sports at 6 feet and 185 pounds, Tilmon had previously committed to another Texas Power Four school, SMU, in February before decommitting in late June.

According to 247, Tilmon was first offered a scholarship by the Utes in late November of last year and took an official visit to Utah about two weeks before he decommitted from SMU.

Beside the Utes, Tilmon holds scholarship offers from 10 other Power Four programs — mostly from the Big 12 Conference — as well as a few Group of Five schools.

Tilmon becomes the 18th prospect to commit to Utah as part of its 2025 recruiting class.