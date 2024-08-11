Utah Utes head coach Lynne Roberts and the players on the bench celebrates a foul and basket call as the 10th ranked University of Utah’s women’s basketball team and the 14th-ranked Arizona Wildcats play in a thriller at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. The Utes landed a commitment from five-star point guard Leonna Sneed on Sunday.

Lynne Roberts’ team secured a big recruiting win Sunday.

Leonna “La” Sneed, a five-star point guard in the Class of 2025, announced her commitment to the University of Utah, bolstering a Utes class that already includes four-star guard Avery Hjelmstad.

“(Utah is) the perfect fit for me,” Sneed told 247 Sports’ Dushawn London on why she chose the Utes over Arkansas and California.

“I felt the most at home there. I know a lot of people say that, but I really did. ... I love the coaches and when I went on my official visit it was great talking with them and being with the players. It felt like: ‘That’s the right place for me. A place where I can help the program and the program can help me.’”

Who is Leonna Sneed?

Sneed is rated a five-star recruit and the No. 26 player overall in the 2025 class by ESPN, with a 96 grade. Hjelmstad, who committed to Utah in April, is also a top 50 talent, coming in at No. 48 on ESPN’s top 50 recruits.

In late June, Sneed took a visit to Utah, according to London, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Sneed is a 5-foot-6 guard from the Greater San Antonio area. She will be a senior at Wagner High in the upcoming school year.

“Sneed has the end-to-end speed to be a real factor at the next level. She has competed against elite competition throughout her club career. Sneed can serve as both a playmaker off the dribble and a high-octane defender on the basketball court,” 247 Sports’ Brandon Clay wrote in scouting Sneed.

She averaged a team-leading 22.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 4.4 steals per game as a junior, according to MaxPreps, while shooting 47% from the floor.

How will Leonna Sneed fit in at Utah?

Utah is coming off its third consecutive year reaching the NCAA Tournament, advancing to the second round during the 2023-24 season.

The Utes made the Sweet Sixteen the year before.

While Utah will have a majority of its guard line return this season as the Utes head into their first year in the Big 12 — headlined by Gianna Kneepkens, Kennady McQueen, Ines Vieira and Maty Wilke — Roberts has already gotten to work restocking the backcourt for the future.

The Utes added a trio of guards in their 2024 class — Brooke Walker and Kylie Ray are both rated four-star prospects by ESPN, while Grace Foster comes to Salt Lake City from Australia, where she faced pro-level talent.

Add in Snead and Hjelmstad next year, and the future of the Utes’ backcourt looks promising.

Sneed is confident she’ll add a dynamic element to Utah’s attack.

“They don’t really have a player that does the things I do. There are a lot of shooters on the team already and I play really good around shooters. They think my style of play will help myself and my teammates,” Sneed told 247Sports. “I’m really confident in this team. They were already winning before me and I’m going to come in and help us get to (the) next level.”