Orem celebrates a point over Lone Peak in a high school volleyball match on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

The 2024 high school girls volleyball season gets underway next week for teams in Class 4A and throughout the state. To prepare fans for the upcoming season, the Deseret News has compiled capsules for every team in 4A. Every school was invited to participate and submit information.

The region rankings are based on coaches’ preseason projections.

There are seven new girls volleyball coaches in 4A this year: Jen Barlow (Timpanogos), Jennifer Waters (Crimson Cliffs), Stacie Leavitt (Dixie), Alyssa Simmons (Jordan), Kai Nelson (Park City), Ashlee McUne (Logan) and Jantzen Smith (West Field).

Here are the 4A teams and players to watch this upcoming season.

Region 8

1. Orem Tigers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Bill Sefita (4th year).

2023 record: 28-5 (tied for first in Region 8 with a 9-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 1 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Beat Green Canyon, 3-0, in the 4A Championship.

Additional info not provided.

2. Mountain View Bruins

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Dave Neeley (5th year).

2023 record: 17-17 (tied for first in Region 8 with a 9-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 10 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 3-1, in the 4A Quarterfinals.

Returning contributors:

Talia Quinn, Setter, Sr.

Berkley Richards, Pin Hitter, Sr.

Ava Eudis, Middle Hitter, Sr.

Elle Richardson, Setter, Jr.

Jaycee Carlson, Pin Hitter, Jr.

Keilani Wesley, Pin Hitter, So.

Coach comment: “We’re very excited for this 2024 girls volleyball season at Mountain View. We participated in a handful of summer tournaments in June and July, and had some really good moments throughout those camps. Our group of returning players is really strong and motivated, and our new varsity players will strengthen our program even more. For the fifth straight year, we will compete this season against the toughest schedule, which will allow us to learn and grow throughout the season as we head into region and postseason play.”

3. Provo Bulldogs

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Kaniela Kalama (3rd year).

2023 record: 16-15 (third in Region 8 with a 6-4 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 12 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Park City, 3-1, in the 4A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Kali Carter, Setter, Sr.

Skylee Rogue Savini, MB, Sr.

Amara Kalama, MB/OPP, Jr.

Nevaeh Magalei, OH, So.

Mel Chrisman, MB/OH, So.

Shiloah Young, MB/OH, Sr.

Ally Knudsen, OH, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Rosabelle Campos, L, So.

Coach comment: “We are excited for our season and for all the learning, growing and playing that is going to happen. Like we say, ‘It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog.’”

4. Uintah Utes

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Caitlin McMahon (2nd year).

2023 record: 14-17 (fourth in Region 8 with a 3-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 14 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Crimson Cliffs, 3-0, in the 4A First Round.

Returning contributors:

Brinlee Grippin, OH, Sr.

Brook Olsen, DS/Libero, Sr.

Emily Bake, MB, Sr.

Chloe Glines, MB, Sr.

Paisley Bell, Opp, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Baileigh Stilson, OH, Sr.

Tayli Nelson, S, Sr.

Kenadee McAllister, DS/ Libero, Sr.

Rielee Horrocks, MB, Sr.

Coach comment: “With nine seniors, and several varsity returners, I am looking forward to this upcoming season. We have a dynamic and balanced team, strong from all positions on the court.”

5. Payson Lions

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Kristin Shirley (3rd year).

2023 record: 16-15 (fifth in Region 8 with a 2-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 13 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Sky View, 3-1, in the 4A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Quincey Matthews, Setter, Sr.

Taryn Wimmer, OH, Sr.

Averie Roundy, OH, Sr.

Jessica Jensen, OH/OPP, Sr.

Vivian Schmidt, M, Sr.

Malia Wesley, M/OPP, Jr.

Lexie Harmer, Libero, Sr.

Mary Hinton, DS, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Sadie DeGraffenried, OH/M/OPP, So.

Brynley Nielson, DS/L, Jr.

Maggie Letterman, DS/L, Fr.

Brooklyn Shirley, Setter, So.

Coach comment: “We have a strong group of returning seniors this year who are hard working and just might surprise some of our competition.”

6. Timpanogos Timberwolves

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jen Barlow (1st year).

2023 record: 6-22 (sixth in Region 8 with a 1-9 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 20 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Payson, 3-1, in the 4A First Round.

Additional info not provided.

Region 9

1. Desert Hills Thunder

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Craig Allred (4th year).

2023 record: 22-9 (first in Region 9 with a 11-1 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 3 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 3-0, in the 4A Semifinals.

Returning contributors:

Hallee Heath, MB, Sr.

Brooklyn Robinson, OH, OH

Key newcomers:

Sam Spencer, Lib, So.

Presley Decker, OPP, Jr.

Alivia Jenson, OH, Sr.

Harlee Crandall, S, Sr.

Brinlee Bingham, MB, Sr.

Jayla Ybright, S, Jr.

Malia Headrick, OH, Jr.

Coach comment: “It is always fun to start the new season. We graduated a really strong class, but are extremely excited about the group we will have this fall.”

2. Hurricane Tigers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jessica Wardle (2nd year).

2023 record: 23-9 (third in Region 9 with a 9-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 6 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Desert Hills, 3-1, in the 4A Quarterfinals.

Additional info not provided.

3. Cedar City Reds

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Nicole Anglin (10th year).

2023 record: 20-10 (second in Region 9 with a 10-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 8 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Orem, 45353, in the 4A Quarterfinals.

Additional info not provided.

4. Crimson Cliffs Mustangs

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jennifer Waters (1st year).

2023 record: 11-20 (fifth in Region 9 with a 4-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 19 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Desert Hills, 3-0, in the 4A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Tehanie Waters, Sr., setter/Rightside 4 year varsity player

Lily Jones, Jr., Libero

Megan Baird, Sr., Middle

Sammy Harless, Sr., MB/Rightside

Ilikea Garcia Casey, So, setter/DS

Coach comment: “Coming in as the new head coach, I’m excited to see how our team comes together. We still have somewhat of a young varsity team but it offers a unique opportunity to all grow together. I do think we will surprise some and be a very competitive team this year even with many new varsity players.”

5. Snow Canyon Warriors

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Markay Thorkelson (6th year).

2023 record: 17-11 (fourth in Region 9 with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 11 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Hurricane, 45353, in the 4A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Aubrey Olson OH, Sr.

Beth Howard OH, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Paalo Tupe OH, So.

Tiari Puiriri Lib, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are looking to compete with every team in our region this year. We will have a very competitive region.”

6. Dixie Flyers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Stacie Leavitt (1st year).

2023 record: 13-17 (sixth in Region 9 with a 2-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 16 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Orem, 3-0, in the 4A Second Round.

Additional info not provided.

7. Pine View Panthers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Duke Samfong (3rd year).

2023 record: 0-26 (seventh in Region 9 with a 0-12 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 25 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

Returning contributors:

Lindsay Farish Setter, Sr.

Gracie Miller, Opposite, Sr.

Ma’i’ann Iloilo, Middle, Sr.

Saydee Doman, Outside, Sr.

Abigail Gilmore, Outside, Sr.

Alondra Moreno, Middle, Sr.

Katherine Jurado, Libero, Sr.

Katie Luce, Outside, Sr.

Key newcomers:

Kiera Sam Fong, Setter, Sr.

Coach comment: “We are excited for the upcoming season.”

Region 10

1. Park City Miners

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Kai Nelson (1st year).

2023 record: 21-9 (first in Region 10 with a 12-0 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 5 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Sky View, 3-0, in the 4A Quarterfinals.

Returning contributors:

Sabine Smith, OH, Jr.

Henley Madsen, RS/OH, Sr.

Coach comment: “Very competitive.”

2. Stansbury Stallions

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Bailey Moss (5th year).

2023 record: 20-9 (second in Region 10 with a 9-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 9 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Cedar, 3-0, in the 4A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Malia Opeta, Outside Sr.

Sophie Karren, Outside Sr.

Kamri Nielsen, Middle Sr.

Emma Yearby, Middle Jr.

Kaycee Faddis, DS Sr.

Key newcomers:

Leah Winder, Jr. setter

Jessica Sharp, Jr. setter

Savannah Merritt, Jr. DS

Apisi Maile, Jr. OPP

Payton Nifo, So. opp

Coach comment: “We have a lot of returning players and now that the girls have experience under their belt, they have a lot of potential for an amazing season.”

3. Hillcrest Huskies

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Cassidy Adams (2nd year).

2023 record: 13-18 (foufth in Region 10 with a 6-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 15 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Mountain Crest, 3-0, in the 4A First Round.

Returning contributors:

Meia Larsen Sr., S

Ana Moleni Sr., OH

Dayana Mulamba Sr., OH

Nola Bonner Jr., OPP

Eva Tagoa’i Jr., MB

Damaris Avendano Jr., MB

Adrie Sullivan Jr., L

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to strong, competitive season with our varsity squad.”

4. Tooele Buffaloes

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Cole Snyder (2nd year).

2023 record: 9-14 (third in Region 10 with a 7-5 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 17 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Dixie, 3-1, in the 4A First Round.

Returning contributors:

Eliza Prescott, Setter, Jr., Eliza is our only returning starting Varsity member. She is ready for the task of bring an emotional leader for the team. She has worked hard this of season so that she can fill the necessary role.

Aiyana Tso, L/DS, Sr., Aiyana returns to the court as a competence juggernaut. She knows how to compete and she accepts any battle on front of her. He competed skills will be utilized.

Claire Chavez, L/DS, Sr., Claire brings her strength of passing to our team as she returns to our serve, receive lineup. We look forward to her playing to her strengths.

Key newcomers:

Ashley Ruiz, MB, Sr., Ashley has worked hard on her speed and her offensive capabilities. She brings a calming collector to the group asking with a true desire to excel.

Abril Ruiz, RH/OH, So, Abril has greatly increased her speed over the off, season and with that has improved her ability to play OH. She played valuable minutes her freshman year and will be an offensive and defensive threat this year. She will continue to get better every year. She has a very high ceiling.

Trinity Crouse, OH, Jr., Trin has become an intelligent server and hitter. She knows what the defense is willing to give her and she is more than happy to score points in non, flashy ways. She knows that a point is still a point.

Coach comment: “We are a very young team this year. We could have four freshman-sophomores on the floor at a given time. This will be a great opportunity for their growth and for the few upperclassmen to practice their leadership skills. I expect us to start slow and then accelerate significantly late in the season. This team will be ready to compete at state.”

5. Murray Spartans

2024 Schedule

Head coach: KaCee Weber (3rd year).

2023 record: 6-22 (tied for sixth in Region 10 with a 2-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 22 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Snow Canyon, 3-0, in the 4A First Round.

Additional info not provided.

6. Jordan Beetdiggers

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Alyssa Simmons (1st year).

2023 record: 9-19 (fifth in Region 10 with a 4-8 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 21 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Provo, 3-0, in the 4A First Round.

Returning contributors:

Brooke Hatch OH Sr.

Key newcomers:

Paige Smith. MB. So.

Niko Afoa. RS. So.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to new beginnings with a new team, new coaches and young players! We are excited to see all this team can accomplish this season.”

7. Cottonwood Colts

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Michaela Hatch (3rd year).

2023 record: 4-19 (tied for sixth in Region 10 with a 2-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 26 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Did not qualify.

Returning contributors:

Abby Salisbury, Middle Blocker, Sr.

Macenna Rolan, Setter, Sr.

Eimi Vatuvei, Opposite, Jr.

Hallie Jensen, Outside, Jr.

Ellie White, Middle Blocker, So.

Key newcomers:

Anna Cumming, L, So.

Grace Carpenter, Outside, Freshman

Sam Kerby, Setter, So.

Coach comment: “This will be a great season for Cottonwood — we’ve grown substantially in talent, commitment and competitive drive within our program, with majority of our program working hard in our offseason. I believe we’ll see payout for the athlete investment this season.”

Region 11

1. Green Canyon Wolves

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Madison Larsen (6th year).

2023 record: 27-5 (tied for first in Region 11 with a 8-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 2 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Orem, 3-0, in the 4A Championship.

Returning contributors:

Elly Giordano, Setter, Jr.

Audrey White, OH, So.

Key newcomers:

Keira Birch, OH, Jr.

Olivia Birch, OPP, Jr.

Eliza Force, S, So.

Avery Fauth, OPP, So.

Coach comment: “We have a young squad with a lot of talent. It’ll be really exciting to watch how they come together and have these new experiences as a team.”

2. Ridgeline RiverHawks

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jaicee Roden (6th year).

2023 record: 20-12 (third in Region 11 with a 7-3 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 7 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Mountain View, 3-1, in the 4A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Kelani Talakai, Libero, Sr.

Abby Bodily, Opposite, Sr.

Wren Bingham, Middle, So.

Lusi Damuni, Setter, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Brynlie Cornia, OH, Jr.

Teagan Sabillion, Setter, Jr.

Coach comment: “We’re always excited for season to start, and although outcomes only come through the process that earns them, I’m confident we have a formula for success.”

3. Sky View Bobcats

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Sheila Sorensen (8th year).

2023 record: 22-9 (tied for first in Region 11 with a 8-2 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 4 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Orem, 3-1, in the 4A Semifinals.

Returning contributors:

Makelle Burton, OH, Sr.. Makelle is a returning starter and we will look to her for leadership. She always brings good energy. She played middle last year, but we will need her at OH this year. She is an explosive hitter and great blocker.

Allie Dahlgren, Setter, Sr.. Allie saw a lot of varsity time last year and will use that experience to lead our offense. She is so passionate and loves to help her team succeed.

Paige Smith, Libero, Sr.. Paige is a great passer and can read the defense really well. She will be key in helping us find success.

Key newcomers:

So.ia Doxey, RS, Jr.. She has worked hard on a lot of different hits and is a great blocker.

Coach comment: “We are looking forward to getting in the gym together and working on the progress we have already had in the offseason. The girls have been working hard in the weight room and on their mindset. We are excited to play together as friends and teammates.”

4. West Field Longhorns

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jantzen Smith (1st year).

New school for 2024.

Key newcomers:

Maelyn Merrill, OH/OPP, Sr.

Brielle Wray, OH/OPP, Sr.

Kallie Tonioli, S, Sr.

Olivia Kapp, L/DS, Sr.

Ella Reynolds, L/DS, Sr.

Charlee Burton, L/DS, Sr.

Maddie Huffaker, L/DS, Sr.

Kenli Bremser, L/DS, Sr.

Bella Alverson, M, Jr.

Paige Butler, OH/OPP, Jr.

Halle Flinders, L/DS, Jr.

Ainsley Schiffman, OH/OPP, So.

Kalli Bremser, M, So.

Halia Fotisatele, S, So.

Kinsley Glover, OPP/S, Fresh

Coach comment: “We are thrilled to start West Field volleyball this year. Our girls have been working hard and are very eager to get going. We have a solid and competitive group that is determined to start a long and strong legacy of West Field Volleyball.”

5. Mountain Crest Mustangs

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Megan Cooper (2nd year).

2023 record: 9-17 (fourth in Region 11 with a 4-6 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 18 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Green Canyon, 3-0, in the 4A Second Round.

Returning contributors:

Ella Crosbie, Middle Blocker, Jr.

Elly Brower, Middle Blocker, Sr.

Leighton Pratt, OH, Jr.,

Rachel Pruden, OH, Sr.

Nicole Welker, setter, Jr.

Addley Corbet, Libero, Sr.

Ella Malm, Defensive Specialist, Jr.

Jordan Belles, Defensive Specialist, Jr.

Key newcomers:

Annie Barber, right side hitter, So.

Coach comment: “This year’s team plays very well together. The seniors have stepped it up as team leaders and have started changing the energy on and off the court with their team. During summer tournaments they pulled wins against teams we lost to last season. I am excited to see their confidence grow through the positive changes they are making.”

6. Bear River Bears

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Jana Brown (5th year).

2023 record: 7-23 (fifth in Region 11 with a 3-7 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 23 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Mountain View, 3-0, in the 4A First Round.

Additional info not provided.

7. Logan Grizzlies

2024 Schedule

Head coach: Ashlee McUne (1st year).

2023 record: 4-26 (sixth in Region 11 with a 0-10 record).

2023 RPI ranking: No. 24 in 4A.

2023 postseason: Lost to Stansbury, 3-0, in the 4A First Round.

Additional info not provided.