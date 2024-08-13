Heading into the third season of 8-player football in Utah, there continues to be a slow, but positive growth within the league.
Two years ago only six teams competed, with the UHSAA convincing Gunnison Valley to drop down and player 8-player football in the playoffs for a more competitive bracket. Last year St. Joseph joined the league, and this season two new schools — Utah Military Hill Field and Utah Military Camp Williams — are joining with the league expanding to nine teams for the start of the 2024 season.
“We are extremely excited to represent the first football team in the history of Utah Military Academy CW. I couldn’t be more proud of how our young men have bought into the work and grind of the summer,” said Utah Military Camp Williams coach Michael Graham.
Monticello coach Reed Anderson’s teams have finished runner-up in each of the first two seasons of 8-player football, and he’s excited to see the continued growth of the league.
“The league is growing and getting better each year and it’s wonderful to see. Lots of kids around the state are getting opportunities to play football which they haven’t had and it’s all due to those schools’ admins and coaches that are willing to brave the unknown. That attitude of pioneering has created tough and resilient teams,” said Anderson.
Rich will be the overwhelming favorite to repeat as state champs.
Coach Tyson Larsen’s team returns six starters on offense, including standout QB Carter Hoffman, and five starters on defense.
“Until someone is able to beat them Rich and Monticello are the kings of the region. Should be a fun year,” said Altamont coach Chuck Woodhouse.
1A 8-player projections
(Preseason rankings are based on coaches’ votes)
1. Rich Rebels
Head coach: Tyson Larsen
The former all-stater from Rich High School is entering his third season as head coach after leading his alma mater to a state championship in 2023. His record the past two seasons stands at 13-11.
Coach Tyson Larsen’s general outlook
Hoping to have a decent squad this year. We have a solid core group returning, the guys have worked hard in the offseason, and there’s excitement in the program.
Offensive coordinator: Tyson Larsen
2023 offense: 24.67 ppg (No. 6 in 1A 8-player)
- Six returning starters
- Spread offense
Returning offensive starters
- Carter Hoffman, Sr., QB
- Drake Weston, Sr., RB
- Ryker Hoffman, Sr., RB
- Daniel Smith, Sr., WR
- Talon Pace, Sr., OL
- Jordan Johnson, Sr., OL
Key offensive newcomers
- Jadex Chandler, Sr., OL
Defensive coordinator: Lex Cornia
2023 defense: 13.25 ppg (No. 1 in 1A 8-player)
- Five returning starters
- 2-2 defense
Returning defensive starters
- Carter Hoffman, Sr., LB
- Ryker Hoffman, Sr., DB
- Drake Weston, Sr., LB
- Sam Leifson, Sr., DB
- Jett Holmes, Jr., DB
Key defensive newcomers
- Daniel Smith, Sr., DB
- Jordan Johnson, Sr., DL
2. Monticello Buckaroos
Head coach: Reed Anderson
Entering his seventh season as head coach at his alma mater, he’s tallied a 31-36 record in his first six seasons.
Coach Reed Anderson’s general outlook
We lost quite a few 2 way starters last year. Our whole line graduated or moved away. We are going to be in the learning stages for the first half of the year. I’m confident that we can get to where we need to be once the end of the season hits and by doing so we are going to have some major growing pains, especially very early on. We will need to rely heavily on the few players with major experience and have them carry us when our younger players are establishing themselves. The younger players are confident and hungry which you love to see as a coach and traits you can use. Most of these kids have had to step up earlier in wrestling, basketball, and baseball so I’m confident we can build on what they have already done.
Offensive coordinator: Reed Anderson
2023 offense: 33.33 ppg (No. 2 in 1A 8-player)
- Two returning starters
- Spread offense
Returning offensive starters
- Tavon Black, RB, Sr.
- Carter Rogers, WR, Sr.
Key offensive newcomers
- Jackson Keyes, QB, Jr.
- Landon Shumway, RB, Jr.
- Seth Taylor, C, Jr.
- Jaeden Camacho, WR, Jr.
- Peyton Hatathley, OL, Jr.
- Camren Carpenter, OL, Sr.
Defensive coordinator: Tyrel Snyder
2023 defense: 24.75 ppg (No. 3 in 1A 8-player)
- Three returning starters
- 3-3-2 defense
Returning defensive starters
- Tavon Black, DL, Sr.
- Camren Carpenter, DL, Sr.
- Carter Rogers, DB, Sr.
Key defensive newcomers
- Landon Shumway, LB, Jr.
- Seth Taylor, DL, Jr.
- Jaeden Camacho, DB, Jr.
- John Leber, LB, So.
3. Altamont Longhorns
Head coach: Chuck Woodhouse
He’s entering his fourth season as Altamont’s head coach as it will participate in eight-player football for a third straight year. His record the past two seasons is 9-7.
Coach Chuck Woodhouse’s general outlook
We should be pretty competitive. We bring in a really good Fr. class. The players have been working hard and we have a great group of Leadership guys to bring those young one along.
Offensive coordinator: Chuck Woodhouse
2023 offense: 35.8 ppg (No. 1 in 1A 8-player)
- Four returning starters
- Explosive offensive
Returning offensive starters
- Easton Theener
- Dillan Ivie
- Breydan Jessen
- Coltan Mullins
Key offensive newcomers
- Dallan Ledbetter
- Case Sorenson
- Kyson Miles
- Galvan Gardner
Defensive coordinator: Jesse Wickel
2023 defense: 24.7 ppg (No. 2 in 1A 8-player)
- Five returning starters
- Stack defense
Returning defensive starters
- Colton Mullins
- Thatcher Rust
- Dillon Ivie
- Easton Theener
- Breydan Jessen
4. Water Canyon Wildcats
Head coach: Heber Horsley
Led Water Canyon to a 7-13 record in the school’s first two years playing high school football. He’s a graduate of Centenniel Academy in Arizona and Mojave Community College.
Coach Heber Horsley’s general outlook
Excited as we enter our third season.
Offensive coordinator: Heber Horlsey
2023 offense: 31.2 ppg (No. 3 in 1A 8-player)
- Four returning starters
- Spread Tempo offense
Returning offensive starters
- Kylen Brown, Sr., RB
- Johnny Johnson, Sr., QB
- Daniel Cox, Sr., WR
- James Musser, Sr., C
Key offensive newcomers
- Mark Barlow, So., OL
- Adam Hammon, Jr., QB
- John Wayne West, Sr., RB
Defensive coordinator: Robert Hammon
2023 defense: 28.7 ppg (No. 4 in 1A 8-player)
- Six returning starters
- 3-3 defense
Returning defensive starters
- Wallace Cooke, Sr., LB
- Maverick Barlow, Jr., DE
- Domanik LaCorti, Sr., DE
- Daniel Cox, Sr., DB
- Rylan Barlow, Sr., LB
- Johnny Johnson, Sr., DB
Key defensive newcomers
- Mark Barlow, So., DL
- Adam Hammon, Jr., DB
- Zander Wright, So., S
5. St. Joseph Jayhawks
Head coach: DeShon Butler
Entering his first season as head coach at St. Joseph High School.
Coach DeShon Butler’s general outlook
Saint Joseph High School will be going into this Season with a lot of new faces. We have a lot of speed and athleticism that we hope will benefit us in the long run. Though we are still an inexperienced team with only Kayden Huss (Senior WR/DB) being the only player with more than 3 years of football experience, we still have a lot of talent on the team. We plan on using speed to win us games. Key players to look out for are, Kayden Huss (Senior WR/DB), Brayden Hawkins (Senior DE), Gunner Windsor (Senior QB), and Nicolas Morales (Senior WR/DB). We look to Windsor to lead our offense which is primed to be a high scoring offense. Our Defense will consist of aggression and speed as well.
Offensive coordinator: Deshon Butler
2023 offense: 31.1 ppg (No. 4 in 1A 8-player)
- One returning starters
- Spread RPO offense
Returning offensive starters
- Jesse Benson
Key offensive newcomers
- Gunner Windsor, Sr., QB
- Kayden Huss, Sr., WR
- Nicolas Morales, Sr., WR
Defensive coordinator: Deshon Butler
2023 defense: 53.1 ppg (No. 7 in 1A 8-player)
- One returning starters
- 3-3 hybrid defense
Returning defensive starters
- Jacob Scehnet, So., LB
Key defensive newcomers
- Brayden Hawkins, Sr., Edge
6. Whitehorse Raiders
Head coach: Andrae Beard
Entering his second season as head coach at Whitehorse.
2023 offense: 26.44 ppg (No. 5 in 1A 8-player)
2023 defense: 32.11 ppg (No. 5 in 1A 8-player)
Additional info not provided
7. Monument Valley Cougars
Head coach: Brad Upshaw
Entering his third year as head coach at Monument Valley after leading the team to a 3-15 that past two seasons.
Coach Brad Upshaw’s general outlook
Our outlook, we’re focused on continuing to grow our understanding of 8 player game and our opponents. In year three we’ve seen some good work from our youngest players in the weight room and with film study.
Offensive coordinator: Brad Upshaw
2023 offense: 14.75 ppg (No. 7 in 1A 8-player)
- Four returning starters
- Spread offense
Returning offensive starters
- Shayden Fatt, Sr., QB
- Tobias Gray, Sr., OL
- Tashawn Nez, So., RB
- Haylon Harrison, Sr. OL
Key offensive newcomers
- Kasey Yazzie, Fr., RB
- Jake Deswood, Fr., WR
- West Blackmountain, Fr., RB
Defensive coordinator: Roland Yazzie
2023 defense: 51.63 ppg (No. 6 in 1A 8-player)
- Four returning starters
- 3-2 defense
Returning defensive starters
- Shayden Fatt, Sr., LB/DB
- Tobias Gray, Sr., DL
- Tashawn Nez, So., DB
- Haylon Harrison, Sr., DL
Key defensive newcomers
- Kasey Yazzie, Fr., LB
- Jake Deswood, Fr., DB
- West Blackmountain, Fr., DL
8. Utah Military Camp Williams Marauders
New team for 2024 season
Head coach: Michael Graham
Heading into his debut season as head coach for the Marauders
Coach Michael Graham’s general outlook
We are extremely excited to respresent the first football team in the history of Utah Military Academy CW. I couldn’t be more proud of how our young men have bought into the work and grind of the summer. We have a lot of youth, with only three seniors and one junior who plans to graduate early. It is many of our athletes first year playing organized football and we look forward to making some noise in an exciting 8-man classification.
Offensive coordinator: Ephraim Schulte
- Spread offense
Key offensive newcomers
- David Shern, Jr., QB
- Talan Andersen, Sr., RB
- Alex Cruz, Jr., WR
- Tyler Muse, So., WR
Defensive coordinator: Topher Gomez
- 3-2 defense
Key defensive newcomers
- Daniel Wood, Sr., LB
- David Burr, Jr., DL/LB
- Braden Walz, Jr., DB
- James Tilley, Fr., DL
9. Utah Military Hillfield Thunderbirds
New team for 2024 season
Head coach: Coach May
Heading into his first season as head coach at Hill Field.
No additional info provided