Susannah Scaroni, right, and Jenna Fesemyer collide in the women's 5,000-meter race at the U.S. Paralympic Track Team Trials at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Fla., Thursday, July 18, 2024.

Are you experiencing Olympics withdrawal? You’re not alone.

The good news is there are more exciting sporting events to come in Paris: The Paralympic Games start there later this month.

Here’s what you need to know about the Paralympics, including how to watch.

When are the Paralympics?

The Paralympic Games will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 28, and last until Sunday, Sept. 8.

Medals will be handed out in high-profile track and swimming events nearly every day, according to the event schedule.

Paralympic athletes embrace in front of the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. | John Locher

What events are in the Paralympics?

There are 22 sports in the Summer Paralympic Games, many of which will be familiar if you paid attention to the Olympics over the past three weeks.

But at the Paralympics, some of the settings and rules for the events will be different than they were at the Olympics to account for the different physical abilities of the competitors.

For example, in wheelchair tennis, the ball can bounce twice on your side of the net before you hit it instead of just once.

Here are the 22 sports:

Para archery

Para athletics (track and field)

Para badminton

Blind football

Boccia

Para canoe

Para cycling

Para equestrian

Goalball

Para judo

Para powerlifting

Para rowing

Shooting Para sport

Sitting volleyball

Para swimming

Para table tennis

Para taekwondo

Para triathlon

Wheelchair basketball

Wheelchair fencing

Wheelchair rugby

Wheelchair tennis

There are 549 total events that take place within these 22 sports, according to USA Today.

How to watch the Paralympics

The Paralympic Games will stream on Peacock and air on networks that are part of the NBC family.

This summer’s Paralympics will mark the first time that NBC has multiple hosts on the ground for event coverage, according to a May press release.

“As support for the Paralympics continues to soar, we are growing our coverage to match the American viewer’s interest and passion,” Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production, said in the release. “We’ll have more commentators on the ground, more cameras at the venues, and more hours to watch than ever before, including everything on Peacock.”

Paralympians from Utah

Four athletes who will compete in the 2024 Paralympic Games list a city in Utah as their hometown, according to TeamUSA.com.

David Blair, a para track and field athlete from Eagle Mountain, Utah

Ali Ibanez, a wheelchair basketball player from Murray, Utah

Garrett Schoonover, a wheelchair fencer from Sandy, Utah

Hunter Woodhall, a para track and field athlete from Syracuse, Utah

Woodhall, who is a sprinter, went viral during the Olympics due to his passionate support for his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, who won gold in the long jump.

Photos and videos captured him crying with joy over her performance and then embracing her.