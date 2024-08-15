The BYU basketball program’s recruitment of the nation’s top prospect in the Class of 2025, AJ Dybantsa, has taken another positive step forward.

On Thursday, ESPN’s Paul Biancardi reported that BYU is one of six official visits Dybantsa has scheduled. Dybantsa, Biancardi reported, will visit the Provo campus Oct. 11-13.

It is the last one of the six on Dybantsa’s schedule, Biancardi reported. It will be during the weekend that the BYU football team hosts an Arizona squad that enters the college football season ranked No. 21 in the country.

The rest of Dybantsa’s official visit schedule is as follows, according to Biancardi:

Kansas State: Aug. 30-Sept. 1

Kansas: Sept. 6-8

North Carolina: Sept. 20-22

Alabama: Sept. 27-29

Baylor: Oct. 4-6

At the beginning of August, Biancardi reported that Dybantsa had narrowed his list of potential schools down to seven. Auburn is the lone school on the list that Dybantsa is not scheduled to take an official visit to, although it has been reported that he previously took an unofficial visit to the school.

The difference between an unofficial visit and an official visit is that schools pay for official visits, but recruits are limited in the number they are allowed to take.

Auburn and BYU are reportedly the only schools Dybantsa has visited on an unofficial basis. Dybantsa visited BYU when he was checking out Utah Prep in Hurricane, where he will be attending his senior year of high school this year.

Although the 6-foot-9, 200-pound Dybantsa will be taking official visits over the next several weeks, On3′s Jacob Polacheck quoted Dybantsa’s father Ace last month as saying his son isn’t expected to make a decision about which school he’ll attend until next February.