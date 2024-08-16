Colquitt County, Ga. 45, West 28

West (0-1) traveled out east to face one of Georgia’s top teams, the Colquitt County Packers. The Panthers couldn’t keep up and fell 45-28 in their season opener. Colquitt County delivered a commanding performance, scoring 31 points by halftime and adding 14 more in the third quarter. West trailed 45-14 heading into the fourth quarter and made a late push with 14 points, but it proved insufficient to overcome the early deficit.

Rich 28, Gunnison Valley 12

Rich (1-0) cruised to a 28-12 nonregion victory over Gunnison Valley (0-1) on Friday. Carter Hoffman led the Rebels with three rushing touchdowns, including the opening score at 4:35 in the first quarter. The Bulldogs struggled offensively in the first half, remaining scoreless until Braxton Pickett’s kick return touchdown at 7:55 in the third quarter. Gunnison Valley managed another score late in the game with Ryder Coates’s 5-yard run at 1:43 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Rich’s commanding lead. Drake Weston also contributed to the Rebels’ win with a 34-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Copper Hills 41, Clearfield 15

Copper Hills (1-0) dominated in their season opener with a 41-15 victory over Clearfield (0-1). Maverick Bowles led the Grizzlies with three first-half touchdowns, including a 6-yard run in the first quarter and an 11-yard pass to Skyler Jacobsen just before halftime. Copper Hills jumped to an early 28-7 halftime lead, with key contributions from Kelemete Faasootauloa and Logan Batt. Gage Miles accounted for both of Clearfield’s touchdowns, one on the ground and another through the air. Jaelyn Fields and Connor Holbrook capped the scoring in the fourth quarter with short rushing touchdowns for Copper Hills.

Green Canyon 27, Hunter 0

Green Canyon (1-0) shut out Hunter (0-1) 27-0 in their season opener on Friday night. The Wolves scored early and often, with quarterback Payton Wilson connecting with Hayden Schramm for three touchdown passes. Schramm’s standout performance included an 89-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. Tanner Holt added field goals of 37 and 41 yards in the third quarter to seal the victory. Hunter’s offense struggled to gain any traction against a dominant Green Canyon defense.

Timpanogos 49, Jordan 7

Timpanogos (1-0) rolled past Jordan (0-1) with a dominant 49-7 victory in their nonregion season opener. The Timberwolves surged to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, bolstered by a pair of touchdown passes from Andrew Hillstead to Parker Harvey and a 1-yard plunge by Hudson Woodbury. Jordan’s lone score came just before halftime when Carver Wright connected with Owen Francis on a 22-yard pass. Hillstead passed for five touchdowns overall, including a 31-yard strike to Gabriel Graf in the third quarter. Timpanogos ran up the score in the fourth-quarter with scores from Jameson Jones and Kyle LaPray, showcasing a well-rounded offensive performance.

Bountiful 27, Herriman 9

Bountiful (1-0) cruised to a 27-9 victory over Herriman (0-1) in their season opener. The Redhawks pulled away with a dominant second and third quarter, highlighted by a 74-yard touchdown pass from Emerson Geilman to Britton Tidwell in the third quarter. Herriman initially took an early lead with an 80-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Benson to Taylor Hatch just 12 seconds into the game. However, Bountiful responded with field goals by Landon Zayas and scores from Siaki Fekitoa to secure the win. The Mustangs were held scoreless in the second half, cementing Bountiful’s defensive effort.

Roy 38, Farmington 14

Roy (1-0) dominated Farmington (0-1) in a 38-14 season opener. The Royals surged to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, highlighted by Kahekili Eleneke’s 21-yard interception return and a pair of touchdown passes from Dru Gardner. Eleneke continued to shine in the second quarter with a 60-yard touchdown run. Farmington’s efforts saw some success in the second half as Travis Hoopes scored on a 76-yard punt return in the third quarter and Will Peterson ran in a 2-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. However, the early deficit and Roy’s strong defense proved insurmountable.

Richfield 42, Cedar City 25

Richfield (1-0) kicked off their season with a commanding 42-25 victory over Cedar City (0-1) on Friday. The Wildcats surged to an early 21-6 lead in the first quarter, with Hayden Reed breaking free for a 65-yard touchdown run and Slate Reitz connecting with Griffin Wayman on a 47-yard touchdown pass. Cedar City’s Krue Giles caught two touchdown passes from Everett Kelling, including a 14-yard strike with 18 seconds left in the game. Richfield cemented their win with fourth-quarter scores from Malik Fautin and Tanner Pollock, with Fautin scoring on a 15-yard run at the 3:00 mark and Pollock snagging a 13-yard pass from Griffin Wayman just 1:30 earlier. Gage Yardley added two rushing touchdowns for the Wildcats.

Delta 53, Parowan 8

Delta (1-0) dominated Parowan (0-1) with a decisive 53-8 victory in their season opener on Friday night. The Rabbits jumped to an early lead, with Jett Rawlinson scoring on a 50-yard breakaway run at 2:51 in the first quarter. Delta capitalized on their momentum, adding three more touchdowns in the second quarter, including Ty Stefanoff’s 3-yard run at 1:56. Parowan’s only highlight came when Hunter Bettridge connected with Joshua Waller for a 23-yard touchdown pass at 3:42 in the second quarter. Delta held Parowan scoreless in the second half, with Brigam Dekker sealing the rout on a 5-yard pass from Bodey Shurtz at 8:49 in the fourth quarter.

Brighton 34, Provo 14

Brighton (1-0) capitalized on two interception returns by Beau La Fleur to secure a 34-14 victory over Provo (0-1) in their season opener. Mason Haertel’s 4-yard touchdown run put Brighton ahead early, and Thomas Sorenson’s 27-yard field goal extended their lead to 10-0 in the second quarter. Provo’s Griffin DeMartini caught a 19-yard pass from Gehrig Orchard to make it 10-7, but Brighton responded with a 55-yard touchdown pass from Ryce Palepoi to Cash Gay just before halftime. La Fleur’s first interception return early in the third quarter made it 27-7, and despite another touchdown from DeMartini, La Fleur’s second interception return sealed the game late in the fourth quarter.

Mountain Ridge 27, Fremont 14

Mountain Ridge (1-0) opened their season with a 27-14 victory over Fremont (0-1) on Friday night. The Sentinels’ Wyatt Bingham threw for three touchdowns, including a 41-yard strike to Kohen Cunningham and two scores to Tytan DeJong. Mountain Ridge took control in the second quarter, where Bingham also contributed a 12-yard rushing touchdown. Fremont’s scores came from an Owen Simkins’ 31-yard reception in the second quarter and a late-game 25-yard touchdown pass to Salesi Moa from Manase Tuatagaloa. Despite a strong fourth-quarter effort, the Silverwolves couldn’t overcome their earlier deficit.

Tooele 40, Cyprus 6

Tooele (1-0) dominated Cyprus (0-1) with a commanding 40-6 victory in their nonregion opener. Tooele jumped to an early lead with Gus Pater’s 1-yard run and three field goals by Franklin Wilcox in the first half. The Buffaloes extended their lead in the third quarter with a 61-yard interception return by Grady Symonds, a 21-yard run by Vaughn Gritzmacher, and a 50-yard touchdown pass from Pater to Nic Arellano. Cyprus managed their lone score late in the game, a 4-yard run by Naisa Malohi in the fourth quarter. Wilcox was a standout for Tooele, contributing 16 points through field goals and extra points.

Weber 24, Westlake 16

Weber (1-0) defeated Westlake (0-1) 24-16 in the season opener. Beni Negrete played a crucial role for Weber, throwing three touchdown passes, including a 7-yard pass to Dyson Parker with 10:05 remaining in the fourth quarter, sealing the victory. The Warriors built an early lead with a dominant second quarter that featured an 80-yard touchdown pass to Brock Dean and a 37-yard score to Tyson Higgs. Westlake’s Ashton Taylor had a strong performance, rushing for two touchdowns, including a 63-yard run early in the second quarter. Despite Taylor’s efforts, the Thunder were unable to overcome Weber’s solid defense in the final quarter.

Kanab 56, Ben Lomond 0

Kanab (1-0) dominated Ben Lomond (0-1) in their season opener with a commanding 56-0 victory. Hayden Gubler led the Cowboys with four touchdowns, including two rushing, one receiving, and a 20-yard fumble recovery in the first quarter. Kanab set the tone early, scoring 28 points in the first quarter and never looked back. Rider Allen and Jacob Barca also contributed with rushing touchdowns in the second half to seal the win. Ben Lomond struggled to generate any offense against a stifling Kanab defense, failing to score throughout the game.

Box Elder 52, Kearns 7

Box Elder (1-0) routed Kearns (0-1) 52-7 in the season opener on Friday night. Box Elder quarterback Carter Buchanan played a pivotal role, scoring two touchdowns on the ground and connecting with Maddox Earnest for a 16-yard touchdown pass. The Bees dominated the game from the start, jumping to a 17-0 first-quarter lead, and never looked back. Kearns’ lone score came early in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard run by Manuel Deegan. Box Elder added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to cap off a commanding performance.

Corner Canyon 70, American Fork 42

Corner Canyon (1-0) overpowered American Fork (0-1) with a 70-42 victory in their season opener Friday night. Bryton Brady led the Chargers with four touchdowns, including a 50-yard run early in the third quarter. Chryshaun Lee added three scores for Corner Canyon, highlighted by an 80-yard punt return late in the first quarter. American Fork’s offensive efforts were anchored by David Gaisford, who connected with Cade Wilkinson on three touchdown passes. Despite putting up a solid 42 points, including a 44-yard run by Cash Taiese in the second quarter, the Cavemen couldn’t contain the high-powered Chargers’ offense, which posted 21 points in both the first and second quarters.

Taylorsville 23, Summit Academy 14

Taylorsville (1-0) mounted a late-game rally to secure a 23-14 road victory over Summit Academy (0-1) in their season opener. Trailing 14-10 in the fourth quarter, the Warriors scored 13 unanswered points, starting with a 7-yard touchdown pass from Cole Kramer to Blaze Workman with 5:51 left on the clock. Kramer and Kobe Allen connected for a decisive 35-yard touchdown pass at the 2:00 mark for the final score. Summit Academy was led by Kyle Lively, who caught two touchdown passes from Cash Whitman.

North Sevier 61, Providence Hall 0

North Sevier (1-0) dominated Providence Hall (0-1) in a 61-0 rout Friday night. The Wolves jumped out to an early lead with three first-quarter touchdowns, including a 7-yard run by Brayden Hammond and an 11-yard pass from Rylan Frischknecht to Brody Bulloch. James Crowley added two more scores in the second quarter with runs of 11 and 9 yards. Hammond also contributed a 40-yard touchdown reception from Frischknecht just before halftime. The Wolves’ defense stifled Providence Hall, pitching a shutout while the offense accumulated points in every quarter. Gage Taylor capped the scoring with a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Carbon 41, American Leadership 40

Carbon (1-0) edged American Leadership (0-1) in a thrilling nonregion season opener, 41-40. Despite trailing 26-14 at halftime, Carbon rallied with a dominant third quarter, including a 34-yard touchdown pass from Stockton Kennedy to Deagan Richards, which cut the deficit to one point with just four seconds remaining in the quarter. Earlier, Kennedy connected on a 27-yard touchdown pass to Trace Crespin at the 6:29 mark. American Leadership’s Kannon Huntsman showcased a strong performance, catching three touchdown passes from Nicolas Marble, including a 31-yarder with 19 seconds left in the third quarter. However, Carbon’s defense held firm in the fourth quarter to secure the comeback victory.

Maple Mountain 23, Granger 6

Maple Mountain (1-0) powered past Granger (0-1) with a stout defensive effort in a 23-6 season opener. After trailing 6-0 in the first quarter, Maple Mountain took control in the second with a 67-yard touchdown pass from Zachary Jensen to Eli Mauga and a 21-yard connection between Dallas Whiting and Mason Jensen. Fernando Banuelos added a 20-yard field goal in the third quarter to extend the lead. The Golden Eagles capped the scoring late in the fourth quarter with a 37-yard run by Derek Morehouse. Granger’s lone score was a first-quarter pass from Maka Sonasi.

Juab 40, Millard 13

Juab (1-0) cruised to a 40-13 victory over Millard (0-1) in their season opener. The Wasps built an early lead with two first-quarter touchdowns, including an 18-yard pass from Beau Halvorsen to Jaden Heap as time expired in the period. Andrew Woodland’s two 3-yard touchdown runs in the second quarter helped Juab secure a 26-0 halftime lead. Millard managed to score in the third and fourth quarters, highlighted by Connor Stevens’ 38-yard touchdown reception from Kaden Turner, but it was too little, too late. Juab’s Clark Richards capped the scoring with a 38-yard touchdown catch from Halvorsen with just under six minutes left in the fourth.

Lehi 38, Davis 14

Lehi (1-0) rode a dominant performance by Devaugh Eka to a 38-14 victory over Davis (0-1). Eka racked up 208 total yards and three touchdowns, including a 62-yard run late in the first quarter. Davis initially kept pace when Bode Sparrow caught a 9-yard pass from Tradon Bessinger, but Lehi pulled away with a 21-point second quarter. Jett Niu added two touchdown passes to Mays Madsen, while Gavin Fenn capped the scoring with a 46-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. Davis managed a late touchdown with a 2-yard pass from Bessinger to Sparrow, but it wasn’t enough to threaten the Pioneers’ commanding lead.

Canyon View 21, Mountain View 3

Canyon View (1-0) triumphed over Mountain View (0-1) with a commanding 21-3 victory in their season opener. The Falcons took control in the second quarter with Jason Higgins scoring on a 17-yard run at 9:11, followed by a 47-yard touchdown pass from Deegan Davies to Trenton Ludlow with 40 seconds before halftime. Mountain View managed their only points with a 24-yard field goal by Kalvin Floyd at 5:17 in the third quarter. Canyon View sealed the win with Colt Rushton’s 0-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown with 5:37 remaining in the game. The Falcons’ defense kept the Bruins from finding the end zone, highlighting a dominant overall performance.

Woods Cross 21, West Jordan 9

Woods Cross (1-0) began their season with a strong 21-9 victory over West Jordan (0-1). The Wildcats built an early lead with a 12-yard run from Reece Hammond late in the first quarter. They extended it in the second quarter when Eli Bodell caught a 63-yard touchdown pass from Jesse Simmons. Despite a late push by West Jordan, highlighted by an 8-yard scoring run from Giovonni Polanco with 5:20 left in the fourth quarter, Woods Cross sealed the win with a 67-yard run by Viliami Tapa’atoutai at the 9:18 mark of the final period.

Sky View 28, Salem Hills 21

Sky View (1-0) edged out Salem Hills (0-1) with a 28-21 victory in their season opener. Jack Clark threw two touchdown passes for the Bobcats, including a 37-yard strike to Liam Guthrie late in the first quarter. Down 14-7 at halftime, Sky View rallied in the third quarter as Clark connected with Jace Lillywhite for a 5-yard score and Tucker Stokes added a 1-yard touchdown run. Xander Stokes sealed the win with a 6-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Salem Hills’ Jedi Nelson pulled his team within a touchdown with a 17-yard run in the final minutes, but the SkyHawks couldn’t complete the comeback.

Manti 58, Pine View 42

Manti (1-0) opened their season with a high-scoring 58-42 nonregion victory over Pine View (0-1). Templars’ quarterback Maison Starkweather had a standout performance, throwing for five touchdowns, including two long strikes to Stone Mortensen in the first quarter for 80 and 79 yards. Pine View’s Levi Shaw connected with Brock Harris for three touchdowns, the longest being a 31-yarder early in the third quarter to close the gap. However, Manti’s balanced offense proved too much, with Carter Mason extending their lead with a 15-yard TD reception with 3:01 left in the third. Jaiden Henningson sealed the win with a 4-yard catch from Starkweather early in the fourth.

Orem 35, Pleasant Grove 13

Orem (1-0) kicked off their season with a commanding 35-13 victory over Pleasant Grove (0-1) in nonregion play. The Tigers jumped out to a 14-6 lead in the first quarter, highlighted by Kai Wesley’s 54-yard touchdown reception from Tayden Ka’awa. Orem extended their lead further in the second quarter with a 73-yard touchdown pass to Kaue Akana and a 14-yard score by Kai Wesley to make it 28-6 at halftime. Pleasant Grove’s lone first-half score came from Dexton Nuttall’s 57-yard interception return. Orem’s defense held strong, allowing only one more touchdown—a 4-yard run by Wade Christiansen in the fourth quarter. Feleti Iongi sealed the victory for Orem with a 13-yard touchdown reception from Tayden Ka’awa late in the game.

Ridgeline 41, Bonneville 7

Ridgeline (1-0) dominated their opening game of the season with a 41-7 rout of Bonneville (0-1). The RiverHawks wasted no time, jumping to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter with a 6-yard run by JT White and a 9-yard touchdown reception by Graham Livingston. Ridgeline’s defense shined, highlighted by two interception returns for touchdowns; Hunter Knighton returned one for 38 yards early in the third quarter, and Livingston added a 25-yard return in the fourth. Bonneville’s sole score came late in the third quarter with a 15-yard pass from Vainga Havili. Nate Dahle also completed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brady Cook, capping off an impressive team performance for Ridgeline.

Layton 26, West Field 24

Layton (1-0) rallied in the third quarter to edge past West Field (0-1) with a 26-24 victory. West Field took a 17-6 lead into halftime thanks to Trey Bridge’s 7-yard touchdown run and Corbin Price’s 4-yard score. Layton surged back in the third quarter, with Madden Sargent connecting twice with Teiyon Halbasch, including a 67-yard touchdown pass. Sargent also scored on a 1-yard run to cap Layton’s dominant 20-point third quarter. Despite a late push from West Field, Layton held on for the nonregion win.

Riverton 13, Syracuse 7

Riverton (1-0) secured a 13-7 victory over Syracuse (0-1) in a nonregion game thanks to a pair of field goals from Will Walker. After both teams exchanged touchdowns in the first quarter—Syracuse’s Hoyt Pula scoring on a 5-yard run and Riverton’s Dane Slack catching a 17-yard pass from Andrew Nielson—Walker put Riverton ahead. His 26-yard field goal with 7:30 remaining in the second quarter and a 28-yard field goal at 5:24 of the third quarter proved to be the difference-makers. Syracuse failed to score in the final three quarters, as Riverton’s defense held firm to start their season with a win.

Beaver 35, South Summit 0

Beaver (1-0) dominated South Summit (0-1) with a commanding 35-0 win in their season opener. The Beavers set the tone early, with Davin Orton scoring on a 6-yard run at 5:18 in the first quarter. Beaver continued to build their lead in the second quarter as Bodie Wheatley and Orton both found the end zone on short runs, complemented by Max Albrecht’s explosive 70-yard touchdown run at 7:49. Deegan Blackner capped the scoring with a 15-yard run at 3:34 in the third quarter. South Summit’s offense struggled to find any rhythm against Beaver’s strong defense, failing to score throughout the game.

Uintah 47, Duchesne 28

Uintah (1-0) secured a commanding 47-28 nonregion victory over Duchesne (0-1) on Friday night. The Utes surged ahead with a 20-point first quarter, highlighted by Dace O’Bagy’s 95-yard kickoff return and Brayden Murray’s 70-yard touchdown catch from JD Pickup. O’Bagy and Pickup continued to excel, with O’Bagy adding a 13-yard rushing score and Pickup connecting on three more touchdown passes. Duchesne attempted a late rally, with Nashden Goodliffe scoring two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but the deficit proved too substantial. Despite scoring 14 points in the final period, the Eagles couldn’t overcome Uintah’s early dominance. Goodliffe led Duchesne with three rushing touchdowns in the loss.

Lone Peak 21, Bingham 0

Lone Peak (1-0) opened their season with a dominant 21-0 shutout over Bingham (0-1) in a nonregion matchup. The Knights’ defense set the tone, highlighted by Jayden Mayberry’s 43-yard interception return for a touchdown with 5:59 left in the third quarter. Mailo Niumeitolu added a 3-yard rushing touchdown at the 7:18 mark in the third, while Kepa Niumeitolu scored on a 13-yard run late in the first quarter. The Miners struggled to mount any significant offensive threat throughout the game. Lone Peak’s defense maintained a solid performance to secure the shutout.

Cedar Valley 36, Bear River 30

Cedar Valley (1-0) edged Bear River (0-1) with a 36-30 victory in a thrilling nonregion game. Jace McClellan caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from Cole Christensen with 3:20 left in the fourth quarter, sealing the win for the Aviators. Christensen also had a standout 50-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. Bear River’s Korver Riley caught a 15-yard touchdown pass earlier in the final period to put the Bears within striking distance. Glaiden Behrens provided a highlight for Bear River with a 60-yard touchdown run just before halftime. However, it was Cedar Valley’s balanced offensive attack that ultimately prevailed.

Park City 17, Wasatch 0

Park City (1-0) opened their season with a dominant 17-0 shutout victory over Wasatch (0-1). Elijah Warner scored the Miners’ first touchdown with a 6-yard run at 6:13 of the first quarter, establishing early control. Tanner Pidwell added a 25-yard field goal in the second quarter to extend the lead. Warner sealed the win with a 26-yard touchdown reception from Sebastian Bodily with 1:53 remaining in the fourth quarter. Park City’s defense stifled Wasatch throughout the game, keeping them off the scoreboard.

Highland 26, Payson 10

Highland (1-0) opened its season with a 26-10 victory over Payson (0-1) on Friday night. The Rams built an early lead, highlighted by a 40-yard touchdown pass from Manasa Pela to Luke Kearl in the first quarter, and never looked back. Charlie McConkie caught another touchdown from Pela in the second quarter, and Avi Gotshalk tacked on a 24-yard field goal to give Highland a 17-3 halftime lead. Payson’s offense struggled to gain traction until David Keel’s 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Gotshalk sealed the win with a 40-yard field goal with 3:11 left in the game. Highland’s defense held Payson scoreless through the middle two quarters, ensuring the comfortable win.

Emery 34, North Sanpete 14

Emery (1-0) overcame an early tie to secure a 34-14 victory over North Sanpete (0-1) in a nonregion season opener. The Spartans gained the lead in the first quarter with a 40-yard interception return by Hayden Abrams and never looked back. North Sanpete tied the game twice, with Taualua Laupapa’s 3-yard run in the first quarter and Maddox Madsen’s 25-yard run just before halftime, but the Hawks were shut out in the second half. Emery’s Porter Hurdsman caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Treven Gilbert in the third quarter, and Braxton Butler sealed the win with a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Milford 33, Grand 8

Milford (1-0) started their season with a dominant 33-8 win over Grand (0-1). Milford’s Kilo Tsosie was pivotal, tossing three touchdown passes, including an 18-yarder to Sadler Barnes with 3:06 left in the fourth quarter. Carson Cheney also had a standout 50-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter to extend their lead. Colton Barnes contributed significantly with two touchdowns in the second quarter, a 24-yard and a 10-yard reception, both from Tsosie. Grand’s only score came in the fourth quarter on a 1-yard run by Bryant Troutt with 8:12 remaining.

Viewmont 46, Skyline 0

Viewmont (1-0) dominated Skyline (0-1) in their season opener, securing a 46-0 victory. Titan Longson led the Vikings with 316 passing yards and five touchdowns, completing 22 of 29 passes. Kingston Mickens and Draylon Jenson each caught passes from Longson in the final minute of the half to give Viewmont a commanding 28-0 halftime lead. The Vikings’ defense was airtight, highlighted by Jackson Nuttall’s 23-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Vikings showcased their offensive balance and defensive strength, leaving Skyline scoreless throughout the contest.

Northridge 26, Murray 20

Northridge (1-0) edged out Murray (0-1) with a 26-20 victory in their season opener. Andrew Ortiz’s 7-yard touchdown run with just under a minute left in the fourth quarter secured the win for the Knights. Murray rallied late with an Easton Horman 30-yard touchdown reception from Alexander Bojorquez at 3:37 remaining, but it was not enough to overcome Northridge’s lead. Earlier, Sam Pehrson played a key role for the Spartans, contributing a touchdown run and two field goals. Trey Nye connected on two touchdown passes to Liam and Jaxon Fresques, helping Northridge build an early advantage.

Grantsville 36, San Juan 30

Grantsville (1-0) ended San Juan’s (0-1) impressive 37-game winning streak with a 36-30 win in an action-packed season opener. The Cowboys secured the victory thanks to Jayden Atkinson’s 2-yard touchdown run with 3:49 left in the game. San Juan fought back in the fourth quarter with a 60-yard interception return by JD Palmer and a 35-yard touchdown pass from Jaiten Knight to Owen Adams but couldn’t overcome Grantsville’s relentless attack. Dallen Van Vliet led the Cowboys with three touchdown passes, including a pivotal 45-yard strike to Jaxxon Jensen late in the third quarter. Despite the Broncos’ late surge, Grantsville’s early lead and timely scores proved too much to overcome.

Stansbury 13, Snow Canyon 9

Stansbury (1-0) edged past Snow Canyon (0-1) with a late fourth-quarter surge to secure a 13-9 win in their season opener. Cole Dearden’s 34-yard touchdown run with 1:28 remaining proved to be the game-winner for the Stallions. Snow Canyon took an early lead with a 39-yard field goal by Ammon Allred in the first quarter and extended it with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Joseph Smith to Cael Johnson just before halftime. Stansbury’s Carter Petersen closed the gap with a 2-yard run in the third quarter, setting the stage for Dearden’s decisive score.

Mountain Crest 35, Hurricane 20

Mountain Crest (1-0) opened their season with a commanding 35-20 victory over Hurricane (0-1). The Mustangs jumped out to an early lead with a 1-yard touchdown run by Preston Arambel just over five minutes into the first quarter. Hurricane’s Austyn McRoberts responded with a 42-yard touchdown reception, but Mountain Crest’s Dylan Buist quickly answered with a 52-yard scoring run to end the first quarter. Quarterback Brayden Larsen threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Kai Passey and added another score on an 18-yard run in the third quarter to cement the Mustangs’ lead. Hurricane’s Dylyn Gabriel managed an 8-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, but the solid Mustangs defense kept the Tigers scoreless in the final period. Mountain Crest’s balanced attack and robust defense proved too much for Hurricane in the season opener.

Springville 41, Dixie 12

Springville (1-0) dominated Dixie (0-1) in a decisive 41-12 victory to open the season. The Red Devils showcased their offensive strength, tallying 41 points before the fourth quarter, with standout performances including a 55-yard interception return by Reid Deede and a 75-yard touchdown pass from Easton Leavitt to Drake Peterson. Kasanova Valeti contributed a 55-yard scoring run and a passing touchdown, further bolstering the Springville offense. Dixie managed to score early in the first quarter with a 24-yard pass from Wyatt Truman to Ran Sawyer and added a fourth-quarter touchdown, but it was not enough to overcome Springville’s commanding lead.

Logan 30, Hillcrest 27

Logan (1-0) edged out Hillcrest (0-1) in a thrilling season opener, clinching a 30-27 victory with Nate McAllister’s 8-yard touchdown pass from Easton Favero with just 31 seconds left in the game. Favero was instrumental, tossing four touchdown passes, including two to Reed Olsen in the first half. Hillcrest took a brief lead with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter on K’Von Houston’s 9-yard touchdown run but couldn’t hold on. Despite scoring 14 points in the second quarter, Hillcrest’s defense faltered late, allowing Logan’s decisive score.

Ogden 38, Cottonwood 3

Ogden (1-0) dominated Cottonwood (0-1) in a nonregion clash, recording a 38-3 victory. Quarterback Vinnie Apadaca was efficient, completing 9 of 11 passes for 140 yards and 2 touchdowns, both to Synic Harvey, who hauled in 3 receptions for 83 yards. Keen Crowther also contributed significantly, rushing for 70 yards on 10 carries and scoring a touchdown. Ogden’s defense was stellar, holding Cottonwood to just a field goal. Jayden Long and Anderson Crowther led with 6 solo tackles each, while Eduardo Cruz added 6 tackles, including 2 for loss and a sack. Cottonwood’s only points came from a 26-yard field goal by Parker Evans in the third quarter.

Alta 35, Juan Diego 31

A 46-yard touchdown pass from Tucker Brown to Matt McKea with 1:13 remaining lifted Alta (1-0) to a 35-31 victory over Juan Diego in a nonregion clash. Juan Diego had taken a late lead on a 14-yard run by Antonio Archuleta with 3:59 left. Alta’s second-half surge included scoring passes of 20 and 22 yards from Brown, who connected with McKea and Evan Morton, respectively. Hayden Mezenen and Bryson Newport were standout performers for Juan Diego in the first half, contributing two touchdowns and a field goal. Alta overcame a 24-7 halftime deficit to secure the win.

Union 33, Judge Memorial 7

Union (1-0) scored in every quarter as they cruised to a 33-7 victory over Judge Memorial in their season opener. Kylar Hackford led the Cougars with three touchdowns, starting with a 15-yard reception from Dylan Murphy-Watahomigie with 1:38 remaining in the first quarter and adding two rushing touchdowns of 5 and 8 yards. Tanner Womack also contributed with a 40-yard touchdown catch from Murphy-Watahomigie late in the second quarter. Judge Memorial (0-1) managed to get on the board with a 4-yard interception return by Max Black in the first quarter but was shut out the rest of the game. Trace Thomas sealed the win for Union with a 45-yard interception return late in the fourth quarter.

East 42, Layton Christian 19

East (1-0) kicked off its season with a convincing 42-19 victory over Layton Christian (0-1). The Leopards’ balanced effort featured early and sustained scoring, highlighted by Ti’ja Tate’s 14-yard touchdown reception from Dameon Crosby just over four minutes into the game and a 2-yard touchdown run with less than six minutes left in the fourth quarter. Layton Christian’s initial burst, including an electrifying 80-yard run by Kaya Madhlazi and two touchdown passes from different quarterbacks, proved insufficient as East shut out the Eagles in the second half, allowing no points. Nasio Otukolo contributed to East’s dominance with a 2-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.

Spanish Fork 24, Olympus 20

Spanish Fork (1-0) rallied in the fourth quarter to secure a 24-20 victory over Olympus (0-1) in their season opener. Spanish Fork took the lead with 1:50 remaining when Brock Jacobson scored on a 1-yard run. Earlier in the fourth quarter, McKay Smith connected with Ammon Giles on a 7-yard touchdown pass at the 3:51 mark, and Hunter Killpack added a 37-yard field goal. Olympus’ Luke Espersen threw two touchdown passes, including one to Max Rice from 20 yards out with 7:23 left in the game. Despite their efforts, the Titans could not hold off the final surge from the Dons.

North Summit 47, South Sevier 14

North Summit (1-0) cruised to a commanding 47-14 victory over South Sevier (0-1) in their season opener. Jake Smith led the charge for the Braves, scoring three rushing touchdowns, including an 86-yard run at 2:41 in the first quarter and an 18-yard run at 2:25 in the second. Trevor Richins and Buck Sargent also contributed with touchdown receptions from Smith, widening the lead in the second quarter. South Sevier’s highlight came from Cooper Castle’s 70-yard kickoff return at 4:30 in the second quarter and Jaggar Redd’s 20-yard touchdown pass from Bridger Bradshaw late in the fourth. Austin Aven extended North Summit’s dominance with a 98-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Faith Lutheran, Nev. 25, Desert Hills 23

Faith Lutheran (1-0) edged Desert Hills (0-1) in a closely contested nonregion matchup, winning 25-23. The Crusaders secured the victory with a late 34-yard field goal in the final quarter. Desert Hills’ Tytan Mason scored two early touchdowns with short runs, but Faith Lutheran managed to keep pace with their own scoring drives. A 31-yard pass from Gerritt Grondel to Cyrus Polu brought the Thunder within striking distance late in the game, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Crusaders’ balanced offensive attack and critical defensive stops.

Timpview 33, Skyridge 29

Timpview (1-0) rallied late to edge Skyridge (0-1) in a thrilling nonregion season opener, 33-29, on Thursday night. Jaron Pula’s 1-yard touchdown catch from Carsen Rasmussen with just six seconds remaining sealed the comeback for the Thunderbirds. Despite Skyridge’s explosive second quarter, which included a 99-yard kick return touchdown by Tavian Edwards, they were unable to score in the second half as the T-Birds rallied from a 29-14 halftime deficit. Timpview’s defense held strong in the final two quarters, complementing crucial offensive drives to secure the victory.