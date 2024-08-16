New Orleans Saints wide receiver Samson Nacua (89) during a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz.

When Samson Nacua got the call that the New Orleans Saints were interested in signing him due to some recent injuries at wide receiver, he was working out with some familiar NFL stars.

Those stars? His little brother, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, and Puka’s teammate, All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp.

“I was out here with Puka. Puka and Cooper Kupp were allowing me the opportunity to train with those guys. I was out running around with them before they went into camp,” Samson told reporters Wednesday.

The older brother even took a moment to tease his now-famous brother a bit.

“They have a trainer. We were showing up at Coop’s spot in the morning. Puka was throwing up, not me. I was solid running out there. I wouldn’t throw up on Coop’s lawn, not me,” Samson joked.

Samson, who starred at Timpview High and played wide receiver at the University of Utah for five seasons before joining Puka at BYU for one year, signed with New Orleans at the start of August.

It’s his first in-camp opportunity with an NFL team since he went undrafted in 2022 and spent training camp with the Indianapolis Colts, before getting waived during final cutdowns.

“Sometimes you don’t always get the look you want to, but it’s just about staying ready,” Samson said. “And whenever the opp does come, all the work you’ve put in, hopefully it comes to light.”

Samson explained that since then, he’s worked odd jobs — from at an Italian restaurant in Provo to flooring and warehouse work for a friend — and driven around the United States — visiting places like Yellowstone, Big Sur, Atlanta, making it to “about eight or nine states”— while also training for his opportunities to keep playing football.

Finding inspiration from his brothers

He spent 2023 playing in the USFL, and in the spring, Samson played alongside older brother Kai Nacua, a former BYU safety, in the UFL with the Michigan Panthers.

His brothers — Samson comes from a family with six brothers and a sister who he describes as the toughest among them — helped keep him motivated to continue pursuing his football career.

“Taking notes from (Kai), listening to him, helped keep my head in it and keep my heart in it when times aren’t going your way and you feel like giving up,” Samson said.

Following his standout career at BYU, Kai played in the NFL for several seasons — bouncing around between six different teams — before landing in the UFL.

Then there was Puka, a former Orem High star who started his college career at Washington before transferring to BYU, where he played for two years — including that lone year with Samson in 2021 — then went from a fifth-round draft pick to breaking the NFL’s rookie records for receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486) while becoming an All-Pro his first pro season.

BYU receiver Samson Nacua celebrates a touchdown catch as BYU and Virginia play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“Coming out this last year and seeing what my younger brother Puka was able to do, really just gave me bursts of energy and of life and the love for the game again,” Samson said. “And seeing (Puka’s success), I’m like, ah, I taught that kid everything he knows. I could do it, too, so just keep going with it.”

Did Puka’s instant accolades surprise the family? Oh sure, Samson said.

“We knew the kid was really good — I’ve seen it his whole life — but to come out and set records in such a big league against big competitors and do that week in and out and stay healthy enough to play in all the games, it was freaking movie for us to sit back and watch him do what he does,” Samson said.

The talk of inspiration didn’t end there.

“Oh, it inspired me,” Samson said, of Puka’s rookie season. “And not even just being a receiver of just like, all the hard work he’s put in and that I felt like I’ve always put in. Seeing that it does come to light no matter where the coaches projected (for you) or scouts project you to be, it’s just like you put in the work, the cream will rise to the top, and it’s just always gonna work out for you in the end.”

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua celebrates after the Rams defeated the Indianapolis Colts 29-23 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) | Michael Conroy, Associated Press

What are the chances Samson Nacua makes the regular-season roster?

Samson understands that while the odds are against him to be in New Orleans once the regular season begins, his best chance of making a 53-man active roster will be showing he can stand out on special teams. He believes his time in the UFL with the Panthers was beneficial, giving him a chance to stand out there.

“I did a lot more special teams work over there, and I felt like I put my best film out there on special teams,” Samson said.

After a couple weeks in New Orleans, he said he’s feeling good about his situation with the Saints — an organization where receivers like Chris Olave, former Weber State star Rashid Shaheed and A.T. Perry top the depth chart — while he said he’s still trying to pick up plays and spending extra time with coaches.

There’s a few familiar faces that have helped ease that transition.

Former BYU stars Taysom Hill and Jamaal Williams are key pieces on the Saints’ offense. Samson’s former teammate for a season at BYU, tight Dallin Holker, is in New Orleans as an undrafted free agent. Samson’s cousin, former Utes linebacker, Nephi Sewell, is also there.

“It was a great stress reliever knowing some people to help me out a little bit, just feel a bit more relaxed, feel at home,” Samson said.

Key dates ahead for Samson Nacua

In the Saints’ preseason opener last week, Samson had two catches for 19 yards, including a 13-yarder late that helped set up the game-winning field goal. He played 17 offensive snaps in the win.

New Orleans will next play at San Francisco this Sunday before wrapping up preseason play with a home game against Tennessee on Aug. 25.

Cutdown day is Aug. 27. That’s the day all 32 NFL teams must have their active rosters trimmed to 53 players by 2 p.m. MDT.