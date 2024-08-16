Nick Nielson, left, Josh Tracy, Gavin Worthington and his son Alec Worthington celebrate the Utah Hockey Club selecting Tij Iginla during the first-ever Utah NHL Draft Party at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 28, 2024.

The Utah Hockey Club drew a lot of attention during June’s NHL draft in Las Vegas. The league’s newest franchise came in with a bucket full of draft picks, selected the son of a hockey hall-of-famer and made the biggest trade of the weekend.

It also sold a lot of hats. The Utah version of the Fanatics on-stage draft hat was the first to sell out at the merchandise stand.

Smith Entertainment Group took on all kinds of challenges — branding, support staff, ticket sales, venue improvements, facilities, to name a few — when it brought a new NHL franchise to Utah. During an introductory news conference in April, team owner Ryan Smith said the months ahead would get “pretty gnarly.”

One of those challenges is getting UHC merchandise on the shelves. Utah didn’t even have a team until late April and didn’t have team colors and logos until mid-June.

“It’s a heavy lift in the short amount of time,” said Parker Bushnell, director of retail for the Jazz and the Utah Hockey Club at Rank + Rally. “Generally most of the ordering that’s done, especially for sports apparel, was done about nine months in advance. And so for us to be doing it, 60 days, 90 days before the start of the season is definitely a challenge for us — something that we’re ready for.”

“It’s a ton of of work. But if you can’t be excited about something like this happening, then we’re in the wrong business.”

For those big into hats, hoodies and all kinds of memorabilia, here are 10 things to know about what’s available — and what’s coming to online and retail stores.

1. What’s available right now?

The selection is limited, but growing. Bushnell says there are around 40 items available, including T-shirts, hats, hoodies, polos and outerwear.

2. What’s coming?

The apparel offerings will grow to “hundreds of different styles by the time preseason rolls around,” Bushnell said. The preseason begins Sept. 22 in Des Moines, Iowa, and Utah will host its first-ever home preseason game on Sept. 23 at the Delta Center. (Another preseason game will be played at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Oct. 5.)

3. Lots of hats ... including New Era

Bushnell says the goal is to have “400 different headwear styles throughout the year.” Hats from Fanatics, 47 Brand and New Era are already available. In July, the NHL announced a deal with New Era Cap to produce headwear and apparel for all 32 NHL teams.

“New Era is our largest headwear vendor on the Jazz side, and we plan on that transitioning and translating pretty well to the NHL side as well,” Bushnell said.

4. No jerseys until 2025

Hockey fans love their jerseys. But Utah’s won’t be available until January or February of 2025.

“Because of the late introduction of the team itself, we are on a different ordering window than everybody else,” Bushnell said. “So most everybody else will be receiving the physical product in September when they placed those orders the December prior. We obviously didn’t even have a team in December.”

Tij Iginla, center, poses after being selected by the Utah Hockey Club during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Friday, June 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. | Steve Marcus

5. But there will be jersey alternatives

Bushnell says there will be several products that imitate jerseys, such as T-shirts with names and numbers or hoodies “that are representative of the jersey itself.” One popular jersey-type product that has been produced by Boston-based 47 Brand is the “lacer hood.”

6. Speaking of jerseys, they’re different ... but the same

The 2024-25 NHL season marks the transition from Adidas to Fanatics for on-ice uniforms. The first jerseys, or sweaters, as they’re traditionally called, were unveiled just prior to the NHL draft in late June. The NHL emphasized that the jerseys will continue to be manufactured by the Quebec-based company, SP Apparel, that has manufactured the league’s uniforms for almost 50 years.

7. Game- and season-specific memorabilia

In addition to hats and apparel, the Utah Hockey Club plans to offer limited-edition merchandise based on the team’s inaugural season and specific games.

“Everything in theory is limited edition, but there’s going to be a lot of stuff that commemorates each individual game, whether it’s a matchup-based puck, whether it’s a silicone or a vinyl ticket that you can actually purchase for the game that you attended — those kinds of things,” Bushnell said. “So we’re trying to get a lot of the unique, kind of keepsake-type items because this first year is going be so unique.”

8. Where will the team store be?

The Utah Jazz Team Store, on the main concourse of the Delta Center, currently has a small section of Utah Hockey Club merchandise, and items are being added regularly. That space will “be split 50-50 between Jazz and hockey for this season,” Bushnell said. “We’re working on hopefully securing a little bit more square footage there to make sure that we’re not sacrificing Jazz space or hockey space.”

There will be a hockey-only location on the upper concourse and six or seven total locations selling hockey merchandise throughout the Delta Center.

9. Online options

The NHL’s official team stores are run by Fanatics. Utah has its own “adjacent site” that is run by Rank + Rally at UHCTeamStore.com.

What Fanatics offers is typically for all 32 teams, while the Utah Hockey Club team stores (both in-person and online) will try to provide more “unique and exclusive” products, Bushnell said. “Our intention is always to be as localized as possible, that if you’re shopping in the store or on our website, that it’s going to be meaningful, unique, I-literally-can’t-get-this-anywhere-else-type product.”

10. What fans have liked so far

The two fan events the team has hosted — the team introduction in April and the draft party in June — were both the equivalent of top 10 Jazz games in terms of revenue sales, Bushnell says. “The blue has been responded to really, really well,” he said, and the top-selling logo has been the circle crest logo.