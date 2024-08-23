Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall (16) throws for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

The NFL preseason concludes this weekend, and plans have been revealed for how former BYU quarterbacks Jaren Hall and Zach Wilson will participate in their respective finales before the regular season.

On Thursday, Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell announced that Hall will be the starting signal caller against the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday, and on Friday, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton said Wilson will be the backup to Jarrett Stidham against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday but will likely play more than Stidham.

These announcements come as there has been some big news over the last 10 days regarding rookie quarterbacks from both teams. First, Minnesota’s J.J. McCarthy suffered an injury on August 13 that will sideline him for the entire season, and then on Wednesday, Denver announced that Bo Nix will be the starter this season, although he will not play Sunday.

Plenty is on the line for both Hall and Wilson heading into the regular season, as their teams must decide whether or not they want to carry two or three quarterbacks on their rosters. Should it just be two, that obviously increases the chances that one or both of them gets cut.

Hall, a fifth-round draft pick by the Vikings in 2023, has appeared in both of Minnesota’s preseason games so far (the other three quarterbacks on the roster have all only seen action in one) and has completed 11 of 21 passes for 150 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Wilson, who was traded by the New York Jets to the Broncos this offseason after an infamously bad three seasons, has played in both of Denver’s preseason games so far and has completed 12 of 19 passes for 146 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

The Vikings will open the regular season Sept. 8 on the road against the New York Giants, and the Broncos will open that same day on the road against the Seattle Seahawks.