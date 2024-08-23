The third annual Utah High School Invitational at Copper Club Golf Course in Magna on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
James Edward

By James Edward

Park City and Morgan tied for first in the Utah High School Invitational at Copper Golf Club in Magna on Friday afternoon.

The third annual event attracted some of the high-profile teams in the state, with Park City and Morgan tying for first in the 18-hole event at the 9-hole course as each team shot a 294.

Viewmont finished third with a 301, with Riverton in fourth with a 302 and Bingham in fifth with a 305.

Defending 6A champion Corner Canyon and 5A champion Olympus participated in the tournament, but it was mostly their JV players who played.

Individual results

At Copper Golf Club

67 — Lance Loughton, Morgan

69 — Corver Barnes, Viewmont

69 — Rawson Hardy, Park City

70 — Jaxon Erickson, Riverton

70 — Forrest Summers, Park City

71 — Jace Benson, Morgan

71 — Jared McCleary, Hunter

72 — Connor Ottele, Bingham

