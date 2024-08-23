Park City and Morgan tied for first in the Utah High School Invitational at Copper Golf Club in Magna on Friday afternoon.
The third annual event attracted some of the high-profile teams in the state, with Park City and Morgan tying for first in the 18-hole event at the 9-hole course as each team shot a 294.
Viewmont finished third with a 301, with Riverton in fourth with a 302 and Bingham in fifth with a 305.
Defending 6A champion Corner Canyon and 5A champion Olympus participated in the tournament, but it was mostly their JV players who played.
Individual results
At Copper Golf Club
67 — Lance Loughton, Morgan
69 — Corver Barnes, Viewmont
69 — Rawson Hardy, Park City
70 — Jaxon Erickson, Riverton
70 — Forrest Summers, Park City
71 — Jace Benson, Morgan
71 — Jared McCleary, Hunter
72 — Connor Ottele, Bingham