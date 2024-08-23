Utah defenseman Mikhail Sergachev answers a question from a member of the media after a press conference held at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 5, 2024.

Being traded without the ability to say no might seem harsh to some — especially when that trade sends you from the sunny beaches of Florida to the cold mountains of Utah, as was the case for the Utah Hockey Club’s Mikhail Sergachev.

That being said, Sergachev and his wife, Liza, might be pleasantly surprised at their options when they begin their housing search in their new state.

As reported by Mansion Global, the Sergachevs’ waterfront home in Tampa, Florida, is for sale. They originally listed it for $10.9 million, though they’ve since dropped the price to a measly $10.6 million.

Here are some houses in the Salt Lake City area that the Sergachevs could buy for around that price point.

The old house

Alright, maybe “old” isn’t the right word to use here — the house is less than a year old. The Sergachevs’ former house, as we’ll now call it, is a six-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom mansion with almost 9,000 square feet of space.

It sits adjacent to the bay in Tampa’s Beach Park. It features an elevator, a movie theater, a wine cellar, 10 cars’ worth of garage space and a private dock with two hoists for boats.

It also has the world’s most unnecessary pool, which appears to be no more than 10 feet away from the Atlantic ocean.

See the full listing on Zillow.

House No. 1: South Jordan

What’s better than having a pool? Having two pools, of course, like this mansion in South Jordan does.

The place has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, which occupy more than 14,000 square feet on a three-acre lot. It also has a mother-in-law apartment, an industrial water slide, a heated driveway and a 4,500-square-foot office building suited for a small company.

It also has an underground propane tank and a 22-kilowatt generator. According to the Zillow listing, the house can power itself for weeks.

Mikhail Sergachev, a noted tennis fanatic, would be delighted to know that the property has a private tennis court, which can also be used for basketball. Also included is a workout gym — an important feature for a professional athlete — and a playroom with a loft and a slide, which would be great as 1-year-old Fyodor Sergachev gets older.

They’d have to downgrade to an eight-car garage, but Utah Hockey Club fans could probably start a GoFundMe to help him add a couple extra spots.

Oh, and the asking price is only $5,650,000 — a little more than half the asking price of their place in Tampa.

House No. 2: Cottonwood Heights

If the Sergachevs are interested in the most classy residence on the market, they could buy this place in Cottonwood Heights for $7,750,000. It “only” has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, but they might find that the 9,900 square feet of space is ample for their family of three.

There’s no single feature in this home that jumps out as particularly different compared to other luxury homes, but it’s as classy as a home can be. When you see it, you’re sure the owner wears a monocle, speaks with a British accent and enjoys playing croquet and talking about his racing horses.

It has all the standard features of an expensive house: an infinity pool, an in-ground hot tub, a mini bar and a glass floor over a small canyon.

House No. 3: Tomahawk Drive

This is the most expensive house in Salt Lake City — $11,900,000 — and it’s the only one that’s more expensive than the Sergachevs’ Florida home. It’s got more than 25 acres of land but is still only a 14-minute drive from the Delta Center, according to Google Maps.

It has four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and more than 12,000 square feet. The primary suite — a fancy term for master bedroom — might be bigger than your entire home with 2,200 square feet of space.

The pool with a cascading edge pales in comparison to the literal waterfall just outside the window of the den. If that’s not a cool enough view, just head upstairs where you’ll have a view of the entire Salt Lake Valley and the surrounding mountains.

If that’s not enough, maybe you’d fancy the full outdoor kitchen, the weight room, the movie theater, the bar or the grounds that look like a cross between “Lord of the Rings” and “Alice in Wonderland.”

House No. 4: Holladay

This house in Holladay has one key problem, which makes it practically unlivable: The pickleball court is adjacent to the pool, so your ball might land in the water sometimes. If this problem prevents the owner from selling the place, he could consider donating it to a less fortunate individual — say, a lowly reporter or someone.

The place is big: six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, more than 11,600 square feet. In addition to the pickleball court and pool, there’s an in-ground hot tub, a weight room, a golf simulator room, a library, a theater, a life-sized outdoor chess board and a posh-looking children’s play area. It seems that just like the Sergachevs, the current owner is a “Harry Potter” fan — there’s a whole room dedicated to it.

In terms of styling, the owner probably commissioned a European castle interior designer because it looks like it’s fit for royalty. It’s currently listed for $6,950,000.

House No. 5: Walker Lane

It’s not the Atlantic Ocean, but the saltwater pool on this property will have a savor to remind the Sergachevs of Tampa. The nine-bedroom, 10-bathroom, 9,000-square-foot mansion has never been occupied, exactly how their old place was when they moved in.

It has an in-ground hot tub, a water slide, a heated pool house, a theater, a nine-car garage with four Tesla charging ports and multiple laundry areas.

Perhaps the most unique selling point of this place is a sliding glass wall connecting the indoors to the outdoors.

The asking price is $7,495,000.

Which house should the Sergachevs choose?

Having just received a $6,000,000 signing bonus and with an additional $5,050,000 set to come their way throughout the season even before their Florida home sells, it’s probably safe to say nothing in Salt Lake City is out of their reach. So, if you were them, which one would you choose?