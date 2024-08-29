Notre Dame's Manti Te'o urges the fans to get louder as BYU and Notre Dame play on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2012, in South Bend. Notre Dame won 17-14.

Manti Te’o is back in the NFL world, but this time on the broadcasting side.

The former Notre Dame star, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, has joined NFL Network as an analyst, NFL Media officially announced Thursday.

Other talent additions to the network include recently fired Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, former receiver Isaiah Stanback and Nate Tice of Yahoo Sports.

Te’o first appeared on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” on Aug. 16, where he made headlines for cracking a joke about his infamous catfishing incident while playing for the Fighting Irish.

“I haven’t Googled myself since 2013, for obvious reasons,” Te’o playfully quipped, igniting laughter from his fellow on-screen analysts.

In his new role, Te’o will contribute to “Good Morning Football” and NFL Network’s other various programs.

Manti Te’o’s playing career

Te’o became a superstar during his collegiate career at Notre Dame, racking up 437 total tackles at linebacker along with 34 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and seven interceptions across four seasons. He was a unanimous First Team All-American and finished as the Heisman Trophy runner-up in 2012.

The Hawaii native was ultimately selected by the San Diego Chargers in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft. In eight professional seasons, Te’o made 307 total stops with 22 tackles for loss for the Chargers, Saints and Bears.

What religion is Manti Te’o?

Te’o has spoken often regarding his Latter-day Saint faith. In April of 2022, he was featured in several church social media posts to share his beliefs.

“The gospel in its purest form gave me peace to navigate through the challenges I went through and continue to go through today,” Te’o wrote. “That peace that comes from the Atonement of Jesus Christ is the only thing that helped me at my lowest and at my highest. It is my testimony that this peace is something that this world and all it has to offer could never give me. The peace that only comes from the atoning sacrifice of the Savior is what saved me.”