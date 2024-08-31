BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill talks with offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick after BYU held their first fall football practice in Provo on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

BYU defensive coordinator and associate head coach Jay Hill was hospitalized Thursday night after complaining of chest pain and discomfort and has undergone two procedures to clear 100% blockage in one artery and 60% blockage in another, his father told the Deseret News Saturday morning.

Ferrell Hill said his son wants to coach from the press box Saturday night when BYU hosts Southern Illinois in its 2024 season opener, but as of 10 a.m. it was not known if that would be possible.

Contacted late Friday night, BYU officials did not return text messages after news of Jay Hill’s situation surfaced on social media.

Ferrell Hill said the BYU football team was informed of Jay Hill’s condition on Friday night at the team hotel.

Jay Hill turned 49 on March 16. He has been at BYU since December 2022, after having previously been Weber State’s head coach.

Ferrell Hill said his son experienced the symptoms Thursday after practice and was taken to Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem by his wife, Sara.

Doctors immediately discovered the blockage in one artery after performing an angiogram and placed a stent — a small, metal mesh tube — in that artery.

“Friday we went and spent some time with him,” Ferrell Hill said. “He is doing really good as far as that first procedure is concerned. I think he will be back to 100% and back to his old self in a couple of days.”

After Saturday morning’s procedure on the artery that had 60% blockage, Ferrell Hill said the coach still wanted to be at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday night when the game kicks off at 6 p.m.

“What they are trying to do now is get him stabilized enough so he can go down and be in the box this evening for the game,” Ferrell Hill said.

This story may be updated.