Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake puts his hand on Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Jay Hill as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. OU won 31-24.

After an emergency hospitalization and two heart procedures, Jay Hill is spending his Saturday night at BYU’s game.

BYU football shared footage of Hill greeting players on the sideline before the game on X along with the message “Happy to have Coach Hill here with us tonight!!”

The ESPN broadcast shared similar footage during the game and then showed Hill watching the action from the box.

Earlier Saturday, BYU announced that Hill would not coach during Saturday’s season opener against Southern Illinois.

Head coach Kalani Sitake will assume the role of defensive coordinator as Hill recovers from a heart attack, the school said.

“We are grateful coach Jay Hill is doing well, and we are excited to have him join us again soon on the sideline,” BYU said in a statement. “Our prayers are with him and his family. BYU head coach Kalani Sitake will assume the defensive coordinator responsibilities for tonight’s game.”

The news of Hill’s heart procedures was first reported Saturday morning by the Deseret News.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be having a heart attack at age 49,” Hill wrote in a social media post.

“We quickly went to the hospital and were met by an unbelievable staff of trained medical professionals. I cannot thank the doctors, nurses, and staff enough for all their expertise, professionalism, and care. I have since been released from the hospital and I am feeling much better as I look forward to a fast recovery.”