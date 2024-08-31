Utah State running back Robert Briggs Jr. (2) waves to fans as he is carted off the field in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Logan, Utah.

Spencer Petras will be back on the football field for Utah State some time this season. Robert Briggs is more of a question.

Both Petras, the Aggies’ starting quarterback, and Briggs, the Aggies’ starting running back, left USU’s season opening win against Robert Morris Saturday with injuries.

Petras got injured in the second quarter following a scramble that ended with him at the bottom of a pile up. The Iowa transfer suffered an ankle sprain in the mess and left the field for treatment, returning in the second half with a boot on his left leg.

Per USU head coach Nate Dreiling, Petras could’ve returned to the game if necessary, but the Aggies operated with caution instead and opted to go with backup quarterback Bryson Barnes for the remainder of the game.

The move paid off as Barnes jumpstarted the Aggies’ offense – with his running ability especially — and led Utah State to a 36-14 win.

“Don’t know anything yet,” Dreiling said of the injury. “Probably could’ve gone back in, but (offensive coaches) had enough faith in Bryson, and that was my thought for a long time. We might have two of the best quarterbacks in the Mountain West, and Bryson goes in and doesn’t miss a beat and the offense picks up even faster with his legs and what he can provide.

“Hats off to coach (Kyle) Cefalo and coach (Hayden) Kingston for developing that room and getting the right people in. There was no drop off, and that is what we expected when Bryson takes the field.”

Dreiling didn’t note whether or not Petras would be available for Utah State next weekend against USC.

“I don’t know. I can’t comment on that yet. Hopefully. He’ll be, obviously, in the training room, living in there for the next week. But if not, Bryson will be ready.”

Briggs’ injury was much more serious. The junior running back suffered a “broken, fractured leg, probably,” at the end of a 55-yard run in the third quarter, Dreiling said.

The injury left Briggs lying on the turf in pain and he needed a medical cart to remove him from Maverik Stadium.

Dreiling couldn’t speak to Briggs’ future this season, noting only that, “Briggs is going to be a little more.”

“So we don’t know any certainties yet,” Dreiling said. “I feel awful for that kid and would like everyone to keep him in their prayers. No one deserves more success than that guy with everything he’s been through. I hope you’re thinking about him tonight.”

Filling in for an injured quarterback wasn’t anything new for Barnes, who came in for Cam Rising multiple times while playing for the University of Utah, most notably perhaps in the Rose Bowl in 2021 against Ohio State.

“I’ve been through it. That is what I’ve had to do at Utah for the last three years,” Barnes said. “I’ve been prepared for this moment. (Utah offensive coordinator) Coach (Andy) Lud(wig) really preached that.

“You are one hit away. You don’t know when that one hit is going to be. It could be the first play of the game. It could be in practice leading up to the game. You never know when that opportunity is going to be, so you have to be ready for it.”

The losses of Petras and Briggs stung at the time, but USU came away feeling even more confident in the team’s depth after performances by Barnes and running backs Rahsul Faison (12 carries for 78 yards) and Herschel Turner (four carries for 44 yards).

“Those are two key offensive weapons, so obviously that really hurt in that moment,” linebacker John Ross Maye said, “but it is a next man up mentality and we have a thought of faith in our depth in both of those (position) rooms.

“We know Bryson Barnes is a really good player, and then Rob got hurt and he is really fast, really shifty and he can hit you if he wants to, but with Rahsul and Herschel coming in, those are really good backs, too. I don’t feel like we missed a step, but prayers to (Petras and Briggs). Hopefully they’ll be back soon.”