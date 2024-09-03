Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) runs against SUU in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024. Utah won 49-0.

The Utes are moving up.

Utah football advanced one spot to No. 11 in Tuesday’s Week 2 AP Top 25 poll following a 49-0 drubbing of SUU this past Thursday.

There were five total Big 12 teams featured in the poll, with the Utes ranking the highest among their conference foes.

The No. 11 spot marks Utah’s best poll placement since landing at No. 10 in Week 5 of the 2023 season.

The other Big 12 teams to crack the Top 25 were No. 16 Oklahoma State, No. 17 Kansas State, No. 19 Kansas and No. 20 Arizona. Both Iowa State and West Virginia appeared in the “others receiving votes” section.

BYU did not receive a single vote in the poll, but SMU — the Cougars’ Friday opponent — garnered 23 points from voters.

The Utes will look to continue their ascent and possibly hop into the top 10 this Saturday at home against Baylor.

Utah will kick off against the Bears at 1:30 p.m. MDT at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.