Tony Finau tees off on the fourth hole during the third round of the Tour Championship golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Atlanta.

Teams for the 2024 Presidents Cup were finalized Tuesday, and Utahn Tony Finau made the cut.

Finau will be part of the 12-player U.S. squad, which also includes the world’s top golfer, Scottie Scheffler.

The U.S. players will face off against an international team that features Hideki Matsuyama, who won the bronze medal at the Olympics, and Adam Scott, an Australian golfer who has played in the past 10 Presidents Cups, per The Washington Post.

The 2024 Presidents Cup will take place from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29 at the Royal Montreal Golf Club in Quebec, Canada.

What is the Presidents Cup?

The Presidents Cup is an international competition that takes place every two years. It pits U.S. golfers against golfers from non-European countries around the world.

Players compete for a team prize rather than for individual glory, although there are singles competitions.

The winners do not bring home any prize money, according to the Presidents Cup website. Instead, they get to choose charities to play for.

“Since the inception of the Presidents Cup in 1994, more than $56.4 million has been generated from event proceeds. Over the past 25 years, the Presidents Cup has impacted more than 475 charities in 18 countries,” the event website explains.

How does the Presidents Cup work?

The 2024 Presidents Cup will be comprised of 30 matches.

“There are 18 team matches — nine apiece using the Foursomes and Four-ball formats — followed by 12 Singles matches on Sunday,” per the PGA Tour.

In the Foursomes format, the two players on the same team alternate hitting the same ball. The low score wins the hole.

In the Four-ball format, the two members on each team play their own ball. The player that finishes the hole with the lower of the two scores counts as the team’s score for the hole.

There is one point up for grabs in each of the 30 matches.

“There are no playoffs, with each side receiving a half-point for matches tied after 18 holes,” according to the PGA Tour.

Former BYU standout Mike Weir will captain the International team, while Jim Furyk will lead the U.S. contingent.

Tony Finau at the Presidents Cup

The U.S. team is 12-1-1 all-time in the Presidents Cup, per the event’s website.

The Americans won the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. The score was 17.5-12.5.

Finau was part of that winning squad, as well as the U.S. Presidents Cup team in 2019.

Finau, who is from Utah, has a 3-2-3 record in match play at Presidents Cups, per Golf Week.