Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (0) gets around Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington (23) for a shot as the Jazz and the Clippers play at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Jazz won 126-103.

It’s been known for quite sometime that Talen Horton-Tucker would not be returning to the Utah Jazz next season, but he has now found a new destination — his hometown.

On Wednesday evening, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that Horton-Tucker has agreed to a partially guaranteed contract with the Chicago Bulls.

Charania reported that Horton-Tucker “will have an opportunity to make Bulls roster.” That combined with the partial guarantee indicates Horton-Tucker isn’t guaranteed a spot with Chicago beyond training camp.

The 6-foot-4, 234-pound Horton-Tucker played two seasons with the Jazz after being traded by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022 alongside Stanley Johnson in exchange for Patrick Beverley.

Horton-Tucker played in 116 of 164 possible games for Utah, averaging 10.4 points per game over the two seasons.

The move to Chicago marks a homecoming for Horton-Tucker, who starred at Simeon Career Academy in the city, the same high school that has produced a bevy of NBA players.