Utah and Baylor play at Rice Eccles stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, September 7, 2024.

The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between Utah and Baylor. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Third quarter

Utah 23, Baylor 12

0:53 — Things just got more interesting.

Baylor capped a 70-yard scoring drive with a 47-yard touchdown pass to Josh Cameron, making this a two-score game again late in the third quarter. The Bears missed on a two-point conversion, though, keeping it an 11-point deficit. Utah 23, Baylor 12.

Cameron took a short pass from Dequan Finn, then raced across the field before getting into the clear, evading a handful of Ute defenders and scoring the long touchdown.

Finn converted a fourth-and-2 with his legs on the play prior to the touchdown pass.

6:23 — Baylor added another field goal, this one a 39-yarder from Isaiah Hankins, to cut into the Utah lead. Utah 23, Baylor 6.

Baylor quarterback Dequan Finn converted a third-and-9 with a QB keeper up the middle to the Utah 22 to keep the drive alive, but three plays later Van Fillinger stopped Finn for a 2-yard loss on third down, leading to the field goal.

Utah is playing Isaac Wilson in the second half, with Cam Rising on the sideline after appearing to injure his hand late in the first half.

1 of 31 Utah Utes tight end Dallen Bentley (88) reaches out for a catch as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 2 of 31 Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) runs down field after making a catch as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 3 of 31 Utah Utes safety Nate Ritchie (31) tries to deflect the ball along the sideline as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 4 of 31 Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) flexes his right hand after being driven out of bounds by Baylor Bears defensive lineman Treven Ma'ae (9) as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 5 of 31 Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda and other coaches watch a replay as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 6 of 31 Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) has his pass knocked down by Baylor Bears linebacker Matt Jones (2) as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 7 of 31 Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) passes the ball as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 8 of 31 Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) hands the ball off to Utah Utes running back Dijon Stanley (23) as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 9 of 31 Utah Utes dancers perform during a timeout as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 10 of 31 Utah Utes fan cheers as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 11 of 31 Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) runs for a touchdown as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 12 of 31 Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) signals a first down in the first quarter as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 13 of 31 Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) is driven out of bounds by Baylor Bears defensive lineman Treven Ma'ae (9) as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 14 of 31 Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) back peddles to juke out Baylor Bears safety Devyn Bobby (3) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 15 of 31 Utah Utes running back Dijon Stanley (23) and offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) celebrate in the end zone with wide receiver Money Parks (10) after a touchdown by Parks during a game against the Baylor Bears at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 16 of 31 Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) slips a tackle by Baylor Bears safety Devin Lemear (20) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 17 of 31 Utah Utes tight end Dallen Bentley (88) jumps over Baylor Bears cornerback Lorando Johnson (18) after catching a pass at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 18 of 31 Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) throws a pass over Baylor Bears linebacker Matt Jones’s (2) head at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 19 of 31 Jerry Kerr, from Herriman and George Haley, from Salt Lake City, cook for friends and family at the tailgate before the Utah vs. Baylor game on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Kerr and Haley have been cooking out at every Utah home game for the last 20 years. They have also won been awarded the offseason ultimate BBQ champion award twice for their tailgating skills. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 20 of 31 Braxton Robertson, left, watches the Utah Marching Band and cheerleaders perform with his daughter Sailor, 4, center, and her friend Kaylee Coccimiglio, 9, at the tailgate before the Utah vs. Baylor game on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 21 of 31 University of Utah juniors Daniel Colt and Abby Niwa play bean bag at the tailgate before the Utah vs. Baylor game on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 22 of 31 Utah cheerleaders perform for fans at the tailgate before the Utah vs. Baylor game on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 23 of 31 Brandon Taylor plays with the Utah Marching Band at the tailgate before the Utah vs. Baylor game on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 24 of 31 Members of the Utah Marching Band during a performance for fans at the tailgate before the Utah vs. Baylor game on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 25 of 31 Jay Jensen, from West Valley, films with his phone as the Utah Matching Band passes through the tailgate before the Utah vs. Baylor game on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 26 of 31 Utah and Baylor play at Rice Eccles stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 27 of 31 Utah and Baylor play at Rice Eccles stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 28 of 31 Utah and Baylor play at Rice Eccles stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 29 of 31 Utah and Baylor play at Rice Eccles stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 30 of 31 Utah and Baylor play at Rice Eccles stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 31 of 31 Utah fans at the tailgate before the Utah vs. Baylor game on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Second quarter

Utah 23, Baylor 3

0:00 — Baylor added a 44-yard field goal from Isaiah Hankins on the half’s final play to get its first score of the game. Utah 23, Baylor 3.

This came after Cole Becker missed a 45-yard field goal attempt on the previous possession.

A targeting call on Utah’s Alaka’i Gilman got Baylor in position to kick the field goal, and he’s out for the game.

The big storyline to follow right now is what happened with Cam Rising, who left the field after taking a hit and being pushed out of bounds with under two minutes to play.

He was replaced by Isaac Wilson, who completed 1 of 3 passes for 3 yards and had one carry for 1 yard after taking over for Rising on Utah’s final drive of the first half.

1:47 — Interesting development here: Cam Rising appeared to hurt his hand on a play where he was hit near the sideline, and Isaac Wilson is in at quarterback. Rising, meanwhile, headed to the locker room.

5:21 — Utah just created some history with a special teams touchdown.

Tao Johnson returned a blocked field goal 77 yards for a touchdown — the block was credited to Logan Fano, while Caleb Lohner got high up the middle and Van Fillinger also got penetration through the middle of the line.

Funny enough, the extra point was missed in a funny set of back-to-back special teams misses. Utah 23, Baylor 0.

That is the first blocked field goal for a touchdown for the Utes since Nov. 6, 1999, when Jay Hill — the former Ute assistant and now BYU’s defensive coordinator — returned a block 58 yards against Wyoming.

9:27 — Mike Mitchell just had to be helped off the field after going down on a carry. That’s an injury situation to monitor with the running back by committee approach the Utes have been using.

End of first quarter

A couple notes from through one quarter:

Baylor had negative yards on offense through the first 15 minutes, with minus-10 yards. The Bears had minus-15 rushing yards, to 5 passing yards.

Cam Rising’s 25-yard run on Utah’s final possession of the first quarter pushed him over the 1,000-yard career rushing mark. He’s the fourth quarterback in Utah program history to reach that milestone, along with Alex Smith, Travis Wilson and Tyler Huntley.

First quarter

Utah 17, Baylor 0

0:48 — Utah tacked on three more points with a 30-yard Cole Becker field goal. Utah 17, Baylor 0.

The 10-play, 74-yard scoring drive included a 25-yard Cam Rising keeper and a 35-yard pass to Money Parks to get the Utes in scoring position.

8:17 — That escalated quickly.

Just 20 seconds after its opening score, Utah capitalized on a Baylor turnover for a second straight touchdown.

This time, it was a short 2-yard pass from Cam Rising to Micah Bernard for the score after a Bears fumble gave Utah possession at the Baylor 3 to start the drive. Utah 14, Baylor 0.

That was set up by strip sack from Connor O’Toole, with Karene Reid on the fumble recovery.

8:37 — Utah went into its bag of tricks to open up the scoring.

Money Parks caught the ball from Cam Rising on an end around pass behind the line, then Parks faked a toss to Dijon Stanley, who ran in from the other side of the formation, and Parks kept the ball. He weaved his way up the visiting sideline and got an excellent block from Dorian Singer near the goal line to finish off the 28-yard score. Utah 7, Baylor 0.

Utah drove four plays in 56 yards for the touchdown and was aided by a 15-yard pass interference penalty on its second possession of the game.

How to watch the game

Utah’s game against Baylor will be televised on Fox.

The game will also be streamed at foxsports.com/live.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for Utah’s game against Baylor.