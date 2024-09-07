Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Friday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12.

Midway through the second quarter, everything was humming along for Utah football against Baylor on Saturday.

The Utes had scored on offense and special teams, and their defense had set up a touchdown and stifled the Baylor offense.

Then, Cam Rising was hurt and the complexion of the game changed.

The Utes still won 23-12, keeping the Bears from seriously challenging after Utah scored the game’s first 23 points, but the game leaves the Utes with several questions after a victory that moves them to 2-0 heading into their final nonconference game next week.

What is Utah’s quarterback situation after Cam Rising’s injury?

You could feel the collective energy deflate in Rice-Eccles Stadium when Utah’s senior quarterback exited the game near the end of the first half.

Rising left the game with an apparent right hand injury with 1:47 remaining until halftime after he was pushed out of bounds at the end of a play in Baylor territory.

He went to the medical tent and then to the locker room and was replaced by true freshman Isaac Wilson. Rising was in street clothes on the sideline during the second half and had his middle and ring fingers taped together on his right, throwing hand.

Following the game, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham did not have an update on the severity of Rising’s injury and his availability moving foward, while adding he was told it’s “not real serious.”

“Can’t tell you the exact description. He may be back this week. We’ll see,” the coach said.

Rising completed 8 of 14 passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game. He also had two carries for 21 yards.

Wilson completed 4 of 9 passes for 30 yards over all or part of six possessions, though Utah never scored while he was on the field. Cole Becker missed field goals to end two of those drives, though.

Whittingham complimented Wilson on his play — “he looked much more comfortable and much more in charge,” the coach said — and noted that Wilson did not turn the ball over.

The Utes hit the road for the next two games, wrapping up nonconference play at Utah State next Saturday followed by their Big 12 opener at Oklahoma State on Sept. 21.

“I’ve got to (be) ready. I’ve got to be there for my team,” Wilson said, if he’s called on again. “I think I could have helped the defense moving the ball just a little bit more.”

1 of 72 Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) makes a catch as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 2 of 72 Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) spins and sprints out into the flat as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 3 of 72 Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7), stands on the sideline after suffering an injury during the Utah and Baylor game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 4 of 72 Utah Utes linebacker Trey Reynolds (37) and Utah Utes defensive end Connor O'Toole (81) team up to bring down Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 5 of 72 A Utah Utes fan shields herself from the sun as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 6 of 72 Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) passes the ball as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 7 of 72 Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham carries his granddaughter as he leaves the field after Utah defeated Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 8 of 72 Utah Utes Swoop waves at fans as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 9 of 72 Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) breaks away into the open for a long run as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 10 of 72 Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) calls the play in the huddle as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 11 of 72 Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) looks over at the referee as a completion is called back on a holding penalty as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 12 of 72 Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) goes for a long pass down field as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 13 of 72 Utah Utes participate in a moment of loudness between the third and fourth quarters as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 14 of 72 Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 15 of 72 Utah Utes fans participate in a moment of loudness between the third and fourth quarters as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 16 of 72 Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) talks with Utah Utes quarterback Sam Huard (14) as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. Rising was also injured during the game ending his day. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 17 of 72 Utah Utes fans cheer as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 18 of 72 Utah Utes tight end Dallen Bentley (88) reaches out for a catch as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 19 of 72 Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) runs down field after making a catch as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 20 of 72 Utah Utes safety Nate Ritchie (31) tries to deflect the ball along the sideline as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 21 of 72 Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) flexes his right hand after being driven out of bounds by Baylor Bears defensive lineman Treven Ma'ae (9) as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 22 of 72 Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda and other coaches watch a replay as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 23 of 72 Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) has his pass knocked down by Baylor Bears linebacker Matt Jones (2) as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 24 of 72 Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) passes the ball as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 25 of 72 Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) hands the ball off to Utah Utes running back Dijon Stanley (23) as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 26 of 72 Utah Utes dancers perform during a timeout as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 27 of 72 Utah Utes fan cheers as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 28 of 72 Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) runs for a touchdown as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 29 of 72 Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) signals a first down in the first quarter as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 30 of 72 Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) is driven out of bounds by Baylor Bears defensive lineman Treven Ma'ae (9) as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 31 of 72 Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) back peddles to juke out Baylor Bears safety Devyn Bobby (3) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 32 of 72 Utah Utes running back Dijon Stanley (23) and offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) celebrate in the end zone with wide receiver Money Parks (10) after a touchdown by Parks during a game against the Baylor Bears at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 33 of 72 Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) slips a tackle by Baylor Bears safety Devin Lemear (20) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 34 of 72 Utah Utes tight end Dallen Bentley (88) jumps over Baylor Bears cornerback Lorando Johnson (18) after catching a pass at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 35 of 72 Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) throws a pass over Baylor Bears linebacker Matt Jones’s (2) head at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 36 of 72 Jerry Kerr, from Herriman and George Haley, from Salt Lake City, cook for friends and family at the tailgate before the Utah vs. Baylor game on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Kerr and Haley have been cooking out at every Utah home game for the last 20 years. They have also won been awarded the offseason ultimate BBQ champion award twice for their tailgating skills. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 37 of 72 Braxton Robertson, left, watches the Utah Marching Band and cheerleaders perform with his daughter Sailor, 4, center, and her friend Kaylee Coccimiglio, 9, at the tailgate before the Utah vs. Baylor game on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 38 of 72 University of Utah juniors Daniel Colt and Abby Niwa play bean bag at the tailgate before the Utah vs. Baylor game on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 39 of 72 Utah cheerleaders perform for fans at the tailgate before the Utah vs. Baylor game on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 40 of 72 Brandon Taylor plays with the Utah Marching Band at the tailgate before the Utah vs. Baylor game on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 41 of 72 Members of the Utah Marching Band during a performance for fans at the tailgate before the Utah vs. Baylor game on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 42 of 72 Jay Jensen, from West Valley, films with his phone as the Utah Matching Band passes through the tailgate before the Utah vs. Baylor game on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 43 of 72 Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 44 of 72 Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 45 of 72 Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 46 of 72 Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 47 of 72 Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News 48 of 72 Utah fans at the tailgate before the Utah vs. Baylor game on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 49 of 72 Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws a pass during a game against Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 50 of 72 A Utah fan cheers for his team before the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 51 of 72 Utah Utes running back Dijon Stanley (23) and quarterback Brandon Rose (8) enter the field together before a game against Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 52 of 72 Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass (35) and Utah Utes safety Nate Ritchie (31) dive for a fumble at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 53 of 72 Utah Utes safety Tao Johnson (15) tackles Baylor Bears running back Richard Reese (29) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 54 of 72 Swoop enters the field with the the Utah players before the game against Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 55 of 72 Utah Utes cornerback Smith Snowden (2) celebrates with his coach after Utah scored a touchdown against Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 56 of 72 Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) charges into the end zone to score a touchdown against Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 57 of 72 Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches the game against Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 58 of 72 Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) breaks away and drives the ball down the field in a game against Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 59 of 72 Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) tackles Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 60 of 72 Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) jukes out Baylor Bears safety Devyn Bobby (3) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 61 of 72 Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) looks for an opportunity for a pass during a game against Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 62 of 72 Utah fans yell after call by the referees at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 63 of 72 Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid (21) stops Baylor Bears running back Dominic Richardson (21) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 64 of 72 Max Gude, a University of Utah senior from Los Angeles California cheers as Utah returns a field kick for a touchdown against Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 65 of 72 Baylor Bears linebacker Matt Jones (2) tackles Utah Utes running back Dijon Stanley (23) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 66 of 72 Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) tackles Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 67 of 72 Baylor Bears linebacker Matt Jones (2) and Rara Dillworth (36) tackle Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 68 of 72 Baylor Bears cornerback Lorando Johnson (18) tackles Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 69 of 72 Utah Utes cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn (5) tackles Baylor Bears quarterback Dequan Finn (7) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 70 of 72 Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) looks for an opening while running the ball against Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 71 of 72 Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) tackles Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News 72 of 72 Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) holds his helmet in the air as the team sings Utah Man after their win against Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Defense rules the day

It’s been common theme for Utah during the Whittingham era, but the Utes leaned on another stingy defensive effort to subdue Baylor.

“Defense played lights out,” Whittingham said, while praising his team for giving up just 223 yards of total offense. “... In this day and age of college football, that outstanding defense.”

Baylor quarterback Dequan Finn, a talented dual-threat transfer from Toledo, had a rough outing throwing the ball, finishing just 9 of 21 for 115 yards with one touchdown.

His first-quarter fumble on a strip sack deep in Bears territory set up the second of quick back-to-back Utah touchdowns to build a 14-0 lead.

After Finn’s fumble — which resulted in a 22-yard loss — it took until midway through the second quarter before Baylor was back in positive territory in total offensive yards.

Whittingham praised the defensive effort of two of his pass rushers, Connor O’Toole and Van Fillinger. O’Toole had seven tackles and two sacks — his first sack led to the first turnover of the game — while Fillinger had five tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss.

Special teams and running game need work

With Utah’s passing game largely stalled after Rising’s exit, Utah leaned heavily on its rushing attack to move the ball to help keep Baylor from seriously threatening in the second half.

Micah Bernard, in particular, had a nice game for the Utes, finishing with 118 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown.

Still, Whittingham would like to see more out of that part of the Utes’ offense.

“We’re still not running the football as well as we can,” he said on a day where Utah put up 170 rushing yards on 4.6 yards per carry.

Special teams, too, was a mixed bag that leaned more towards the “needs work” category.

Tao Johnson returned a blocked field goal 77 yards for a touchdown — the first blocked field goal for a score since 1999 for the Utes — but Becker missed two field goals from 40-plus yards, and Whittingham said, “Special teams was a disappointment.”

The next chance to improve on these early-season struggles is next week, when Utah will play Utah State for the first time since 2015.