Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) before an NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Puka Nacua’s first game of his sophomore NFL season was off to a promising start before he left in the second quarter with a knee injury.

Nacua limped off the field after a 6-yard reception and went to the blue medical tent, according to The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, during the Los Angeles Rams’ season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

The Rams announced Nacua was questionable to return, but he briefly made an appearance back in the game before returning to the sideline during Los Angeles’ final drive of the first half.

Nacua had four catches for 35 yards and one reception for 7 yards before exiting the game. He was carted off the field following the first half of play, according to the NBC telecast of the game.

Moments into second half, the Rams announced that Nacua would not return to the contest.

Nacua missed most of training camp with a knee injury but returned to practice last week. He is coming off a record-setting rookie season, when he set the NFL rookie marks for receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486) in a season.