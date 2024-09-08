Utah Utes cornerback Smith Snowden (2) celebrates with his coach after Utah scored a touchdown against Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12.

The race to be the top Big 12 team in the major college football rankings got a little tighter after an interesting Week 2, at least in the Associated Press poll.

Following Utah’s 23-12 win over Baylor on Saturday, Utah moved to No. 10 in the latest US BLM coaches poll released Sunday.

In the AP poll, though, the Utes dropped one spot after a victory over the Bears that was more eventful than expected — while Utah rolled to a 23-0 lead midway through the second quarter, Cam Rising was hurt just before halftime, and from there, Baylor outscored Utah 12-0.

The Utes, as a result, are still the top-ranked Big 12 team in the national rankings, though Oklahoma State and Kansas State are close behind them. The Cowboys rallied to beat Arkansas in double overtime, while the Wildcats also rallied, beating Tulane on the road.

Oklahoma State and Kansas State each moved up three spots in the AP poll, to No. 13 and No. 14, respectively.

The Cowboys jumped three spots in the coaches poll to No. 14, while the Wildcats moved up one spot to No. 15.

There are five Big 12 teams in both polls.

Arizona, after a win over Northern Arizona, is No. 18 in the coaches poll and No. 20 in the AP rankings.

Iowa State, after knocking off then-ranked Iowa, jumped into the polls, at No. 21 in the AP rankings and No. 23 in the coaches poll.

Kansas fell out of both polls after losing to Illinois.

BYU, after beating SMU 18-15 in a defensive struggle, also received two votes in both major polls for the first time this season.

Notre Dame, after losing to unranked Northern Illinois, fell 13 spots to No. 18 in the AP poll and 12 spots to No. 19 in the coaches rankings.

Utah’s one-spot ascension to the top 10 in the coaches poll can be tied back to the Fighting Irish’s drop in the rankings.

Northern Illinois, with the upset win over Notre Dame, entered the AP top 25 at No. 25, while the Huskies are fifth among teams receiving votes that are unranked in the coaches poll.

In the AP poll, Georgia stayed No. 1, while Texas jumped one spot to No. 2, Ohio State fell one spot to No. 3, Alabama stayed put at No. 4 and Ole Miss climbed a spot to No. 5.

In the coaches poll, the top 5 didn’t have any changes this week and is a bit different. Georgia is No. 1, followed by Ohio State at No. 2, Texas at No. 3, Alabama at No. 4 and Ole Miss at No. 5.