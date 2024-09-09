The Utah Sports Hall of Fame came calling for five local athletic stars on Monday.
The 2024 class was inducted into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame in a ceremony at Little America Hotel.
The five-member class includes:
- Former Weber State track star/women’s track and field coach and U.S. Olympian Lindsey Anderson
- Former Real Salt Lake star/current UVU men’s soccer coach Kyle Beckerman
- Gates Foundation founder Kevin P. Gates
- Former BYU women’s track coach Robert Craig Poole
- Former Utah State basketball coach/athletic director Rod Tueller