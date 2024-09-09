Kyle Beckerman, former Real Salt Lake soccer player, and Rod Tueller, former Utah State basketball coach, talk before they are both inducted into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame at a banquet at the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Utah Sports Hall of Fame came calling for five local athletic stars on Monday.

The 2024 class was inducted into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame in a ceremony at Little America Hotel.

The five-member class includes:

  • Former Weber State track star/women’s track and field coach and U.S. Olympian Lindsey Anderson
  • Former Real Salt Lake star/current UVU men’s soccer coach Kyle Beckerman
  • Gates Foundation founder Kevin P. Gates
  • Former BYU women’s track coach Robert Craig Poole
  • Former Utah State basketball coach/athletic director Rod Tueller
1 of 10
Lindsey Anderson, Olympian and former Weber State runner, tickles her son Axen, with her son Avett and daughter Peyton standing by her side, before she is inducted into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame at a banquet at the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
2 of 10
Lynn Eyestone and Ed Eyestone talk with Robert Craig Poole, former BYU track coach, before Poole is inducted into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame at a banquet at the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
3 of 10
Kyle Beckerman, former Real Salt Lake soccer player, smiles as he is inducted into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame at a banquet at the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
4 of 10
Kyle Beckerman, former Real Salt Lake soccer player, poses for a photo with his wife Kate and children Costa, Margo and Milo, before he is inducted into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame at a banquet at the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
5 of 10
Kyle Beckerman, former Real Salt Lake soccer player, and Rod Tueller, former Utah State basketball coach, talk before they are both inducted into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame at a banquet at the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
6 of 10
Robert Craig Poole, former BYU track coach, gives a thumbs up as he enters a banquet to be inducted into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame at the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
7 of 10
Kevin P. Gates, who built the Kearns High School baseball field, smiles as he is inducted into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame at a banquet at the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
8 of 10
London Gates talks with his father Kevin P. Gates, who built the Kearns High School baseball field, before Kevin is inducted into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame at a banquet at the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
9 of 10
Rod Tueller, former Utah State basketball coach, talks with Frank Layden, former Utah Jazz coach and former Utah Starzz coach, before Tueller is inducted into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame at a banquet at the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
10 of 10
Michael Layden and his father Frank Layden, former Utah Jazz coach and former Utah Starzz coach, make their way through the Utah Sports Hall of Fame banquet at the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
