Kyle Beckerman, former Real Salt Lake soccer player, and Rod Tueller, former Utah State basketball coach, talk before they are both inducted into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame at a banquet at the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

The Utah Sports Hall of Fame came calling for five local athletic stars on Monday.

The 2024 class was inducted into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame in a ceremony at Little America Hotel.

The five-member class includes:

Former Weber State track star/women’s track and field coach and U.S. Olympian Lindsey Anderson

Former Real Salt Lake star/current UVU men’s soccer coach Kyle Beckerman

Gates Foundation founder Kevin P. Gates

Former BYU women’s track coach Robert Craig Poole

Former Utah State basketball coach/athletic director Rod Tueller

