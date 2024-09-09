Jayden Mayberry, Lone Peak (Sr.)

Jayden Mayberry’s coach calls him a “pick machine.”

The senior safety has recorded four interceptions this season, two of which he’s returned for touchdowns as he’s a big reason the Knights are 4-0 and own the No. 1 ranking in Utah. Coming off a season in which he recorded 12 interceptions, he’s on his way to potentially duplicating that remarkable season.

“Jayden is a great athlete with a natural nose for the ball. Sometimes before plays we will wonder what he is doing be he seems to be in the right place at the right time to make plays,” said Lone Peak coach Bart Brockbank.

He returned an interception for a TD in Lone Peak’s season-opening win at Bingham, and then last week he scored another defensive TD on a Pick Six in a 38-13 win against Mountain Ridge.

So far this season he’s recorded 14 tackles on the heels of his 48-tackle season a year ago.

Girls Volleyball

Kamryn Slaugh, Manila (Sr.)

Manila has played a tough schedule this season with a mix of games against Utah and out-of-state teams, and senior Kamryn Slaugh has made sure the Mustangs have been competitive in every match.

The outside hitter has recorded 46 kills with a .242 hitting percentage to do along with 41 receptions and 28 digs.

“Kamryn put in a ton of work during the offseason and has really been an asset to our team so far this season,” said Manila coach Devon Slaugh. “She carries a big load on the court as one of our predominant serve receive passers and attackers. She also contributes a great deal from the service line and is one of the captains of our team.”

Manila owns an 8-6 record this season and a 5-1 record in region play.

1 of 8 Hope Munson, Olympus soccer 2 of 8 Jayden Mayberry, Lone Peak football 3 of 8 Kaden Evans, American Fork cross country | Jeffrey D. Allred 4 of 8 River White, Union cross country 5 of 8 6 of 8 Jane Borst, Rowland Hall tennis 7 of 8 Parker Harrison, Altamont baseball 8 of 8 Kamryn Slaugh, Manila volleyball

Girl Soccer

Hope Munson, Olympus (Sr.)

Hope Munson’s consistency is something every coach dreams of.

The senior has a team-high 11 goals on the season for the 10-0 Titans, as she’s scored a goal in all 10 matches. She scored twice against Alta.

The North Carolina-commit also has seven assists this season.

On Monday, Munson notched a goal to spearhead the Titans’ 7-1 victory.

Munson was voted 5A first team all-state each of the past two seasons, and was also selected to the Deseret News Best XI team.

Boys Cross Country

Kaden Evans, American Fork (Sr.)

For the second straight meet, American Fork’s Kaden Evans showed off tremendous kick down the home stretch.

A week after outkicking teammate Carter Moore to a win at the Timpanogos Invite, the senior Evans did so again at the Park City Invitational last weekend.

He crossed the finish line with a time of 15:13.8, edging Moore by .03 seconds.

“Kaden has been very consistent in his training, which has allowed him to continuously progress in his competitive output,” said American Fork coach Timo Mostert.

Evans finished second at last year’s 6A state meet behind Daniel Simmons, and with Simmons graduated, Evans will be the favorite later this fall in the 6A meet.

Girls Cross Country

River White, Union (Sr.)

River White enjoyed a fantastic race at the Park City Invitational p.m. race last weekend.

The senior finished first in a field of 103 runners as she won with a time 18:02.2, which was 47 seconds faster than the runner-up finisher from West Field.

Had she ran in the more stacked a.m., her time would’ve been good enough for second place behind Mountain View’s Julie Moore.

“River achieves her success through exceptional training and spot-on focus,” said Union coach Bill Goodrich.

Last season White finished in fourth place at the 3A state meet and she’ll be in the hunt for another top five finish this season.

Girls Tennis

Jane Borst, Rowland Hall (Jr.)

A multi-sport star for Rowland Hall, Jane Borst is finding her groove this season despite dealing with a lingering hand injury from last school year.

The junior is 3-0 in at the Second Singles position this year and is also 3-0 at First Doubles. She has only dropped one set in those matches.

“She is coming off two seasons where she ended with injuries but still helped win a team state championship. As well as an excellent softball player, she is eager to learn more about her tennis game and is always pushing herself,” said Rowland Hall coach Rich Francey.

A year ago at the 3A state meet she advanced to the Second Singles final but had to retire in the second set because of an injury.

Borst was also voted a second team all-state softball player last spring as well as a sophomore.

Boys Golf

Max Landon, Davis (Sr.)

A month into the season, Davis senior Max Landon has proven himself to be one of the top golfers in 6A this fall as he looks to end his high school career on a high note.

In his first three seasons he’s finished in the top 20 at state all three years, including top 10 finishes twice. He’s looking like a shoe-in to better those finishes as he’s currently averaging a 67 in four Region 1 matches so far this season.

“Max Landon has proven himself to be one of the top high school golfers in the state. I’ve had the privilege of working with Max since his freshman year and every year he comes back even more consistent than the year before,” said Davis coach Josh Roberts.

His season-low is a 65 at Remuda Golf Course.

His 67 average ranks third in 6A with a month remaining in the fall season.

Baseball

Parker Harrison, Altamont (Jr.)

Parker Harrison’s hot bat this fall has been a big reason for Altamont’s success as it heads into the three weeks of the 1A regular season with a 10-5 record.

The junior first baseman is batting .464 this season with an on-base percentage of .590. He’s recorded eight doubles and 18 RBIs.

“Parker is a great kid. He loves the game of baseball and is such a great team player. He’s always been willing to do whatever he can to help the team,” said Altamont coach Chaz Fisher. " His current GPA is 3.957. He’s a great student athlete on and off the field. We’re proud of “Sparky” and the improvements he’s made through the season.”

Last week in Altamont’s win over ICS, Harrison went 2 for 2 with three RBIs.