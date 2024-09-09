The thing Utah’s coaches wanted to see the least played out in front of them on the opposite sideline.
In the second quarter of Utah’s 23-12 win over Baylor last Saturday, Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas came right up the middle on a blitz, forcing Utah quarterback Cam Rising to scramble to his left.
Rising ran toward Baylor’s sideline, pursued by Baylor defensive lineman Trevan Ma’ae, and as Ma’ae began to tackle him inbounds and toward the sideline, Rising threw the ball and was tackled into the Gatorade coolers off the field. He immediately grabbed his middle finger on his right hand — his throwing hand — while yelling.
Rising went to the Utah locker room for examination and then spent the entire second half on the sideline in street clothes, with his middle and ring fingers taped together.
While Rising’s injury is not believed to be serious, and Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said postgame that the seventh-year Utah quarterback “may be back this week,” Whittingham was mum about the status of Rising for this Saturday’s matchup against Utah State in Monday’s press conference.
“We don’t give any injury updates unless they’re season-ending, so we won’t say who’s going to play quarterback, even when we know,” Whittingham said.
“It’s just not how we do it, so we’ll see what happens, but other than Cam going out, we seemed to stay very healthy in that game.”
Postgame, Whittingham said he needed to watch the play that Rising got hurt on again because it was hard to see from his vantage point on the opposite sideline. He said that it “looked like a late hit situation or unnecessary roughness situation,” but would reserve judgment until he saw the film.
After watching the tape, Whittingham said Monday that while the hit from Ma’ae started inbounds, there was some arm extension when Rising was out of bounds.
“If I was the official on that call, I would’ve called it, if I was the official,” Whittingham said. “It looked like certainly the hit started out, it looked inbounds and as it progressed, looked like there was some arm extension and maybe a little extra shove.”
Asked jokingly by another reporter if Whittingham thought he’d take up officiating after he retired from coaching, the longtime Utah coach gave that a “zero percent” chance.
“Yes, I respect those guys and they got a tough job,” Whittingham said, “but that’s not for me.”
Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) makes a catch as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) spins and sprints out into the flat as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7), stands on the sideline after suffering an injury during the Utah and Baylor game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes linebacker Trey Reynolds (37) and Utah Utes defensive end Connor O'Toole (81) team up to bring down Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News A Utah Utes fan shields herself from the sun as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) passes the ball as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham carries his granddaughter as he leaves the field after Utah defeated Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes Swoop waves at fans as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) breaks away into the open for a long run as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) calls the play in the huddle as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) looks over at the referee as a completion is called back on a holding penalty as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) goes for a long pass down field as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes participate in a moment of loudness between the third and fourth quarters as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes fans participate in a moment of loudness between the third and fourth quarters as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) talks with Utah Utes quarterback Sam Huard (14) as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. Rising was also injured during the game ending his day. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes fans cheer as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes tight end Dallen Bentley (88) reaches out for a catch as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) runs down field after making a catch as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes safety Nate Ritchie (31) tries to deflect the ball along the sideline as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) flexes his right hand after being driven out of bounds by Baylor Bears defensive lineman Treven Ma'ae (9) as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda and other coaches watch a replay as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) has his pass knocked down by Baylor Bears linebacker Matt Jones (2) as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) passes the ball as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) hands the ball off to Utah Utes running back Dijon Stanley (23) as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes dancers perform during a timeout as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes fan cheers as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) runs for a touchdown as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) signals a first down in the first quarter as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) is driven out of bounds by Baylor Bears defensive lineman Treven Ma'ae (9) as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) back peddles to juke out Baylor Bears safety Devyn Bobby (3) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Utah Utes running back Dijon Stanley (23) and offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) celebrate in the end zone with wide receiver Money Parks (10) after a touchdown by Parks during a game against the Baylor Bears at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) slips a tackle by Baylor Bears safety Devin Lemear (20) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Utah Utes tight end Dallen Bentley (88) jumps over Baylor Bears cornerback Lorando Johnson (18) after catching a pass at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) throws a pass over Baylor Bears linebacker Matt Jones’s (2) head at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Jerry Kerr, from Herriman and George Haley, from Salt Lake City, cook for friends and family at the tailgate before the Utah vs. Baylor game on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Kerr and Haley have been cooking out at every Utah home game for the last 20 years. They have also won been awarded the offseason ultimate BBQ champion award twice for their tailgating skills. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Braxton Robertson, left, watches the Utah Marching Band and cheerleaders perform with his daughter Sailor, 4, center, and her friend Kaylee Coccimiglio, 9, at the tailgate before the Utah vs. Baylor game on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News University of Utah juniors Daniel Colt and Abby Niwa play bean bag at the tailgate before the Utah vs. Baylor game on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Utah cheerleaders perform for fans at the tailgate before the Utah vs. Baylor game on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Brandon Taylor plays with the Utah Marching Band at the tailgate before the Utah vs. Baylor game on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Members of the Utah Marching Band during a performance for fans at the tailgate before the Utah vs. Baylor game on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Jay Jensen, from West Valley, films with his phone as the Utah Matching Band passes through the tailgate before the Utah vs. Baylor game on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News Utah fans at the tailgate before the Utah vs. Baylor game on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws a pass during a game against Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News A Utah fan cheers for his team before the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Utah Utes running back Dijon Stanley (23) and quarterback Brandon Rose (8) enter the field together before a game against Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass (35) and Utah Utes safety Nate Ritchie (31) dive for a fumble at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Utah Utes safety Tao Johnson (15) tackles Baylor Bears running back Richard Reese (29) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Swoop enters the field with the the Utah players before the game against Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Utah Utes cornerback Smith Snowden (2) celebrates with his coach after Utah scored a touchdown against Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) charges into the end zone to score a touchdown against Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches the game against Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) breaks away and drives the ball down the field in a game against Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) tackles Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) jukes out Baylor Bears safety Devyn Bobby (3) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) looks for an opportunity for a pass during a game against Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Utah fans yell after call by the referees at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid (21) stops Baylor Bears running back Dominic Richardson (21) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Max Gude, a University of Utah senior from Los Angeles California cheers as Utah returns a field kick for a touchdown against Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Baylor Bears linebacker Matt Jones (2) tackles Utah Utes running back Dijon Stanley (23) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) tackles Utah Utes quarterback Isaac Wilson (11) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Baylor Bears linebacker Matt Jones (2) and Rara Dillworth (36) tackle Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Baylor Bears cornerback Lorando Johnson (18) tackles Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Utah Utes cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn (5) tackles Baylor Bears quarterback Dequan Finn (7) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) looks for an opening while running the ball against Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Baylor Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas (11) tackles Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News Utah Utes running back Micah Bernard (2) holds his helmet in the air as the team sings Utah Man after their win against Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Utah went on to win the game 23-12. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News