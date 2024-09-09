Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) is driven out of bounds by Baylor Bears defensive lineman Treven Ma'ae (9) as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.

The thing Utah’s coaches wanted to see the least played out in front of them on the opposite sideline.

In the second quarter of Utah’s 23-12 win over Baylor last Saturday, Bears linebacker Keaton Thomas came right up the middle on a blitz, forcing Utah quarterback Cam Rising to scramble to his left.

Rising ran toward Baylor’s sideline, pursued by Baylor defensive lineman Trevan Ma’ae, and as Ma’ae began to tackle him inbounds and toward the sideline, Rising threw the ball and was tackled into the Gatorade coolers off the field. He immediately grabbed his middle finger on his right hand — his throwing hand — while yelling.

Rising went to the Utah locker room for examination and then spent the entire second half on the sideline in street clothes, with his middle and ring fingers taped together.

While Rising’s injury is not believed to be serious, and Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said postgame that the seventh-year Utah quarterback “may be back this week,” Whittingham was mum about the status of Rising for this Saturday’s matchup against Utah State in Monday’s press conference.

“We don’t give any injury updates unless they’re season-ending, so we won’t say who’s going to play quarterback, even when we know,” Whittingham said.

“It’s just not how we do it, so we’ll see what happens, but other than Cam going out, we seemed to stay very healthy in that game.”

Postgame, Whittingham said he needed to watch the play that Rising got hurt on again because it was hard to see from his vantage point on the opposite sideline. He said that it “looked like a late hit situation or unnecessary roughness situation,” but would reserve judgment until he saw the film.

After watching the tape, Whittingham said Monday that while the hit from Ma’ae started inbounds, there was some arm extension when Rising was out of bounds.

“If I was the official on that call, I would’ve called it, if I was the official,” Whittingham said. “It looked like certainly the hit started out, it looked inbounds and as it progressed, looked like there was some arm extension and maybe a little extra shove.”

Asked jokingly by another reporter if Whittingham thought he’d take up officiating after he retired from coaching, the longtime Utah coach gave that a “zero percent” chance.

“Yes, I respect those guys and they got a tough job,” Whittingham said, “but that’s not for me.”