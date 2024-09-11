BYU tight end Isaac Rex (83) scores a touchdown against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

BYU’s nonconference slate of its 2025 football schedule is finalized, according to FB Schedules.

It required changing some future schedule dates.

The Cougars will host Stanford next year, according to FB Schedules — Stanford was previously scheduled to play BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium in 2031, as the Deseret News previously reported, but this agreement moves that game ahead six years.

BYU and Stanford will play on Sept. 6, 2025, Stanford’s athletic department told FB Schedules.

The Cougars and Cardinal last played in 2022, when BYU beat Stanford 35-26 in California.

There’s another switch to the Cougars’ 2025 schedule, related to the Stanford game being moved up six years.

Previously, BYU had agreed to play Southern Utah next season, but instead the Cougars will host Portland State, as FB Schedules first reported.

The BYU-Southern Utah game that was scheduled for next year will instead be played on Aug. 30, 2031, the same date where BYU and Stanford were previously scheduled to play, FB Schedules reported.

BYU last played Portland State in 2017, beating the Vikings 20-6.

In addition to the home games against Stanford and Portland State, the Cougars will travel to East Carolina as part of their 2025 nonconference schedule.

The Pirates beat BYU 27-24 in Provo the last time the two schools played, in 2022.