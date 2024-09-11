Pleasant Grove tries to block Bountiful in Bountiful on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. Pleasant Grove won 3-0. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
James Edward

By James Edward

The UHSAA released its first RPI rankings for girls volleyball of the 2024 season on Wednesday morning, with Pleasant Grove, Skyline, Green Canyon, Canyon View, South Sevier and Valley earning the top spots in the debut rankings.

The RPI rankings are used to seed the playoffs after Week 10, and are based 45% on winning percentage, 45% on opponents’ winning percentage, and 10% on opponents’ opponents winning percentage. This is the fourth year the formula is using a 45-45-10 calculation.

Last season, five of the six No. 1 seeds at the regular season went on to win their respective state championship. Lone Peak was the No. 2 seed in 6A and it won the state championship.

Class 6A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L
1Pleasant Grove0.8201.0000.6790.64114-0
2Lone Peak0.7200.8570.6060.6166-1
3Mountain Ridge0.7160.8240.6410.56414-3
4Fremont0.6890.8000.6040.5754-1
5Syracuse0.6520.7270.5900.5978-3
6Layton0.6210.6360.6260.5307-4
7Corner Canyon0.6160.7000.5410.5767-3
8Skyridge0.6150.5830.6530.5857-5
9Herriman0.6020.6670.5500.5528-4
10Bingham0.5940.5830.6030.6057-5
11Westlake0.5450.6430.4550.5099-5
12Weber0.5260.5380.5100.5437-6
13Riverton0.5150.6670.3600.53210-5
14Copper Hills0.5140.3640.6520.5694-7
15Farmington0.4800.3640.5690.6034-7
16American Fork0.4700.4290.4950.5483-4
17Davis0.4680.3530.5690.5326-11
18Lehi0.4650.5000.4160.5256-6

Class 5A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L
1Skyline0.7390.8570.6580.57712-2
2Bountiful0.7290.7780.7130.5817-2
3Salem Hills0.6700.6920.6780.5329-4
4Woods Cross0.6590.7780.5560.5927-2
5Northridge0.6120.6150.6210.5558-5
6West Jordan0.5900.6670.5390.4744-2
7East0.5870.8750.3100.5327-1
8Spanish Fork0.5840.6360.5340.5787-4
9Timpview0.5760.5450.6070.5706-5
10Maple Mountain0.5740.6150.5430.5308-5
11Brighton0.5500.5000.6010.5504-4
12Alta0.5470.6670.4310.5338-4
13Viewmont0.5380.6670.4200.4912-1
14Clearfield0.5080.5000.5270.4585-5
15Box Elder0.5020.5330.4690.5058-7
16West0.4720.5000.4500.4473-3
17Kearns0.4700.3330.6260.3862-4
18Wasatch0.4370.4170.4340.5435-7
19Springville0.4300.3000.5430.5053-7
20Roy0.4070.4000.4090.4354-6
21Cyprus0.4060.2940.5090.4465-12
22Bonneville0.3620.5000.2220.3711-1
23Olympus0.3350.2000.4370.4893-12
24Hunter0.3240.0000.6370.3750-3
25Highland0.3180.0000.6130.4240-11
26Granger0.2960.0830.4800.4241-11
27Cedar Valley0.2790.0000.5070.5060-10
28Taylorsville0.2750.0830.4310.4371-11

Class 4A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L
1Green Canyon0.7521.0000.5440.57213-0
2Orem0.7330.7500.7420.6119-3
3Hurricane0.6320.6770.6020.5689-4
4Desert Hills0.6300.6920.5820.5669-4
5Park City0.6290.6670.6000.5896-3
6Crimson Cliffs0.6080.7140.5190.53610-4
7Uintah0.5620.7270.4060.5208-3
8Stansbury0.5540.5450.5750.5006-5
9Ridgeline0.5430.4550.6250.5765-6
10Provo0.5230.6360.3990.5687-4
11Mountain View0.5210.2860.7450.5752-5
12Payson0.5190.5560.4820.5255-4
13Dixie0.5150.4000.6330.5064-6
14Timpanogos0.5000.6150.3830.5128-5
15Hillcrest0.4970.5830.4100.5027-5
16Snow Canyon0.4970.5000.4830.5438-8
17Sky View0.4890.4170.5610.4915-7
18Cedar0.4580.3330.5560.5834-8
19Mountain Crest0.4320.4120.4410.4847-10
20West Field0.4280.3160.5230.5016-13
21Logan0.4020.3330.4610.4455-10
22Cottonwood0.3880.3850.3660.5045-8
23Pine View0.3780.1250.5960.5371-7
24Jordan0.3600.2140.4810.4713-11
25Murray0.2920.1110.4320.4742-16
26Tooele0.2820.1000.4270.4541-9
27Bear River0.2720.0770.4240.4641-12

Class 3A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L
1Canyon View0.7040.8710.5630.59315-2
2North Sanpete0.6430.7500.5510.5729-3
3South Summit0.6340.7710.5200.52611-3
4Emery0.6110.6800.5600.5297-3
5Delta0.5860.5670.6150.5437-5
6Grantsville0.5750.7500.4220.4739-3
7Union0.5560.5000.6160.5416-6
8Morgan0.5490.4800.6200.5455-5
9Summit Academy0.5330.6180.4680.4427-4
10Juab0.4840.3640.6030.4844-7
11Richfield0.4820.3330.6150.5564-8
12Ogden0.4510.4000.5020.4564-6
13Carbon0.4510.4000.4840.5315-7
14Layton Christian0.4420.5000.3860.4284-4
15Judge Memorial0.4390.4360.4470.4105-6
16Manti0.4200.2220.5930.5312-7
17Providence Hall0.4040.4180.3830.4375-6
18Juan Diego0.2440.0000.4260.5190-5
19Ben Lomond0.1360.0000.2150.3930-7

Class 2A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L
1South Sevier0.7901.0210.6000.60511-1
2Parowan0.7721.1790.3980.6257-0
3North Sevier0.7670.9580.6180.57511-1
4North Summit0.7621.0420.5300.54810-2
5San Juan0.7160.9720.5050.5088-1
6Enterprise0.6850.7310.6750.5238-5
7Kanab0.6290.7270.5440.5687-4
8Draper APA0.6230.8500.4250.49011-4
9Rowland Hall0.5890.7860.4150.4945-2
10Water Canyon0.5870.5000.7050.4482-3
11Duchesne0.5760.5250.6530.4635-5
12Salt Lake Acad0.5460.7240.3780.50412-7
13Maeser Prep0.5410.6150.4900.4338-5
14St. Joseph0.5410.6670.4240.4967-5
15Gunnison Valley0.5390.5710.5050.5514-3
16ICS0.5390.5000.6040.4213-3
17Grand County0.4940.5000.4940.4695-5
18Beaver0.4940.4290.5590.4943-4
19American Heritage0.4890.5000.4960.4058-8
20Millard0.4790.2000.7440.5372-8
21Freedom Prep0.4640.5450.3860.4496-5
22Rockwell0.4520.5830.3180.4677-5
23American Prep WV0.4090.4440.3720.4214-5
24Waterford0.3780.3000.4280.5003-7
25UM Camp Williams0.3330.2220.4130.4732-7
26Vanguard Academy0.3210.2500.3760.3891-3
27Wasatch Academy0.3170.0000.6270.3480-2
28ALA0.2550.0000.4800.3920-13
29Merit Prep0.2180.0000.3910.4200-4
30UM Hill Field0.2110.0000.3760.4210-6

Class 1A RPI Rankings

RankSchoolRPIWPOWPOOWPW-L
1Valley0.6821.0000.3990.5284-0
2Milford0.6200.8180.4440.5258-3
3Monument Valley0.5830.7500.4370.4925-3
4Panguitch0.5600.5180.6080.5317-7
5Whitehorse0.5520.8130.2940.5433-1
6Monticello0.5490.6070.4960.5234-3
7Manila0.4830.6250.3420.4818-6
8Tintic0.4170.3330.5350.2572-4
9Wayne0.3960.4250.3520.4654-6
10Piute0.3880.2860.4600.5302-5
11Tabiona0.3860.3330.4150.4885-10
12Rich0.3630.2500.4490.4862-7
13Altamont0.3480.4440.2250.4664-5
14Pinnacle0.3410.1430.5430.3201-6
15Escalante0.3320.2220.4070.4902-7
16Green River0.2770.0000.5240.4090-4
17Bryce Valley0.2660.0000.4960.4280-7
18Dugway0.1600.2500.0000.4701-3
19Wendover0.1500.0000.2670.2980-8
