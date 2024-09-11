The UHSAA released its first RPI rankings for girls volleyball of the 2024 season on Wednesday morning, with Pleasant Grove, Skyline, Green Canyon, Canyon View, South Sevier and Valley earning the top spots in the debut rankings.
The RPI rankings are used to seed the playoffs after Week 10, and are based 45% on winning percentage, 45% on opponents’ winning percentage, and 10% on opponents’ opponents winning percentage. This is the fourth year the formula is using a 45-45-10 calculation.
Last season, five of the six No. 1 seeds at the regular season went on to win their respective state championship. Lone Peak was the No. 2 seed in 6A and it won the state championship.
Class 6A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|1
|Pleasant Grove
|0.820
|1.000
|0.679
|0.641
|14-0
|2
|Lone Peak
|0.720
|0.857
|0.606
|0.616
|6-1
|3
|Mountain Ridge
|0.716
|0.824
|0.641
|0.564
|14-3
|4
|Fremont
|0.689
|0.800
|0.604
|0.575
|4-1
|5
|Syracuse
|0.652
|0.727
|0.590
|0.597
|8-3
|6
|Layton
|0.621
|0.636
|0.626
|0.530
|7-4
|7
|Corner Canyon
|0.616
|0.700
|0.541
|0.576
|7-3
|8
|Skyridge
|0.615
|0.583
|0.653
|0.585
|7-5
|9
|Herriman
|0.602
|0.667
|0.550
|0.552
|8-4
|10
|Bingham
|0.594
|0.583
|0.603
|0.605
|7-5
|11
|Westlake
|0.545
|0.643
|0.455
|0.509
|9-5
|12
|Weber
|0.526
|0.538
|0.510
|0.543
|7-6
|13
|Riverton
|0.515
|0.667
|0.360
|0.532
|10-5
|14
|Copper Hills
|0.514
|0.364
|0.652
|0.569
|4-7
|15
|Farmington
|0.480
|0.364
|0.569
|0.603
|4-7
|16
|American Fork
|0.470
|0.429
|0.495
|0.548
|3-4
|17
|Davis
|0.468
|0.353
|0.569
|0.532
|6-11
|18
|Lehi
|0.465
|0.500
|0.416
|0.525
|6-6
Class 5A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|1
|Skyline
|0.739
|0.857
|0.658
|0.577
|12-2
|2
|Bountiful
|0.729
|0.778
|0.713
|0.581
|7-2
|3
|Salem Hills
|0.670
|0.692
|0.678
|0.532
|9-4
|4
|Woods Cross
|0.659
|0.778
|0.556
|0.592
|7-2
|5
|Northridge
|0.612
|0.615
|0.621
|0.555
|8-5
|6
|West Jordan
|0.590
|0.667
|0.539
|0.474
|4-2
|7
|East
|0.587
|0.875
|0.310
|0.532
|7-1
|8
|Spanish Fork
|0.584
|0.636
|0.534
|0.578
|7-4
|9
|Timpview
|0.576
|0.545
|0.607
|0.570
|6-5
|10
|Maple Mountain
|0.574
|0.615
|0.543
|0.530
|8-5
|11
|Brighton
|0.550
|0.500
|0.601
|0.550
|4-4
|12
|Alta
|0.547
|0.667
|0.431
|0.533
|8-4
|13
|Viewmont
|0.538
|0.667
|0.420
|0.491
|2-1
|14
|Clearfield
|0.508
|0.500
|0.527
|0.458
|5-5
|15
|Box Elder
|0.502
|0.533
|0.469
|0.505
|8-7
|16
|West
|0.472
|0.500
|0.450
|0.447
|3-3
|17
|Kearns
|0.470
|0.333
|0.626
|0.386
|2-4
|18
|Wasatch
|0.437
|0.417
|0.434
|0.543
|5-7
|19
|Springville
|0.430
|0.300
|0.543
|0.505
|3-7
|20
|Roy
|0.407
|0.400
|0.409
|0.435
|4-6
|21
|Cyprus
|0.406
|0.294
|0.509
|0.446
|5-12
|22
|Bonneville
|0.362
|0.500
|0.222
|0.371
|1-1
|23
|Olympus
|0.335
|0.200
|0.437
|0.489
|3-12
|24
|Hunter
|0.324
|0.000
|0.637
|0.375
|0-3
|25
|Highland
|0.318
|0.000
|0.613
|0.424
|0-11
|26
|Granger
|0.296
|0.083
|0.480
|0.424
|1-11
|27
|Cedar Valley
|0.279
|0.000
|0.507
|0.506
|0-10
|28
|Taylorsville
|0.275
|0.083
|0.431
|0.437
|1-11
Class 4A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|1
|Green Canyon
|0.752
|1.000
|0.544
|0.572
|13-0
|2
|Orem
|0.733
|0.750
|0.742
|0.611
|9-3
|3
|Hurricane
|0.632
|0.677
|0.602
|0.568
|9-4
|4
|Desert Hills
|0.630
|0.692
|0.582
|0.566
|9-4
|5
|Park City
|0.629
|0.667
|0.600
|0.589
|6-3
|6
|Crimson Cliffs
|0.608
|0.714
|0.519
|0.536
|10-4
|7
|Uintah
|0.562
|0.727
|0.406
|0.520
|8-3
|8
|Stansbury
|0.554
|0.545
|0.575
|0.500
|6-5
|9
|Ridgeline
|0.543
|0.455
|0.625
|0.576
|5-6
|10
|Provo
|0.523
|0.636
|0.399
|0.568
|7-4
|11
|Mountain View
|0.521
|0.286
|0.745
|0.575
|2-5
|12
|Payson
|0.519
|0.556
|0.482
|0.525
|5-4
|13
|Dixie
|0.515
|0.400
|0.633
|0.506
|4-6
|14
|Timpanogos
|0.500
|0.615
|0.383
|0.512
|8-5
|15
|Hillcrest
|0.497
|0.583
|0.410
|0.502
|7-5
|16
|Snow Canyon
|0.497
|0.500
|0.483
|0.543
|8-8
|17
|Sky View
|0.489
|0.417
|0.561
|0.491
|5-7
|18
|Cedar
|0.458
|0.333
|0.556
|0.583
|4-8
|19
|Mountain Crest
|0.432
|0.412
|0.441
|0.484
|7-10
|20
|West Field
|0.428
|0.316
|0.523
|0.501
|6-13
|21
|Logan
|0.402
|0.333
|0.461
|0.445
|5-10
|22
|Cottonwood
|0.388
|0.385
|0.366
|0.504
|5-8
|23
|Pine View
|0.378
|0.125
|0.596
|0.537
|1-7
|24
|Jordan
|0.360
|0.214
|0.481
|0.471
|3-11
|25
|Murray
|0.292
|0.111
|0.432
|0.474
|2-16
|26
|Tooele
|0.282
|0.100
|0.427
|0.454
|1-9
|27
|Bear River
|0.272
|0.077
|0.424
|0.464
|1-12
Class 3A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|1
|Canyon View
|0.704
|0.871
|0.563
|0.593
|15-2
|2
|North Sanpete
|0.643
|0.750
|0.551
|0.572
|9-3
|3
|South Summit
|0.634
|0.771
|0.520
|0.526
|11-3
|4
|Emery
|0.611
|0.680
|0.560
|0.529
|7-3
|5
|Delta
|0.586
|0.567
|0.615
|0.543
|7-5
|6
|Grantsville
|0.575
|0.750
|0.422
|0.473
|9-3
|7
|Union
|0.556
|0.500
|0.616
|0.541
|6-6
|8
|Morgan
|0.549
|0.480
|0.620
|0.545
|5-5
|9
|Summit Academy
|0.533
|0.618
|0.468
|0.442
|7-4
|10
|Juab
|0.484
|0.364
|0.603
|0.484
|4-7
|11
|Richfield
|0.482
|0.333
|0.615
|0.556
|4-8
|12
|Ogden
|0.451
|0.400
|0.502
|0.456
|4-6
|13
|Carbon
|0.451
|0.400
|0.484
|0.531
|5-7
|14
|Layton Christian
|0.442
|0.500
|0.386
|0.428
|4-4
|15
|Judge Memorial
|0.439
|0.436
|0.447
|0.410
|5-6
|16
|Manti
|0.420
|0.222
|0.593
|0.531
|2-7
|17
|Providence Hall
|0.404
|0.418
|0.383
|0.437
|5-6
|18
|Juan Diego
|0.244
|0.000
|0.426
|0.519
|0-5
|19
|Ben Lomond
|0.136
|0.000
|0.215
|0.393
|0-7
Class 2A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|1
|South Sevier
|0.790
|1.021
|0.600
|0.605
|11-1
|2
|Parowan
|0.772
|1.179
|0.398
|0.625
|7-0
|3
|North Sevier
|0.767
|0.958
|0.618
|0.575
|11-1
|4
|North Summit
|0.762
|1.042
|0.530
|0.548
|10-2
|5
|San Juan
|0.716
|0.972
|0.505
|0.508
|8-1
|6
|Enterprise
|0.685
|0.731
|0.675
|0.523
|8-5
|7
|Kanab
|0.629
|0.727
|0.544
|0.568
|7-4
|8
|Draper APA
|0.623
|0.850
|0.425
|0.490
|11-4
|9
|Rowland Hall
|0.589
|0.786
|0.415
|0.494
|5-2
|10
|Water Canyon
|0.587
|0.500
|0.705
|0.448
|2-3
|11
|Duchesne
|0.576
|0.525
|0.653
|0.463
|5-5
|12
|Salt Lake Acad
|0.546
|0.724
|0.378
|0.504
|12-7
|13
|Maeser Prep
|0.541
|0.615
|0.490
|0.433
|8-5
|14
|St. Joseph
|0.541
|0.667
|0.424
|0.496
|7-5
|15
|Gunnison Valley
|0.539
|0.571
|0.505
|0.551
|4-3
|16
|ICS
|0.539
|0.500
|0.604
|0.421
|3-3
|17
|Grand County
|0.494
|0.500
|0.494
|0.469
|5-5
|18
|Beaver
|0.494
|0.429
|0.559
|0.494
|3-4
|19
|American Heritage
|0.489
|0.500
|0.496
|0.405
|8-8
|20
|Millard
|0.479
|0.200
|0.744
|0.537
|2-8
|21
|Freedom Prep
|0.464
|0.545
|0.386
|0.449
|6-5
|22
|Rockwell
|0.452
|0.583
|0.318
|0.467
|7-5
|23
|American Prep WV
|0.409
|0.444
|0.372
|0.421
|4-5
|24
|Waterford
|0.378
|0.300
|0.428
|0.500
|3-7
|25
|UM Camp Williams
|0.333
|0.222
|0.413
|0.473
|2-7
|26
|Vanguard Academy
|0.321
|0.250
|0.376
|0.389
|1-3
|27
|Wasatch Academy
|0.317
|0.000
|0.627
|0.348
|0-2
|28
|ALA
|0.255
|0.000
|0.480
|0.392
|0-13
|29
|Merit Prep
|0.218
|0.000
|0.391
|0.420
|0-4
|30
|UM Hill Field
|0.211
|0.000
|0.376
|0.421
|0-6
Class 1A RPI Rankings
|Rank
|School
|RPI
|WP
|OWP
|OOWP
|W-L
|1
|Valley
|0.682
|1.000
|0.399
|0.528
|4-0
|2
|Milford
|0.620
|0.818
|0.444
|0.525
|8-3
|3
|Monument Valley
|0.583
|0.750
|0.437
|0.492
|5-3
|4
|Panguitch
|0.560
|0.518
|0.608
|0.531
|7-7
|5
|Whitehorse
|0.552
|0.813
|0.294
|0.543
|3-1
|6
|Monticello
|0.549
|0.607
|0.496
|0.523
|4-3
|7
|Manila
|0.483
|0.625
|0.342
|0.481
|8-6
|8
|Tintic
|0.417
|0.333
|0.535
|0.257
|2-4
|9
|Wayne
|0.396
|0.425
|0.352
|0.465
|4-6
|10
|Piute
|0.388
|0.286
|0.460
|0.530
|2-5
|11
|Tabiona
|0.386
|0.333
|0.415
|0.488
|5-10
|12
|Rich
|0.363
|0.250
|0.449
|0.486
|2-7
|13
|Altamont
|0.348
|0.444
|0.225
|0.466
|4-5
|14
|Pinnacle
|0.341
|0.143
|0.543
|0.320
|1-6
|15
|Escalante
|0.332
|0.222
|0.407
|0.490
|2-7
|16
|Green River
|0.277
|0.000
|0.524
|0.409
|0-4
|17
|Bryce Valley
|0.266
|0.000
|0.496
|0.428
|0-7
|18
|Dugway
|0.160
|0.250
|0.000
|0.470
|1-3
|19
|Wendover
|0.150
|0.000
|0.267
|0.298
|0-8