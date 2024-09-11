The UHSAA released its first RPI rankings for girls volleyball of the 2024 season on Wednesday morning, with Pleasant Grove, Skyline, Green Canyon, Canyon View, South Sevier and Valley earning the top spots in the debut rankings.

The RPI rankings are used to seed the playoffs after Week 10, and are based 45% on winning percentage, 45% on opponents’ winning percentage, and 10% on opponents’ opponents winning percentage. This is the fourth year the formula is using a 45-45-10 calculation.

Last season, five of the six No. 1 seeds at the regular season went on to win their respective state championship. Lone Peak was the No. 2 seed in 6A and it won the state championship.

Class 6A RPI Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L 1 Pleasant Grove 0.820 1.000 0.679 0.641 14-0 2 Lone Peak 0.720 0.857 0.606 0.616 6-1 3 Mountain Ridge 0.716 0.824 0.641 0.564 14-3 4 Fremont 0.689 0.800 0.604 0.575 4-1 5 Syracuse 0.652 0.727 0.590 0.597 8-3 6 Layton 0.621 0.636 0.626 0.530 7-4 7 Corner Canyon 0.616 0.700 0.541 0.576 7-3 8 Skyridge 0.615 0.583 0.653 0.585 7-5 9 Herriman 0.602 0.667 0.550 0.552 8-4 10 Bingham 0.594 0.583 0.603 0.605 7-5 11 Westlake 0.545 0.643 0.455 0.509 9-5 12 Weber 0.526 0.538 0.510 0.543 7-6 13 Riverton 0.515 0.667 0.360 0.532 10-5 14 Copper Hills 0.514 0.364 0.652 0.569 4-7 15 Farmington 0.480 0.364 0.569 0.603 4-7 16 American Fork 0.470 0.429 0.495 0.548 3-4 17 Davis 0.468 0.353 0.569 0.532 6-11 18 Lehi 0.465 0.500 0.416 0.525 6-6

Class 5A RPI Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L 1 Skyline 0.739 0.857 0.658 0.577 12-2 2 Bountiful 0.729 0.778 0.713 0.581 7-2 3 Salem Hills 0.670 0.692 0.678 0.532 9-4 4 Woods Cross 0.659 0.778 0.556 0.592 7-2 5 Northridge 0.612 0.615 0.621 0.555 8-5 6 West Jordan 0.590 0.667 0.539 0.474 4-2 7 East 0.587 0.875 0.310 0.532 7-1 8 Spanish Fork 0.584 0.636 0.534 0.578 7-4 9 Timpview 0.576 0.545 0.607 0.570 6-5 10 Maple Mountain 0.574 0.615 0.543 0.530 8-5 11 Brighton 0.550 0.500 0.601 0.550 4-4 12 Alta 0.547 0.667 0.431 0.533 8-4 13 Viewmont 0.538 0.667 0.420 0.491 2-1 14 Clearfield 0.508 0.500 0.527 0.458 5-5 15 Box Elder 0.502 0.533 0.469 0.505 8-7 16 West 0.472 0.500 0.450 0.447 3-3 17 Kearns 0.470 0.333 0.626 0.386 2-4 18 Wasatch 0.437 0.417 0.434 0.543 5-7 19 Springville 0.430 0.300 0.543 0.505 3-7 20 Roy 0.407 0.400 0.409 0.435 4-6 21 Cyprus 0.406 0.294 0.509 0.446 5-12 22 Bonneville 0.362 0.500 0.222 0.371 1-1 23 Olympus 0.335 0.200 0.437 0.489 3-12 24 Hunter 0.324 0.000 0.637 0.375 0-3 25 Highland 0.318 0.000 0.613 0.424 0-11 26 Granger 0.296 0.083 0.480 0.424 1-11 27 Cedar Valley 0.279 0.000 0.507 0.506 0-10 28 Taylorsville 0.275 0.083 0.431 0.437 1-11

Class 4A RPI Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L 1 Green Canyon 0.752 1.000 0.544 0.572 13-0 2 Orem 0.733 0.750 0.742 0.611 9-3 3 Hurricane 0.632 0.677 0.602 0.568 9-4 4 Desert Hills 0.630 0.692 0.582 0.566 9-4 5 Park City 0.629 0.667 0.600 0.589 6-3 6 Crimson Cliffs 0.608 0.714 0.519 0.536 10-4 7 Uintah 0.562 0.727 0.406 0.520 8-3 8 Stansbury 0.554 0.545 0.575 0.500 6-5 9 Ridgeline 0.543 0.455 0.625 0.576 5-6 10 Provo 0.523 0.636 0.399 0.568 7-4 11 Mountain View 0.521 0.286 0.745 0.575 2-5 12 Payson 0.519 0.556 0.482 0.525 5-4 13 Dixie 0.515 0.400 0.633 0.506 4-6 14 Timpanogos 0.500 0.615 0.383 0.512 8-5 15 Hillcrest 0.497 0.583 0.410 0.502 7-5 16 Snow Canyon 0.497 0.500 0.483 0.543 8-8 17 Sky View 0.489 0.417 0.561 0.491 5-7 18 Cedar 0.458 0.333 0.556 0.583 4-8 19 Mountain Crest 0.432 0.412 0.441 0.484 7-10 20 West Field 0.428 0.316 0.523 0.501 6-13 21 Logan 0.402 0.333 0.461 0.445 5-10 22 Cottonwood 0.388 0.385 0.366 0.504 5-8 23 Pine View 0.378 0.125 0.596 0.537 1-7 24 Jordan 0.360 0.214 0.481 0.471 3-11 25 Murray 0.292 0.111 0.432 0.474 2-16 26 Tooele 0.282 0.100 0.427 0.454 1-9 27 Bear River 0.272 0.077 0.424 0.464 1-12

Class 3A RPI Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L 1 Canyon View 0.704 0.871 0.563 0.593 15-2 2 North Sanpete 0.643 0.750 0.551 0.572 9-3 3 South Summit 0.634 0.771 0.520 0.526 11-3 4 Emery 0.611 0.680 0.560 0.529 7-3 5 Delta 0.586 0.567 0.615 0.543 7-5 6 Grantsville 0.575 0.750 0.422 0.473 9-3 7 Union 0.556 0.500 0.616 0.541 6-6 8 Morgan 0.549 0.480 0.620 0.545 5-5 9 Summit Academy 0.533 0.618 0.468 0.442 7-4 10 Juab 0.484 0.364 0.603 0.484 4-7 11 Richfield 0.482 0.333 0.615 0.556 4-8 12 Ogden 0.451 0.400 0.502 0.456 4-6 13 Carbon 0.451 0.400 0.484 0.531 5-7 14 Layton Christian 0.442 0.500 0.386 0.428 4-4 15 Judge Memorial 0.439 0.436 0.447 0.410 5-6 16 Manti 0.420 0.222 0.593 0.531 2-7 17 Providence Hall 0.404 0.418 0.383 0.437 5-6 18 Juan Diego 0.244 0.000 0.426 0.519 0-5 19 Ben Lomond 0.136 0.000 0.215 0.393 0-7

Class 2A RPI Rankings

Rank School RPI WP OWP OOWP W-L 1 South Sevier 0.790 1.021 0.600 0.605 11-1 2 Parowan 0.772 1.179 0.398 0.625 7-0 3 North Sevier 0.767 0.958 0.618 0.575 11-1 4 North Summit 0.762 1.042 0.530 0.548 10-2 5 San Juan 0.716 0.972 0.505 0.508 8-1 6 Enterprise 0.685 0.731 0.675 0.523 8-5 7 Kanab 0.629 0.727 0.544 0.568 7-4 8 Draper APA 0.623 0.850 0.425 0.490 11-4 9 Rowland Hall 0.589 0.786 0.415 0.494 5-2 10 Water Canyon 0.587 0.500 0.705 0.448 2-3 11 Duchesne 0.576 0.525 0.653 0.463 5-5 12 Salt Lake Acad 0.546 0.724 0.378 0.504 12-7 13 Maeser Prep 0.541 0.615 0.490 0.433 8-5 14 St. Joseph 0.541 0.667 0.424 0.496 7-5 15 Gunnison Valley 0.539 0.571 0.505 0.551 4-3 16 ICS 0.539 0.500 0.604 0.421 3-3 17 Grand County 0.494 0.500 0.494 0.469 5-5 18 Beaver 0.494 0.429 0.559 0.494 3-4 19 American Heritage 0.489 0.500 0.496 0.405 8-8 20 Millard 0.479 0.200 0.744 0.537 2-8 21 Freedom Prep 0.464 0.545 0.386 0.449 6-5 22 Rockwell 0.452 0.583 0.318 0.467 7-5 23 American Prep WV 0.409 0.444 0.372 0.421 4-5 24 Waterford 0.378 0.300 0.428 0.500 3-7 25 UM Camp Williams 0.333 0.222 0.413 0.473 2-7 26 Vanguard Academy 0.321 0.250 0.376 0.389 1-3 27 Wasatch Academy 0.317 0.000 0.627 0.348 0-2 28 ALA 0.255 0.000 0.480 0.392 0-13 29 Merit Prep 0.218 0.000 0.391 0.420 0-4 30 UM Hill Field 0.211 0.000 0.376 0.421 0-6

Class 1A RPI Rankings