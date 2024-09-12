Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) talks with Utah Utes quarterback Sam Huard (14) as Utah and Baylor play at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, September 7, 2024. Utah won 23-12. Rising was also injured during the game ending his day.

Utah quarterback Cam Rising is “unlikely” to play in Saturday’s game against Utah State, according to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network.

Rising injured a finger on his right hand, his throwing hand, in last Saturday’s win over Baylor after getting pushed into Gatorade coolers on the sideline in the second quarter.

He went to the locker room to get his hand evaluated, then returned to Utah’s sideline in street clothes for the rest of the game with his middle and ring fingers taped together.

Rising is expected to be back, per McMurphy’s report, for Utah’s Big 12 Conference opener against Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Sept. 21.

If Rising is indeed out for Saturday’s “Battle of the Brothers” in Logan, true freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson will get the starting quarterback nod for the Utes.

Wilson has played a half in each of Utah’s two games this season, completing 11 of 20 passes with a stat line of 104 passing yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

“I think he’s going to continue to get better,” Whittingham said of Wilson this week. “We certainly believe that and we have a lot of confidence in him.”