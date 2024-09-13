Dallon and Lori Williams and their kids Ryder, Parker and Cruz, pose for photos as they join thousands of other excited fans for the NHL event at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, as Utah’s NHL hockey team is introduced to fans on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. If you plan to watch Utah Hockey Club games on TV this season, now is the time to make sure you’re subscribed to the right providers.

If you plan to watch Utah Hockey Club games on TV this season, now is the time to make sure you’re subscribed to the right providers. Here’s what you will need to watch every game on TV this year.

Utah 16 (KUPX 16)

If you live in Utah, Utah 16 will be your main hub for hockey games. The channel, available through your cable provider, will broadcast 75 regular season games, in addition to some preseason games.

Utah 16 will be the home of Utah HC’s recently announced broadcast team, which includes Matt McConnell, Dominic Moore, Nick Olczyk, Kim Becker and Sarah Merrifield.

The broadcast team will debut on Utah 16 on Sept. 23 for a preseason game against the Los Angeles Kings.

ESPN and TNT

The NHL sells exclusive broadcasting rights for certain games to ESPN and TNT. These games are not available through local TV broadcasters. These games are shown across the U.S., giving more exposure to the featured teams.

Utah will play seven nationally broadcast games this season. The national broadcast schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Oct. 8 versus the Chicago Blackhawks: ESPN and ESPN+, 8 p.m. MDT

Tuesday, Dec. 10 versus the Minnesota Wild: ESPN+ and Hulu, 7:30 p.m. MDT

Friday, Dec. 27 versus the Colorado Avalanche: ESPN2, 7:30 p.m. MDT

Wednesday, Jan. 8 versus the Florida Panthers: TNT, TruTV and Max, 8 p.m. MDT

Thursday, Jan. 23 versus the Minnesota Wild: ESPN+ and Hulu, 6 p.m. MDT

Wednesday, Jan. 29 versus the Pittsburgh Penguins: TNT, TruTV and Max, 7:30 p.m. MDT

Wednesday, March 12 versus the Anaheim Ducks: TNT, TruTV and Max, 8 p.m. MDT

See the full Utah HC schedule on the team’s website. See the full NHL national broadcast schedule on the ESPN and TNT websites.