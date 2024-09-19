Camera operator Jennifer Hansen shoots during a timeout during the broadcast for the Utah Jazz and the Sacramento Kings game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

Utah Hockey Club President Chris Armstrong told media at the team’s press conference Wednesday to expect an announcement regarding a streaming service to watch the games. On Thursday, the team officially announced the service.

Where to stream Utah Jazz and Utah HC games

The new service will operate under the name “Utah HC+.” It is the same as Jazz+, which streams Utah Jazz games. The service will include DVR capabilities, including the ability to rewind and pause live games. Utah HC+ will begin on Sunday for Utah’s preseason game against the St. Louis Blues.

The highest tier is available for $174.99 annually and includes streaming access for “150+” Jazz and Utah HC games, two tickets to a Jazz or Utah HC game and 50% off a one-time purchase at either team store, among other things. In order to receive the tickets, fans must purchase the package on or before Sept. 30.

The second tier is $69.99 annually and includes streaming for “75+” Utah HC games and two tickets to a Utah HC game with a partial view, among other things.

The third tier is a monthly subscription, which costs $14.99. It includes “live Utah Hockey Club games,” though it does not say how many.

Jazz+ will continue to broadcast games for $125.50 annually, $19.99 monthly and $5 on a pay-per-view basis.

Subscribers will also receive first access to crossover content between the hockey and basketball teams.

Local broadcasting companies do not have the rights to stream nationally televised games, such as Utah HC’s opening-night game. That will be available on ESPN and ESPN+.

Most Utah HC games will also be on KUPX 16, a local Utah TV station. Similarly, most Jazz games will also be available on KJZZ-TV. These are available through cable providers. For a full list of nationally broadcast games, see the Deseret News’ recent article.

Cable access for Utah HC games will span across Utah, Arizona, Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, New Mexico and the northeastern part of Nevada. Jazz games are available across Utah and in parts of Idaho and Wyoming.

Utah Hockey Club app

The hockey team also recently launched an app where fans can view rosters, schedules and stats; purchase tickets, food and beverages; get updates from around the league; and more.

The regular season begins on Oct. 8 with a home game against the Chicago Blackhawks.