Longtime Utah Jazz public address announcer Dan Roberts announced he will be retiring at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

It’s the end of an era.

Since 1979, when the Jazz moved to Utah from New Orleans, there has been just one voice of the team — Dan Roberts. The Utah Jazz announced Friday that the longtime public address announcer will retire after the 2024-25 NBA season.

“He is a true professional and was always prepared. He never had a bad word for anyone and I don’t believe he ever had a bad game.” — Former Utah Jazz coach Frank Layden on Dan Roberts

Not only has Roberts been the only PA announcer the Jazz have ever had, calling more than 2,135 games over 45 seasons, but he was also the Utah Stars (ABA) announcer prior to auditioning for and earning the job with the Jazz.

“Dan is the best in the league. His voice defines Jazz basketball and sets him apart from everyone else,” said former Jazzman and current radio analyst Ron Boone in a statement. “We have shared more than four decades as colleagues and friends, and his voice has been a constant presence, not only for fans but also for those of us on the court as well. He always has a way of making each play feel larger than life, and his impact on the Jazz and this community is immeasurable.”

In addition to lending his voice to the Utah Stars, Roberts also served as the voice of the University of Utah men’s basketball team in the 1970s and was the announcer in the arena during the legendary NCAA men’s championship game in Salt Lake City in 1979 when the Magic Johnson-led Michigan State Spartans defeated Larry Bird’s Indiana State Sycamores, 75-64.

The Jazz plan to pay tribute to Roberts at home games during the course of the 2024-25 season. Roberts will also be making a number of appearances on the Jazz’s in-house podcast, “The Note Podcast,” and will join a special alt-cast for a to-be-determined away game for Jazz+.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to work with Dan. He has made every one of us better,” former Jazz coach Frank Layden said. “He is a true professional and was always prepared. He never had a bad word for anyone and I don’t believe he ever had a bad game. He made us feel positive about ourselves and always had a smile on his face. I want to thank him for sharing his skills with our great fans. He is truly one of the Jazz all-time greats.”

Early in 2025 the Jazz will begin accepting applications for the next public address announcer.