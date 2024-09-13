Max Gude, a University of Utah senior from Los Angeles California cheers as Utah returns a field kick for a touchdown against Baylor at Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024.

No. 12 Utah (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) at Utah State (1-1, 0-0 Mountain West)

Kickoff: Saturday, 2:30 p.m. MDT

Saturday, 2:30 p.m. MDT Venue: Maverik Stadium

Maverik Stadium TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Livestream: cbssports.com/watch/cbs-sports-network

cbssports.com/watch/cbs-sports-network Radio: ESPN 700 AM/92.1 FM

ESPN 700 AM/92.1 FM Series: Utah leads 79-29-4

Utah leads 79-29-4 Weather: Sunny with temperatures in the low 70s at kickoff

The trends

For Utah: The Utes are 2-0 after defeating Southern Utah 49-0 in the opener and Baylor 23-13 at Rice-Eccles Stadium after starting quarterback Cam Rising left late in the second quarter with a finger injury.

For Utah State: Quarterback Bryson Barnes, the former Ute, led a comeback effort after starting QB Spencer Petras left the game with an injury as the Aggies defeated Robert Morris 36-14 to open the season. Last week, USU lost 48-0 at USC and was outgained 544-190 in total yardage.

What to watch for

With reports that Utah quarterback Cam Rising is “unlikely” to play after sustaining a finger injury that took him out of Utah’s win against Baylor, it’ll likely be Isaac Wilson under center for the Utes in Logan.

Wilson has played in two halves in both of Utah’s games, under wildly different circumstances. Against SUU, he was put in with the Utes enjoying a commanding lead so the Utes could rest Rising, finishing the game with 74 passing yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Against Baylor, up 23-0, Utah’s game plan was to try and limit turnovers and keep the ball on the ground with the defense playing so well. Wilson completed 4 of 9 passes for 30 yards as the Utes beat the Bears.

Against Utah State, not only will Wilson have the game plan tailored to him, but he should have had a significant number of practice reps this week. It’ll be an opportunity to truly show what he can do at the college level with all of the game prep put into him.

“I think one thing that would definitely help Isaac is if he got those 80% or 70% of the reps all week long, I know he would be more advanced also just more experienced,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said.

Key player

Utah State receiver Jalen Royals runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Colorado State Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Logan, Utah. | Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via Associated Press

Jalen Royals, Utah State WR: Utah will have its hands full with one the best wide receivers in the state of Utah, and the Mountain West Conference, on Saturday. Last year, Royals had 1,080 yards and 15 touchdowns (setting a USU record) on 71 receptions, which ranked No. 21 in FBS. This year, Royals has 11 receptions for 124 yards and a score.

A potential NFL draft pick next spring, Royals not only has great hands, but brings speed and big-play ability to the Aggies’ offense, which put up 33.2 points per game last season.

This year, USU’s offense hasn’t been as explosive, as evidenced by the USC shutout, and the Utes hope to have a similar level of success against their old quarterback, Barnes, who could be starting again Saturday. The No. 1 priority for the Utes on defense is to try and take away Royals and force Barnes to look to other options.

Quotable

“It’s an in-state rivalry and it’s good for the state of Utah, I believe. It doesn’t have as high a profile as the rivalry game with the guys down south, but it is certainly a game that captures the attention of the state and is exciting for the state of Utah. — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

“I think the important thing is making sure we control our emotions, right? We know we’re going to be amped up. Everyone on this team was probably hoping they got recruited by Utah but probably didn’t. So we know that our players are going to have that chip on their shoulder of wanting to prove to themselves that they can play at the highest level.” — Utah State interim coach Nate Dreiling

Next up

Utah: at Oklahoma State

at Oklahoma State Utah State: at Temple

Utah schedule

Aug. 29: Utah 49, Southern Utah 0

Sept. 7: Utah 23, Baylor 12

Sept. 14: at Utah State (2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network)

Sept. 21: at Oklahoma State (2 p.m., Fox)

Sept. 28: Arizona

Oct. 5: Bye

Oct. 11: at Arizona State (8:30 p.m., ESPN)

Oct. 19: TCU

Oct. 26: at Houston

Nov. 2: Bye

Nov. 9: BYU

Nov. 16: at Colorado

Nov. 23: Iowa State

Nov. 29: at UCF (6 p.m., Fox)

All times Mountain time zone.