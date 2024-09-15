Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham with his teams against USU in Logan on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

It wasn’t much of a surprise, but very little changed for the Utah Utes and BYU Cougars football teams this week as far as their placements in the Top 25 polls are concerned.

After a weekend of no teams above them losing (although there were a few close calls), the Utes remained ranked No. 10 in the US LBM Coaches Poll and No. 12 in the AP Top 25 poll.

The Cougars, meanwhile, received one more vote in the coaches poll this week over last week, going from two points to three.

This came after Utah beat Utah State 38-21 on Saturday and BYU defeated Wyoming 34-14.

The Utes remained the top-ranked Big 12 team in the AP poll (the one that matters most until College Football Playoff polls start getting released in November), although there is a tight cluster with the 13th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats and 14th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Those two teams swapped spots from last week ahead of matchups against Utah and BYU this week. Kansas State will play BYU in Provo and Oklahoma State will face Utah in Stillwater.

Iowa State is the only other team from the Big 12 ranked in this week’s AP poll, slotting in at No. 20. That comes as Arizona was knocked back from being ranked No. 20 last week to unranked this week following a 31-7 loss to Kansas State.

There is a change at the very top of this week’s AP poll, as Texas overtook Georgia at No. 1. Texas dominated UTSA 56-7 while Georgia barely hung on to beat Kentucky by a point.

The rest of the top five is unchanged from last week, with Ohio State at No. 3, Alabama at No. 4 and Ole Miss — led by quarterback and Utah native Jaxson Dart — at No. 5.