Miami Dolphins running back Chris Brooks (35) runs down field during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Two weeks ago, Chris Brooks found himself switching NFL teams — the second-year running back signed to the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad one day after reaching an injury settlement with the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 2.

On Tuesday, the former Cal and BYU star made his way onto the Packers’ active roster, signing to the 53-man roster in a corresponding move to Green Bay placing rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd on injured reserve.

Who is Chris Brooks?

Brooks ended up playing in nine regular-season games for the Dolphins last season after going undrafted. He ran for 106 yards on 19 carries.

He spent four years at California before transferring to BYU for his final collegiate season.

How does Chris Brooks fit into the Packers’ backfield?

Brooks is the third running back on the Green Bay active roster, behind leading rusher Josh Jacobs and backup Emanuel Wilson.

Jacobs has rushed for 235 yards through two weeks, while Wilson has added 55 yards.

Lloyd suffered an ankle injury in the Packers’ win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. He was inactive for the team’s Week 1 game. By going on IR, Lloyd will miss at least four weeks.

Lloyd joins veteran AJ Dillon on injured reserve.

Brooks was elevated to the active roster over another Green Bay practice squad running back Ellis Merriweather.