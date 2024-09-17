Utah Jazz Will Hardy yells out instructions as the Utah Jazz and the New York Knicks play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Utah won 117-113.

For several years, Will Hardy was known as a potential star in the NBA coaching world after he advanced from being an intern with the San Antonio Spurs to an assistant coach before the age of 30.

Hired to be the head coach of the Utah Jazz in 2022 when he was 34, Hardy has had some struggles as the Jazz front office has waffled on significant roster decisions, compiling a 68-96 record.

Still, at least one writer thinks very highly of Hardy.

In a tiered list published Monday ranking the 30 coaches in the NBA heading into the 2024-25 season, Sam Quinn of CBS Sports slotted Hardy all the way up at No. 7.

It is important to note that his rankings are for this season only, so past accomplishments aren’t weighed heavily, while expected trajectory is.

For example, Quinn has longtime Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich ranked all the way down at No. 14 since Popovich hasn’t won a playoff series since 2017, even though Quinn writes that Popovich “is the greatest basketball coach that has ever lived.”

Additionally, criterions are applied by Quinn rather unevenly. Roster strength mattered sometimes, other times not. Past accomplishments sometimes boosted a coach up the rankings, other times they didn’t.

Hardy is in a tier called “The Wunderkinds” with Oklahoma City Thunder coach Mark Daigneault, who is ranked No. 6. Quinn gives credit to Hardy for not allowing the Jazz to tank rather than the players on the roster, writing, “The past two Utah Jazz seasons have been the story of a coach preventing a general manager from tanking. He turned Lauri Markkanen into a star. He’s built enormously successful lineups out of spare parts.”

Later, Quinn writes of Hardy, “He started his career on a rebuilder, but the brilliance is there if you’re looking for it. The Jazz are prepared for every game they play. He mixes and matches his players and finds unorthodox lineup combinations that outperform their talent.

“In a few years, the Jazz will be where the Thunder are: loaded with talent and draft picks and getting Hardy in the Coach of the Year mix.”

All of this season’s new head coaches are ranked at the bottom, with Los Angeles Lakers coach JJ Redick occupying the 30th spot.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra tops Quinn’s rankings.