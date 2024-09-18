A basketball drops through the net with the NBA logo in the background before a preseason basketball game with the Phoenix Suns and the Adelaide 36ers Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Phoenix.

Woj bombs are now a thing of the past.

ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski — affectionally known as Woj by NBA fans across the world — announced Wednesday morning that he is leaving ESPN and moving on from journalism.

In a post on X, Wojnarowski wrote: “I grew up the son of a factory worker two miles from ESPN’s campus and only ever dreamed of making a living as a sportswriter. Thirty-seven years ago, the Hartford Courant gave me my first byline and I never stopped chasing the thrill of it all.

“This craft transformed my life, but I’ve decided to retire from ESPN and the news industry. I understand the commitment required in my role and it’s an investment that I’m no longer driven to make. Time isn’t in endless supply and I want to spend mine in ways that are more personally meaningful.

“I leave with overwhelming gratitude for countless mentors and colleagues, subjects and stories, readers and viewers. No one has benefitted more than me from the belief, trust and generosity of others.

“The past seven years at ESPN have been a particular privilege. I’m appreciative of the company’s leadership — especially Jimmy Pitaro and Cristina Daglas — for the understanding and acceptance of my decision to make a life change.

“After all these years reporting on everyone’s teams, I’m headed back to my own.”

ESPN’s Pete Thamel later reported that Wojnarowski will take a position at St. Bonaventure University with the men’s basketball team.

Wojnarowksi told ESPN that the chance to return to his alma mater has reignited his passion.

“It is a thrill of a lifetime to be able to return to a university and community that I love in a role of service to our student-athletes, coaches and institution,” Wojnarowski said. “I am hopeful that I can bring value in a lot of areas to our basketball program and open doors for our young men’s futures in ways both professionally and personally.”

In a statement to ESPN, St. Bonaventure athletic director Bob Beretta said of Wojnarowski, “Woj is the perfect person to fill this new role, combining his intimate knowledge of St. Bonaventure and our Franciscan values with a deep network of relationships he has built across the worlds of professional and intercollegiate basketball. The fact that the preeminent journalist in his field is willing to walk away from a lucrative media career to serve his alma mater in a support role is a testament to his love and passion for Bona’s.”

In a post on X, ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro thanked Wojnarowksi for his work at ESPN, praising his work ethic especially.

Known for his time both at ESPN and Yahoo before that, Wojnarowski became one of the biggest voices in the NBA, routinely breaking league news prior to anyone else.

He mentored Shams Charania while at Yahoo and the pair later became rivals with peer in the NBA breaking news sphere.

Wojnarowski has broken significant news related to basketball in Utah over the years, including the Jazz’s trade of Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, a move that landed the Jazz their current best player in Lauri Markkanen.

Woj also broke the news that BYU was hiring Kevin Young as its men’s basketball head coach earlier this year, along with the commitment of standout recruit Kanon Catchings.