After Tuesday afternoon’s BYU football practice, all of the team’s cornerbacks were at the far corner of the practice fields, getting in some extra work before Saturday’s visit from arguably the best offensive outfit the Cougars will face at home this season, Kansas State.

Their determination to improve was just another signal that BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford is a difficult man to please.

“We’re never satisfied,” Gilford said. “We just have to keep working. That never stops.”

The cornerbacks — primarily senior Jakob Robinson, Weber State graduate transfer Marque Collins and redshirt sophomore Evan Johnson — have been a vital part of 3-0 BYU’s top 25 defense through nonconference play, but Gilford cringed Tuesday when it was suggested that he’s the happiest man in Provo these days.

“Nah, not really,” Gilford said. “We didn’t make enough plays (against Wyoming). We probably made about seven mistakes. We could have had seven more interceptions.”

Johnson, the 6-foot, 180-pounder who is in his third year in the program, did come up with an interception, picking off Wyoming quarterback Evan Svoboda early in the fourth quarter in the 34-14 win. It was the Monterrey, California, native’s first career interception.

“I just trusted my speed, and when that ball was in the air, I saw it as my one opportunity to get an interception and I thought, “I am not dropping my first pick.’ I knew I had to go get it, because in the SIU game I knew I really had to go get the ball, and did not,” Johnson said after the game.

Robinson had an interception against Southern Illinois, the ninth in his remarkable career, while Collins got one against SMU; BYU’s corners have accounted for all three of the team’s picks this year, a role that usually goes to safeties. Robinson is tied for sixth in the FBS in active career interceptions.

Still, Gilford can think of about 10 missed opportunities through three games, failures he will continue to harp on so complacency doesn’t set in.

“You have to give them credit where credit is due. They have played great so far. But it is only three games in. We still got (at least) nine games left,” Gilford said. “So I am not at all satisfied. We got to keep on working, and we just gotta make the plays when they are presented because we have goals in our room and to accomplish those goals, we have to make those plays.”

Gilford didn’t outline what those goals specifically are, but defensive coordinator Jay Hill has said three turnovers per game is the expectation. Hill said Tuesday that while he’s pleased with the play of the entire secondary, Saturday’s matchup with one of the top young quarterbacks in college football, KSU sophomore Avery Johnson, will be a “challenge” unlike anything the defense has seen this month.

“We like where the players are at mentally, and I think we will play good against him,” Hill said.

Against Wyoming, safety/nickel Micah Harper was out with swelling in his surgically repaired knee, so Robinson started at nickel and Johnson and Collins started at cornerback. A couple of other freshman corners — Tre Alexander and Jonathan Kabeya — saw action in the fourth quarter.

Hill said Harper will be back “for sure” for the Kansas State game and redshirt junior cornerback Mory Bamba, who appeared in seven games in 2023, will likely make his 2024 debut against the No. 13 Wildcats (3-0).

“Mory looked good today in practice, so I would expect he will be ready to go, too,” Hill said.

As for the aforementioned Johnson, who is the son of former NFL receiver Ron Johnson, Hill said the sky is the limit for the lanky speedster.

“Evan is super talented and has elite speed,” Hill said. “I really like the play he made against Wyoming. He is one of those players you are going to see get better and better with the more reps he gets. I am excited about his future.”

Gilford confirmed that Bamba should return this week, and said the Tyler (Texas) Junior College transfer will play on the outside, rotating with Johnson and Collins.

“It will be good to get Mory back,” Gilford said.

Robinson remains the star of the group, but Johnson’s play is not a surprise, Gilford said, noting that the athletic Californian has been biding his time.

“He’s been two years in the making,” Gilford said. “He’s a guy who loves to work, wants to get better, comes out before practice, after practice, learns how to watch film. … The upperclassmen have taught him a lot. He is just soaking it all in. He is starting to get confident with his technique and athletic abilities. Once he locks in, he will be pretty good.”

Gilford said comparing Collins to another former Weber State star who transferred to BYU, Eddie Heckard, is fair and accurate.

“Marque is a guy who is a ballhawk, not afraid to tackle. A guy who can come in and just show the young guys how it is done. It is a pleasure to have a guy like Marque here,” Gilford said. “To pair him with Jakob, to have those two seniors is huge for me. Because it is an extension of us coaches here on the field.”

Cougars on the air No. 13 Kansas State (3-0, 0-0) at BYU (3-0, 0-0) Saturday, 8:30 p.m. MDT

At LaVell Edwards Stadium (C

Provo, Utah

TV: ESPN

Radio: 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Within the room, the debate rages regarding who is the fastest player on the team. Bamba, Johnson and Collins are all candidates, along with another corner who has made his mark as the gunner on special teams, Marcus McKenzie.

Gilford said McKenzie, who ran a state-record 10.54 in the 100 meters while in high school, injured his foot last season and missed spring ball, which slowed his development as a cornerback.

“That cost him some valuable reps,” Gilford said. “So he is on that track learning again, getting back all the way to 100%. But missing those valuable reps cost him a little bit.”