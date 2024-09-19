The 2024 college football regular season is already a quarter of the way over for Utah and BYU.

For the Utes and Cougars, that also means it’s time for Big 12 play.

The two in-state rivals both went 3-0 during nonconference action, but on Saturday, they’ll both open conference play.

The expectations surrounding both programs are different — the No. 12 Utes are a favorite to win the Big 12 and earn an automatic spot in the expanded College Football Playoff, while BYU, following a 5-7 season, is projected to fight just to make the postseason.

What do national prognosticators think will be Utah and BYU’s postseason fate three games into the season? Here’s a look at seven different national bowl projections and what they predict for the Utes and Cougars.

Note: For the time being, Utah State is not showing up in any bowl projections, though if the Aggies do in the future, they will be included in future editions of these bowl projection roundups.

What stands out: Of the seven bowl projections used for this article, five of them have Utah making the College Football Playoff.

Four of those predictions have the Utes earning a first-round bye as the Big 12 champion and a ticket straight to the quarterfinals (where Utah is projected to play in the Fiesta Bowl).

Only one projection has Utah getting a spot in the CFP first round as an at-large bid, with Kansas State earning a top 4 seed and a bye to the CFP quarterfinals.

Beyond that, the “lowest” bowl the Utes are projected for is the Alamo Bowl — two of the projections have Utah playing there, with Kansas State earning the Big 12′s automatic CFP bid.

The Utes and Wildcats don’t play during the regular season.

BYU football takes on Wyoming on Sept. 14, 2024, in Laramie. | BYU Photo

What stands out: Before the season, only one national projection had BYU making the postseason. Now, with the Cougars unbeaten through nonconference play, BYU shows up in nearly every national bowl projection.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl (against a Big Ten opponent) and the First Responder Bowl (against an ACC team) are popular destinations for the Cougars.

Given how BYU failed to make the postseason last year after starting 3-0, then 5-2, not everyone is convinced yet — CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm still has the Cougars out of his bowl projections.