Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham with his teams against USU in Logan on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

Defense wins championships and Utah and BYU have a huge chance to make statements in their Big 12 conference openers this weekend in Provo and Stillwater.

The Utes’ and Cougars’ defenses are trending upward after three games and debuting in league play.

BYU, however, will face a tougher defense in Kansas State at home than Utah will at Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Oklahoma State has defeated seven consecutive ranked opponents at home. BYU is 23-3 in the last 26 night games, and are 12-2 at home during that span.

Utah brought its tough, physical, intimidating style of ball to a Big 12 league that traditionally hasn’t put a lot of emphasis on defense. Utah’s Van Fillinger leads the league in sacks with four and Utah leads the league in sacks with 11 so far this season.

The Cougars struggled defensively in their first year in the Big 12, but have shown signs of major improvement this September, including not allowing a passing touchdown through three games.

At Oklahoma, Utah’s defense will clearly be the best on the field in Boone Pickens Stadium and that could prove to be the difference against the Cowboys.

Admittedly, this early in the season, quoting statistics is a risky business. Teams face different strengths of schedules and opponents and many play games at home instead of on the road. Stats take on more meaning when league play begins.

Utah will play the projected weakest seven teams in the league; BYU will get the league’s toughest in those projections. So, even in a league this big, with 16 teams, statistics don’t easily transfer directly to what has happened week to week.

Utah has wins over Southern Utah, Baylor and Utah State. Baylor ranks No. 1 in defense in the Big 12 heading into this week’s games. Utah is No. 2, Kansas State is No. 4 and BYU follows closely at No. 5 ahead of Kansas, Houston and UCF.

K-State leads the Big 12 in forced fumbles with four, while Oklahoma State is tied for 14th. Utah and OSU both have three interceptions in three games.

Utah ranks sixth nationally in total defense, allowing 186 yards per game and 3.3 yards per play; OSU ranks 124th, allowing 462 yards a game and 6.11 yards per play. That is a huge discrepancy, even this early in the year.

In Provo, BYU’s defense ranks No. 14 in total defense, allowing 236 yards per game and 3.79 yards per play; K-State ranks 64th in total defense, allowing 361 yards per game and 5.2 yards per play.

Kansas State excels in rushing defense, an area where BYU is struggling and may be without its two top rushers, LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati. KSU is allowing just 80.3 yards rushing per game with 2.8 per rush and that is 24th nationally.

BYU, however, might be able to exploit the visitors’ pass defense. Kansas State ranks 93rd nationally in passing yards allowed at 236 and is 53rd in red-zone defense percentage. BYU ranks 41st in red-zone defense category, while the Cougars are 20th.

There is no question BYU coach Kalani Sitake has enjoyed the “under the radar” status of his team, which oddsmakers predicted would win four to five games and miss a bowl game.

“If you guys think they haven’t made any progress from last year to now, that’s your opinion,” he told reporters this week. “We’ll show it. I think people can realize that we’re a different team than last year’s team.”

Cam Rising is expected to return to Utah’s lineup and the Utes’ offense would get an immediate boost. But, in his absence, freshman Isaac Wilson has proven he can move the team, put points in the board and operate Utah’s tight end-heavy plays in the red zone.

At OSU, Rising or Wilson will find a soft Cowboy-run defense that’s exploitable. OSU ranks 92nd in rushing defense, allowing 157 yards per game or 4.4 yards per carry. That’s not good. Utah, however, is 31st in rushing defense, allowing 93.5 yards a game and 2.6 per carry.

BYU may not have a choice but to get one-dimenisional against K-State’s defense, which will limit runs. This puts pressure on Jake Retzlaff not to turn the ball over. Last week in the KSU win over Arizona, KSU’s defense sacked Aaron Fifita only once but pressured him eight times.

So, with Utah — run it.

With BYU — pass, then pass some more.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake celebrates as the Cougars defeat SMU 18-15 on Sept. 6, 2024 in Dallas. | Jaren Wilkey/BYU PHOTO

This week’s picks

Clemson 28, North Carolina State 21

Mississippi State 24, Florida 21

Cincinnati 31, Houston 27

West Virginia 21, Kansas 20

Iowa State 35, Arkansas State 21

Utah State 24, Temple 17

USC 35, Michigan 24

LSU 31, UCLA 21

Auburn 38, Arkansas 31

Texas Tech 33, Arizona State 31

TCU 28, SMU 24

Florida State 42, Cal 31

Colorado 28, Baylor 21

Oklahoma State 28, Utah 24

Kansas State 24, BYU 21

Last week 15-3; overall 44-7 (.862)