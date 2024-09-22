Back in June, when word was starting to get out that BYU’s top returning running back, LJ Martin, was dealing with a shoulder issue, head coach Kalani Sitake and running backs coach Harvey Unga assured reporters that the Cougars would be OK at the position.

That confidence has proven to be accurate through four games, as substitutes such as Hinckley Ropati, Miles Davis, Enoch Nawahine, Sione I. Moa and Pokaiaua Haunga have rotated in with varying degrees of success, but success nonetheless.

None seem to have the vision, burst and quickness that Martin, who has been sidelined the past two games with a sprained ankle, seems to possess. But they are all effective in their own right, the latest being the 5-foot-10, 215-pound Moa.

The freshman returned missionary (San Bernardino, California) from Timpview High who claims his hometown as Victorville, California, had 15 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown in the 38-9 win over No. 13 Kansas State Saturday night in front of the largest crowd at LaVell Edwards Stadium in the past 15 years, 64,201.

Moa also rushed for a TD last week against Wyoming, but it was called back by a holding penalty. Not this time, as he made an energizing, tackle-breaking 21-yard TD run to put a bow on the 29-point dismantling of the visiting Wildcats.

“I was pretty surprised that I got a lot of those reps,” Moa said. “… We have a lot of great running backs. Even with Folau (Ropati) and LJ out this game. Miles and Enoch, they have been running their butt off. As well as Pokai, too, the freshman.”

Nawahine, who figured to get the most carries when BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick acknowledged last Wednesday that Ropati and Martin were out, had five carries for 25 yards. BYU ran only 48 plays, compared to 72 for Kansas State, so there weren’t a lot of carries to be had.

“I had a run earlier in the game where I got down to the 2- or 3-yard-line, and I was kind of mad at myself, because I felt like I could have been in the end zone,” Moa said. “So when I got another opportunity to score again, I just gave everything I had to get that touchdown, and we got it.”

Moa’s middle name is Ikaika, according to his profile at BYUCougars.com. He is listed as Sione I. Moa on the roster because BYU has another Sione Moa on the roster, a transfer linebacker from Utah State who grew up in Ogden. Weber High’s Moa had one tackle on Saturday.

“There is no end (to BYU’s supply of running backs),” Sione I. Moa said, noting that Jovesa Damuni and Charles Miska of Lorton, Virginia, are also capable. “Our running back depth is deep, and I don’t think a lot of people realize that. And coming into BYU, I had mentors like LJ, Folau, Enoch. … They helped me prepare for this stage, this moment. If I were to go down, Pokai would pick up. If Pokai went down, anyone else would pick up.”

1 of 49 The BYU defense tackle Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 2 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Kody Epps (0) runs after a catch in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 3 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars place kicker Will Ferrin (44) kicks off in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 4 of 49 Jimmer Fredette in inducted in the BYU Hall of Fame in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 5 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Marque Collins (4) tackles Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 6 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars running back Sione I Moa (30) scores a touchdown in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 7 of 49 A BYU fan proposes to a cheerleader in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 8 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Marcus McKenzie (32) celebrates in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 9 of 49 Dave Rose in inducted in the BYU Hall of Fame in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 10 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Kody Epps (0) takes a selfie with fans after the game in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 11 of 49 The BYU team of 1996 gather in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 12 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars offensive lineman Caleb Etienne (76) celebrates a touchdown in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 13 of 49 A BYU fan participates in a timeout activity in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 14 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars running back Sione I Moa (30) runs in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 15 of 49 The BYU team of 1996 gather in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 16 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars defensive tackle John Taumoepeau (55) hurries Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (2) in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 17 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Parker Kingston (11) celebrates his touchdown on a punt return in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 18 of 49 Cosmo entertains in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 19 of 49 Kansas State Wildcats tight end Will Anciaux (80) is tackled by the BYU defense in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 20 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake talks with players in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 21 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) makes a catch in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 22 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake watches action in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 23 of 49 BYU cougarettes perform in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 24 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Darius Lassiter (5) celebrates a first down in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 25 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake talks with the ref in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 26 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars place kicker Will Ferrin (44) lines up an extra point in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 27 of 49 A BYU fan holds a sign in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 28 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) takes a snap in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 29 of 49 Buy fans cheer in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 30 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) throws in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 31 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) throws in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 32 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) throws in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 33 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars running back Sione I Moa (30) runs in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 34 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars denies tackle Kansas State Wildcats running back DJ Giddens (31) in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 35 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Darius Lassiter (5) runs after a catch against Kansas State Wildcats safety Marques Sigle (21) in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 36 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) celebrates his interception again Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 37 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars running back Sione I Moa (30) celebrates his touchdown with Brigham Young Cougars offensive lineman Weylin Lapuaho (61) in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 38 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Parker Kingston (11) celebrates his touchdown on a punt return in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 39 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake and Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) talk after the game in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 40 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) sings the fight song with teammates in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. BYU won 38-9. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 41 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars safety Tommy Prassas (22) andf teammates celebrate a fumble recovery and touchdown with Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Marque Collins (4) in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 42 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars safety Tommy Prassas (22) celebrates a fumble recovery and touchdown with Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Marque Collins (4) in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 43 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) runs against Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 44 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) celebrates his interception against Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 45 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) celebrates his touchdown with Brigham Young Cougars tight end Ray Paulo (42) against Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 46 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake applauds action agaistn Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 47 of 49 BYU fans enter LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 48 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) smiles while warming up for a game against the Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News 49 of 49 Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Gerry Bohanon (3) warms up for a game against the Kansas State Wildcats in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Defensive end Tyler Batty said Moa has shown what he could do in preseason training camp, when Martin and Ropati were given light duty due to the previous injuries.

“We have seen glimpses of it in practice. It is like, ‘oh, he has got really good bounce.’ He runs really aggressively,” Batty said. “Again, I don’t think he surprised himself. He probably surprised some of us. I was surprised. We had seen glimpses, but you never know.

“For him to get out there and run the rock like that, especially that touchdown, it was like little Marshawn (Lynch) junior running around out there,” Batty continued. “It was something to see.”

Sitake wasn’t surprised at Moa’s performance. In fact, he says he saw it coming.

“We have been telling you that we have good running backs. I wanted to show it off to you guys, so Harvey has done a good job with that entire room. They are all capable,” Sitake said. “You saw Pokai play, and we know what Miles can do, and Enoch Nawahine can do some stuff. It is a deep and talented group. We want the other guys back, but we have been saying that we are going to be fine at the running back position.”

Whether Martin and/or Ropati will be back for Baylor on Saturday remains to be seen. Baylor (2-2, 0-1) dropped its Big 12 opener at Colorado 38-31 in overtime after the Buffs completed a Hail Mary touchdown pass from 43 yards out on the last play of regulation.

The Big 12 announced Sunday that the BYU-Baylor game will kick off at 10 a.m. MDT from McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, and will be televised by Fox Sports 1.

After a raucous celebration at LaVell Edwards Stadium, Sitake said the players “gotta go to church tomorrow (Sunday), and then we get ready for Baylor. Every week is a different chore, so we gotta get over this one.”

Although Sitake believes the Cougars have improved each of the past two weeks after the wins over SMU and Wyoming, there is still plenty to work on. He said there were some missed assignments and blown tackles that enabled KSU to rush for 228 yards (5.3 yards per rush) and pass for 139.

“There were some great learning moments for us, and that is what I am looking forward to (this week),” Sitake said. “This team takes stuff to heart. We teach them things and they learn from experience. I think they are going to be good when we get to Monday and learn some lessons from this game.”

BYU is off to a 4-0 start for the 11th time in program history, and third time in Sitake’s nine-year tenure. The Cougars also did it in 2020 and 2021.

The last time BYU kept its first four opponents from scoring more than 15 points in a game was in 1984, when it won the national championship. Minnesota and BYU are the only two schools in the country that haven’t allowed a touchdown pass in 2024.

“We got to improve and get better. They played their butts off and made some big plays, but yeah, we can play better,” Sitake said. “I would like to see us play better as a team in all three phases.”

BYU entered the national rankings for the first time since 2022, landing at No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and the US LBM Coaches Poll.

“We already know what we are capable of. It’s really just showing other people what we can do,” said linebacker Isaiah Glasker. “In summer workouts, we were such a close team, and we just know for ourselves that we can dominate the Big 12.”

Cougars on the air

No. 22 BYU (4-0, 1-0) at Baylor (2-2, 0-1)

• Saturday, 10 a.m. MDT

• At McLane Stadium (Capacity: 45,140)

• Waco, Texas

• TV: Fox Sports 1

• Radio: 102.7 FM/1160 AM