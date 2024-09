Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham celebrates with players and fans after an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Stillwater, Okla.

It was a good weekend for Utah and BYU on the football field, and the national rankings rewarded both schools handsomely.

The Utes are now No. 10 in the latest versions of the Associated Press and coaches polls released Sunday, after beating Oklahoma State 22-19 on the road.

The Cougars, meanwhile, entered the rankings for the first time this season after beating Kansas State 38-9 in Provo. BYU is No. 22 in both polls.

This story will be updated.