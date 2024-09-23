Last week, Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson publicly announced that he had started a drive online to raise money for his high school principal, Dr. Chris Botts, who is undergoing cancer treatments.

In the announcement, Johnson encouraged people to pledge money for every time he scored a touchdown the remainder of the season, starting in last Saturday’s game against the BYU Cougars.

Johnson wound up not reaching the end zone as the Cougars pulled off a wild 38-9 upset of the Wildcats (Kansas State kicker Chris Tennant made three field goals), but BYU fans have contributed to Johnson’s drive nevertheless, and in a big way.

Like, really big.

Champraise, the company that is hosting Johnson’s drive, told the Deseret News Monday that a handful of Cougar fans donated before the game after hearing about it, but since the game concluded, close to 500 BYU faithful have together donated over $17,000, and more donations were coming in Monday.

As of late Monday morning, just shy of $28,000 had been raised in all.

“This is absolutely remarkable to see,” the official said.

Donations came in many different quantities, with many donating $38.09 to reflect the score of the game. Many BYU fans left comments on the drive’s website that reflected gratitude for Johnson, well wishes for Botts and happiness to donate.

“Couldn’t help but join in on this great cause! Avery, you have a bright future ahead of you as a quarterback and a person doing good in this world! BYU fan here wishing you and Dr. Botts all the best. I will pray for his speedy recovery!” read one.

Botts, the principal at Maize High School in Maize, Kansas, was first diagnosed with cancer in the spring of 2022. He was declared cancer free a few months later but was diagnosed again in early 2023, and he is now part of a clinical trial in which he has to travel to Houston each week.