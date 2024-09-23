The Utah Hockey Club’s first jerseys, originally thought to be available in early 2025, could go on sale as early as November, the team reported recently.

“We want to make it our No. 1 priority to get our jersey in the hands of fans as quickly as possible so that they can wear it proudly and enjoy it for as much of our inaugural season as possible,” Chris Armstrong, Utah’s president of hockey operations, told NHL.com.

What will Fanatics offer?

Fanatics is entering its first year as the official manufacturer of NHL jerseys, which were previously produced by Adidas. Now that the new Fanatics NHL jerseys are hitting shelves for the first time, let’s explore all the tiers they offer.

There are four different types of jersey available:

First is the Fanatics Practice , which is a retail version of the practice jerseys that the players wear. Note that although they look the same, these jerseys are of lower quality than the ones that the players wear. They cost $120 and are not available with names and numbers.

, which is a retail version of the practice jerseys that the players wear. Note that although they look the same, these jerseys are of lower quality than the ones that the players wear. They cost $120 and are not available with names and numbers. Next is the Fanatics Breakaway , which is the same as the retail jerseys that Fanatics has already been selling. The fabrics used for these jerseys are much lighter than those used in proper jerseys and they’re tailored more as shirts than jerseys. These cost $135 for a blank jersey and $175 with a name and number.

, which is the same as the retail jerseys that Fanatics has already been selling. The fabrics used for these jerseys are much lighter than those used in proper jerseys and they’re tailored more as shirts than jerseys. These cost $135 for a blank jersey and $175 with a name and number. The second-highest tier is the Fanatics Premium , which is similar to the retail jerseys that Adidas offered. In fact, Fanatics actually bought the factory in Indonesia that made the Adidas jerseys, so they are very comparable. These jerseys are $180 when blank and $230 with a name and number.

, which is similar to the retail jerseys that Adidas offered. In fact, Fanatics actually bought the factory in Indonesia that made the Adidas jerseys, so they are very comparable. These jerseys are $180 when blank and $230 with a name and number. Finally, the Fanatics Authentic Pro is exactly the same jersey as the ones that the players wear. These are made of stiffer fabric than any of the other publicly available jerseys and so they’re much harder to tear. They are made in the same factory in Quebec that has made the NHL’s on-ice jerseys for more than 50 years. These go for $425 blank and they do not come with the option of customization.

Are Fanatics NHL jerseys low quality?

Much skepticism surrounded the NHL’s decision to partner with Fanatics as the league’s exclusive jersey manufacturer. Fanatics had previously made retail jerseys but they were of notoriously bad quality and they were infamous for spelling players’ names wrong.

Jersey collectors tended to steer clear of Fanatics at all costs up until this season, but it’s now the only option for new jerseys.

Thankfully for collectors, Fanatics seems to have raised its expectations in terms of quality. Fans have flooded social media with positive reports, saying that the top two tiers of jerseys match the quality of the ones that Adidas had produced for the previous seven seasons.

The Authentic Pro jerseys, the highest-quality ones, have the same “base construction” as that of the authentic Adidas jerseys, according to an NHL press release, but they also made “some slight design and performance adjustments.”

Despite the apparent high quality, the new jerseys haven’t been perfect.

Several teams have reported tears in their practice jerseys and Utah Hockey Club forward Matias Maccelli had his name was spelled wrong on his practice jersey.

Why do Fanatics NHL jerseys cost so much?

The Fanatics Authentic Pro jerseys can cost up to $425. Here’s part of why they’re so pricey.

The Authentic Pro jerseys are collectors’ items. They are made to the exact specifications of the ones the players wear, which are of much higher quality than the next tier down.

Adidas made them, too, and they were just as expensive, but the only way to get them was through team equipment sales because Adidas did not offer them for retail sale.

Reebok, which made NHL jerseys before Adidas, was the last company to offer authentic on-ice jerseys for retail sale, and even today they are significantly more expensive than the others.

When will Utah Hockey Club jerseys be available?

The Deseret News first reported that Utah Hockey Club jerseys would not be available until early 2025 because of how long it takes to manufacture a sufficient quantity. However, the team has gotten good at getting things done on a tight schedule, and they’re now saying they’ll be ready in November.

Of course, these jerseys are only temporary, and Utah fans will get the chance to collect more jerseys next season when the team releases its official name.