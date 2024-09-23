Kaden Vest, Spanish Fork (Sr.)

Kaden Vest has gone over 100 yards rushing in all six games this season, consistency that’s been a big factor in Spanish Fork’s 5-1 record and top spot in the current 4A rankings.

He had his best game to date last Friday in the Dons’ 30-2 win over Salem Hills as he carried the ball 28 times for a season-high 216 yards and three touchdowns.

For the season, he’s rushed the ball 125 times for 974 yards and nine TDs.

He’s well on his way to eclipsing his junior season numbers of 1,334 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Girls Volleyball

Grace Fredrick, Skyline (Sr.)

One of the catalysts to Skyline’s outstanding start to the season, including a 3-0 record in Region 6, was the been the overall contributions of senior setter Grace Fredrick.

Fredrick played a key role in leading Skyline to 3-0 wins in both its region matches last week against Olympus and West.

For the season, she’s tallied 424 assists, 85 digs, 25 kills and 26 aces.

“Grace, is one of those few athletes that you want on every one of your teams. Her leadership, work ethic and kindness are what make her special. She is graduating in January to play for BYU. Excited to see what she can do,” said Skyline coach Mondo Begay.

In the win over Olympus last week, she had 32 assists, two blocks and six digs.

As a junior last season Fredrick was a 5A all-state honorable mention recipient.

1 of 8 Maiah Crandall, Maple Mountain 2 of 8 Boede Cox, Valley baseball | Lifetouch National School Studios Inc. 3 of 8 Grace Fredrick, Skyline volleyball 4 of 8 Ty Bender, Juab golf 5 of 8 Maya Bybee, Lone Peak cross country 6 of 8 Kaden Vest, Spanish Fork football 7 of 8 Lily Wikstrom, Judge Memorial soccer | Bryan Byerly 8 of 8 Dean Louviere, Sky View cross country

Girls Soccer

Lily Wikstrom, Judge Memorial (So.)

Judge Memorial continues to march through the 2024 season unscathed with a perfect 11-0 record, an impressive accomplishment after a 5-6 record a year ago.

The emergence of sophomore midfielder Lily Wikstrom has been one of the key cogs to that success.

Wikstrom leads the team with 16 goals and is tied for the team lead with eight assists.

“We can always rely on Lily to get to the ball in scoring position and shoot the ball well. She is very decisive in the final third, which has created many of the goals we’ve scored this season,” said Judge Memorial coach Emily Garcia. “Considering her stats and that she has a talented group around her in our attack this year, she has become as a strong contender for All-State this season.”

Last week she recorded three goals and two assists in a win over Providence Hall, and then also notched a pair of goals in a win over Summit Academy.

Boys Cross Country

Dean Louviere, Sky View (Jr.)

Dean Louviere enjoyed his first win of the season at the CacheBox meet at the America West Heritage Center last week.

The Sky View junior finished first in a field of 51 runners, winning with a time of 16:17.10. He finished four seconds head of the runner-up from Green Canyon.

“Dean is a great competitor who has made consistent improvements throughout his high school career. He is a mentally tough runner that responds well to adversity. He is a hard worker and responds well to coaching. He is a fun person to be around and a great teammate,” said Sky View coach John Womack.

Last season as a sophomore, Louviere finished in 52nd place at the 4A state meet. He’ll be looking to build off his win last week to improve his finish at this year’s state meet next month.

Girls Cross Country

Maya Bybee, Lone Peak (So.)

A year ago as a freshman, Maya Bybee established herself as one of the top runners in the state with a top five finish at the 6A state meet. She’s only gotten better this season.

Bybee won the TwiKnight Invite in American Fork last Friday with a fantastic time of 17:34.59 in the three-mile race. She won the race by 15 seconds.

“Maya is one of a kind. She has the ability to be consistently strong. She will be fun to watch for the next three years,” said Lone Peak coach Courtney Meldrum.

A year ago at state she finished fourth behind three seniors.

Girls Tennis

Maiah Crandall, Maple Mountain (Jr.)

Maiah Crandall has made the jump from third singles a year ago to first singles this season, and the junior hasn’t skipped a beat.

Crandall owns a 10-4 record so far this season, including wins last week against Bountiful and Springville.

She’s been pushed to three sets twice this year, and won them both times.

“Her style of play is an intentional strategy to wear down her opponent with precise corner to corner baseline shots. She went three sets on Sept. 5 with her Wasatch opponent and after losing the first set, in a close tiebreaker, she was determined to stay on the court till she won the next two sets,” said Maple Mountain coach Kamryn Rose. “That is solid tennis and hard to do after a first set loss. It is because she has the skill to change up her game when points aren’t going her way with patience and mental toughness.”

At third singles last season Crandall posted a 13-5 record and reached the 5A semifinals.

Boys Golf

Ty Bender, Juab (So.)

Ty Bender is making a big impact for Juab’s golf team this season.

The Juab sophomore is averaging 72.7 through five Region 12 meets this year, and including a 72 last week at Cedar Ridge Golf Course. He leads the overall Region 12 standings by 0.9 strokes ahead of teammates Crue Cowan.

“Ty works extremely hard at being a great golfer. It helps that he is constantly being pushed by two of his best friends and teammates, Crue Cowan and Jaylen Dinkel. Ty is a tremendous competitor, but has a very composed and even keel personality that keeps him level headed in a golf match when things might not be going as planned,” said Juab coach Jeff Wallace. “It keeps him from getting real rattled which is kryptonite to a golfer. Overall, Ty is just an all-round great kid.”

Baseball

Boede Cox, Valley (Sr.)

Heading into the final week of the regular season, Valley’s Boede Cox is hoping to build on his success so far to lead the Buffaloes to postseason success.

The senior, who players shortstop, pitcher and left field, leads the Buffaloes with a .404 batting average to go along with his team-leading 18 stolen bases and 21 runs scored.

On the mound, he is 2-2 this season in nine appearances with a 5.74 ERA and 37 strikeouts.

“Boede has had a great year at the plate and leads our team in batting average. He is our No. 1 option on the mound and has had some great games this year. He works hard every day to get better individually and help his teammates in the process. We are glad he is on our team,” said Valley coach Lance Peterson.