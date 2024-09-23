A wild day on the conference realignment front culminated in Utah State University reportedly accepting an invite to join the Pac-12 Conference.
As can be imagined, there was plenty of strong reaction to the news on social media. Here is some of that reaction.
Wouldn't be the first time Utah State was a key figure in some backroom realignment drama. https://t.co/9yJ5uqqkeM pic.twitter.com/qnpb6214tg— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 23, 2024
Man Utah State is going to get into the PAC12 before BYU.😂 pic.twitter.com/VatU7EYBvS— The Bull Sheet™️ (@TheBullSheetUSU) September 23, 2024
The Pac-12 and the Mountain West at this point. https://t.co/Jw98W2asuI pic.twitter.com/AUCZzb3haX— Colton McWilliams (@ColtonBMc) September 23, 2024
PAC-12 obviously isn’t what it once was but just a little bit ago the Aggies were in rough shape. https://t.co/9FYcqcdyiD— Kris (@5kl) September 23, 2024
Utah State joining the Pac12 before BYU is freaking hilarious https://t.co/7QGPCYxVjv— The Lawn Father (@CO_Ute51) September 23, 2024
Utah State going from Big West to Sun Belt to Pac-12 is a pretty impressive Cinderella story to be honest 😂 https://t.co/pLczJ2m3Yw— The Burger Pauper (@OmarRashonBorja) September 23, 2024
The funniest possible scenario is both the Pac-12 and MWC ending up with 7 teams and thus both ineligible for a CFP autobid. As the rumors currently stand (changing by the minute), that is the current scenario if Utah State and no one else defects.— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 23, 2024
Utah State, it seems, is on its way to the Pac-12. What a sentence https://t.co/W8Orwl2zuj— The Aggship (@TheAggship) September 23, 2024
Who knew when this day began that Utah State of all schools would suddenly hold so much leverage.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 23, 2024