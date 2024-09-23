Maverick Stadium is pictured at Utah State University in Logan on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News
Ryan McDonald

By Ryan McDonald

A wild day on the conference realignment front culminated in Utah State University reportedly accepting an invite to join the Pac-12 Conference.

As can be imagined, there was plenty of strong reaction to the news on social media. Here is some of that reaction.

