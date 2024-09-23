Utah Jazz general manager Justin Zanik and Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge talk to journalists during an end-of-season press conference at the Zions Bank Basketball Campus in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Utah Jazz training camp is officially just one week away, which means the 2024-25 NBA season is right around the corner.

Of course there are names on the 2024-25 Jazz roster that many will recognize, but there are also new additions. There are players that were acquired over the summer, rookies that will be making their NBA debuts, and some players who have been brought on as training camp invites. So it’s time to get acquainted with the roster that the Jazz will be fielding when training camp begins next week.

Returning players

Here we have players that you will recognize from last season — Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, John Collins, Walker Kessler, Keyonte George, Brice Sensabaugh, Taylor Hendricks, Johnny Juzang, Jason Preston (two-way contract) and Micah Potter (two-way contract).

All of these players are expected to start the season on the Jazz roster and will be familiar to Jazz fans.

Offseason additions

New to the Jazz this season will be Drew Eubanks, Svi Mykhailiuk, Patty Mills and Oscar Tshiebwe, who were all acquired by the Jazz at different points during the offseason.

Eubanks and Mills both come to the Jazz with an established relationship with head coach Will Hardy, having previously played for the San Antonio Spurs when Hardy was on the team’s coaching staff.

Eubanks was with the Spurs from 2018 until the trade deadline in 2022. He’s since had stops in Portland and Phoenix before signing with the Jazz.

Mills played for the Spurs for 10 years, from 2011 to 2021, so he was alongside Hardy for nearly all of his tenure in San Antonio. The 36-year-old point guard has since played in Brooklyn, Atlanta and Miami.

Mykhailiuk comes to the Jazz fresh off an NBA title run with the Boston Celtics. He’s played for seven teams across his six-year NBA career. It’s not clear how much he’ll play for the Jazz this season or what his role will look like, but training camp should shed some light on this for Mykhailiuk and the rest of the roster.

Tshiebwe is the newest two-way addition for the Jazz. He’ll split his time between the SLC Stars and Jazz throughout the season.

Rookies

The Jazz selected Cody Williams (No. 10), Isaiah Collier (No. 29) and Kyle Filipowski (No. 32) in the 2024 NBA draft.

While Williams looks poised to play real minutes right away, training camp will be useful to see how close or far away Collier and Filipowski are from being ready for a rotational spot.

Training camp invites

As NBA training camps draw nearer, you probably hear or read, “So and so signed an Exhibit-10 deal with X team.” An Exhibit-10 deal in the NBA is a one-year, minimum contract that is not guaranteed. Often these deals come with bonuses that are awarded to players who are waived by the team but who stay on with that team’s G League affiliate.

Though these are technically one-year, non-guaranteed deals, they are colloquially known as training camp deals. They give a team the chance to field a larger Summer League or training camp roster and see some extra run out of a few players that they will probably end up putting on their G League roster. But, these players do have a chance to have their contract guaranteed and stay with the team for the season. If they’re on the roster when the regular season starts, the contract becomes a standard one-year deal.

So far, the Jazz have given Exhibit-10 deals to three players — Babacar Sane, Keshawn Justice and Max Abmas.

Sane played for the G League Ignite before going undrafted back in May. Abmas also went undrafted this year out of the University of Texas, but played for the Jazz during Summer League. Justice played with the Stars last season and was on the Summer League squad in July with Abmas.