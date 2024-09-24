The logo of the Pac 12 is seen on the field before the Pac-12 championship game between Washington and Oregon Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Utah State University and the Pac-12 Conference announced Tuesday night a partnership between the school and the conference, effective July 1, 2026.

In other words, Utah State is, officially, a future member of the Pac-12.

“We are thrilled to welcome Utah State University to the Pac-12, as they join us on this exciting journey forward,” Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould said in a statement. “With President Elizabeth Cantwell and Athletics Director Diana Sabau at the helm, Utah State brings invaluable strategic insights and leadership that will greatly benefit our conference and its members as well as a history of competitive excellence and success. Today marks another exciting step for the Pac-12 – and it’s just the beginning of phase two.”

The Pac-12 Conference Board of Directors voted unanimously to admit Utah State University, which it described as “an esteemed institution recognized for its excellence in both academics and athletics.”

Competition for the Aggies in all conference sports will begin in the 2026-27 academic year and the Aggies’ recent successes in competition — notably, the combined win percentage of the football and men’s basketball program’s over the last 10 seasons is just over 59%, which ranks third among current Mountain West schools behind only future Pac-12 schools Boise State and San Diego State — were touted in the announcement.

“The vision of the Pac-12 Conference firmly aligns with USU’s mission and our commitments to the future,” Cantwell said in a statement. “This move unlocks new possibilities by directly enhancing the student-athlete experience and will significantly strengthen our reputation for competitive success, academic achievement, and research excellence.”

Utah State’s recently announced Reach and Rise campaign, with a goal of raising $125 million for USU athletics, demonstrated to Pac-12 leadership the university’s commitment to “advancing the success of Aggie Athletics,” and as of Tuesday’s Pac-12 membership announcement USU has raised nearly $21 million.

“Joining the Pac-12 Conference exemplifies our commitment to elevating USU academics and athletics,” USU athletic director Diana Sabau said. “This will position all our teams in a multi-bid league for the NCAA postseason and championships. This is an incredible opportunity for our student-athletes, as well as our alumni, investors, the HURD and our Logan and Cache Valley communities and all of Aggie Nation.”

In communication with Big Blue Club members, Sabau added: “Our journey has been defined by grit, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of comprehensive excellence. This is the beginning of a renewed period of growth and achievement for our athletics programs and Utah State University. Transitioning into the Pac-12 brings an abundance of new opportunities, but it also comes with heightened expectations. This isn’t just about participating. It is about REACHING and RISING. Aggies belong in the Pac-12 and we will thrive.”

Utah State is the fifth current Mountain West school to be accepted as a member of the new-look Pac-12, along with Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State.

Currently, Oregon State and Washington State are the only operating as members of the Pac-12, as part of a NCAA two-year grace period, following the defections of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, Washington, UCLA and USC to other conferences, namely the Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC.

Per the Pac-12, any and all future additions to the conference — in the short or long term — will be decided upon via a collaborative approach between the seven announced Pac-12 schools.

“The collective seven universities will collaboratively chart additional membership and other future conference considerations,” said the statement from the Pac-12.

Among those who celebrated the official announcement that Utah State is joining the Pac-12 was interim head football coach Nate Dreiling, who wrote on social meda, “What a great opportunity for this university and fanbase!”